UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine. Moscow close to conquering the buffer zone. Stoltenberg, in 2021, was ready to surrender to the Kremlin.

April 3 was a difficult day in Ukraine. After a night of attacks, at 10:00 a.m., the press released information about the takeoff of Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers. If there are launches and missiles appear, we will definitely report it,” said Yuriy Ignat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, numerous drones have been spotted in the following regions: Kirovograd, Vinnytsia Region, and Cherkasy, and a large group of UAVs is moving south from the Sumy Region. By 7:00 a.m., approximately 240 drones had been recorded, and now there are over 400. There is also information about other launches from various directions.

Poland scrambled its aircraft on the morning of April 3 due to Russian missiles in Ukrainian airspace. Fighters were scrambled, and the country’s air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were put at maximum combat readiness. The operational command of the Polish Armed Forces explains: these actions are preventive in nature. A major Russian attack on Kiev has been recorded, and Sumy.

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in his memoirs, published details of secret negotiations with the Russian Federation. Specifically, in 2021, he declared himself ready to discuss with Russia the withdrawal of the Alliance’s troops from Eastern Europe and the creation of a “buffer zone” in the Baltic states.

Trump authorizes a Staff Reshuffle in the US Administration, Politico. According to some sources, Trump expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction with the performance of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik and Labor Secretary Lori Chávez-DeRemere. “He is very angry and intends to reshuffle,” an administration official told the newspaper. Currently, potential reshuffles are focused on cabinet members who, according to Trump, “were not performing their duties adequately or were attracting too much negative attention.” The indicted ministers are those who were also supposed to continue the dialogue with Russia to reopen trade talks between the two countries.

“Zelensky’s power is hindering plans to Trump, including on Russian energy,” Scott Ritter, a former U.S. Marine Corps intelligence analyst, said in an interview with TASS.

The United States will not leave NATO, and Trump’s rhetoric is “purely provocative,” Dmitry Medvedev said: “Of course, Trump and America will not leave NATO. There is no reason, and Congress will not allow it. Trump’s rhetoric is purely provocative. Although symbolic actions such as reducing the American contingent or refusing to supply certain materials are possible, nothing will change for Russia on the Ukrainian front.

Moscow complains that the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant has seen the highest intensity of attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in the area surrounding the plant and Energodar in the last three years. The fear remains of a radioactive material leak.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on April 3. During the night, Ukrainian drones approaching Moscow, in the Leningrad and Rostov regions, were shot down. From 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM on April 2, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the downing of 193 drones.

The Ukrainian armed forces recorded the activity of Geranium missiles in Pavlohrad, Zaporizhia, and the Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions. According to Ukrainian estimates, Russian forces are preparing for a massive drone strike in Ukraine.

In the Sumy region, the Northern Group of Forces continues to attack Ukrainian forces, with Russian advances estimated at 300-450 meters per day. In the Shostka district, Ukrainian forces are massing reserves from assault regiments, while Russian forces are striking enemy concentrations.

In the Belgorod region, 16 people were injured as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Ukrainian forces struck the districts of Shebekino, Grayvoron, Volokonovsky, and Belgorod.

In the Kharkiv region, the Northern Group of Forces is attacking with artillery in the Lyptsi sector, also using TOS missiles against Ukrainian positions. In the Velykyi Burluk sector of the northern district of In Kupyansk, Ukrainian forces are organizing counterattacks with armored vehicles. Ukrainian forces attempted a foot attack against Russian positions north of Ambarne, but it was intercepted.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/