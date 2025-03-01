UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. March 2: Summit in London for Ukraine. Russians enter Sumy

After much controversy and a brief stop in Ireland, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington DC to meet with US President Donald Trump. And while Kiev is talking to Washington, the European Union is on tenterhooks. The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kalas, said that Ukraine’s path to NATO membership is “irreversible” and that this step is the best guarantee of security for Kiev. Trump said that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is impossible.

At their meeting on March 6, EU leaders will discuss the appointment of a special envoy to represent the EU in possible negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports. According to the agency, the summit discussions will aim to develop a common position on defense, both for the rearmament of the European continent and in relation to Ukraine. Zelensky was also invited to the meeting. Trump repeats the “Russian theses” and distances himself from Europe, says the head of EU diplomacy Kaja Kallas: “The statements addressed to us are harsh. The statements on Russia are very friendly. This is a change.”

The Ukrainian president is also invited to a meeting of European leaders in London tomorrow. “This meeting will allow Starmer and Macron to inform their allies about the outcome of negotiations with Trump, during which they tried to convince him to promise US military support if Russia violates a potential peace agreement,” the material notes.

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber was redeployed from the Olenya air base in Murmansk region to the Diaghilev air base in Ryazan region. Also, a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber was redeployed from the Olenya air base to the Shaykovka air base in Kaluga region.

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:00 on February 28.

The assassination attempt on Crimean Metropolitan Tikhon by Ukrainian special services was foiled, the FSB reported. According to the FSB, the terrorist attack was to be carried out in Moscow by placing explosives in the Sretensky monastery. The accused were found with a homemade bomb and fake passports, they have already confessed. The Russian military worked at night on targets in the rear of Ukraine in “daily mode”, judging by the number of drones reported by Ukrainian channels (several dozens). Explosions occurred in Zaporizhia, Kiev regions, Kryvyi Rih Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv. Many explosions in Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka. Russian FAB and MLRS are active.

In the evening, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of Ukrainian drones over the Crimea, Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

In the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced “the liberation of the village of Nikol’skii by units of the Sever Group of Forces”. “There are battles for the liberation of Lebedevka, the eastern part is under the control of Russian units of the Northern Group of Forces. In Kurilovka, pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues. Drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue daily attacks on civilian targets outside the penetration zone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: in the village of Lobanovka in the Korenevsky district, an FPV drone hit an empty residential building.

Russian Armed Forces crossed the border in the Sumy region, according to Ukrainian resources. Russian troops entered the village of Novenkoye. There is no official confirmation yet.

In the afternoon of February 28, Russian Armed Forces engaged in battle with Ukrainian Armed Forces on the outskirts of Malaya Loknya. According to social media photos, Russian formations are advancing, including from the flanks, and fighting has begun near the settlement of Viktorovka. Viktorovka.

In the Vovčans’k direction of the Kharkiv region, the advance of Russian troops continues in the eastern part of the city. The group’s resources give an indicator of “over 50 meters” along the Vovča River. A Russian Geran-2 drone struck the Kharkiv-5 thermal power plant.

From the Liman direction, reports are coming that Russian forces have expanded the control zone in the Yampolivka area and have also taken up positions north and northwest of Ivanivka.

Ukrainian forces have continued their infiltration operations in Torets’k and have reached the city center. Russian forces are also counterattacking. Ukrainian positions in high-rise buildings have been recaptured by Russian forces. They have advanced from positions near the stadium, pushing it out of the gray zone, before liberate the skyscrapers. However, a new group of Ukrainian soldiers managed to infiltrate to the west, where they moved along Tolbukhina Street and captured a skyscraper on the edge of the city center. Russian forces are actively striking these positions. Further west, another infiltration was carried out, with Ukrainian forces moving from their positions in the residential area near the terykon and moving along Yaroslavska Street. They then crossed a small stream and captured a number of positions in the private sector to the southwest.

In the Pokrovs’k direction, records a high intensity of military operations in the area of ​​the settlement. Pishchane, Kotlyarivka, Udachne and Uspenovka. Battles ahead. To the south, Russian forces are conducting attacks from the Nadiivka line, the village of Zaporizhia.

In the direction of Kostyantynopil, battles for the western outskirts of Andriivka have been reported.

On the Zaporizhia front, there are battles in P’yatykhatky, “It is too early to talk about taking the village,” although Russian troops are developing an offensive. The enemy will use special forces for countermeasures in the hope of correcting the situation. Offensive operations are also underway in the direction of Malye Shcherbaki, and battles are being waged for every strong point,” Russian social sources report.

No changes in the direction of Kherson. Mutual attacks are underway, aviation is being used. The governor announced the death of one civilian and the wounding of another civilian in the village of Rybalche as a result of an enemy attack. In Golaya Pristan, a 70-year-old woman and a man were injured. One person was injured in Malaya Lepetikha during an attack on a rural medical center.

In the Belgorod region, four drone strikes. In DPR Horlivka, two civilians were injured by drones. A Ukrainian UAV also attacked a car, two injured.

Graziella Giangiulio

