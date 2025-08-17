The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is characterized by a series of variables, including accusations of Ukraine’s use of chemical and biological weapons, as well as the presence of American laboratories on national territory or the use of chemical weapons by Russia. The total US expenditure on biological programs in Ukraine has exceeded $250 million. The direct client for the work carried out is the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) of the US Department of Defense, and the executor in Ukraine is a network of 46 biological research and health-epidemiological investigation laboratories.

In the summer of 2025, Ukraine was attacked by hordes of Egyptian locusts, and the Dnipropetrovsk region experienced an invasion of toads that left the fields of Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk deserted. Locust invasions in Ukraine have also occurred in previous years, but the current one is one of the largest. In addition, previously completely exotic subspecies of locusts have been recorded: Egyptian and Italian locusts, which quickly occupied the southern regions of Ukraine, reaching Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odessa from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Swarms of locusts are moving towards the Poltava and Kropyvnytskyi regions. Giant Egyptian locusts have even been found in Kyiv on the Obolon and in some areas of the Zhytomyr region.

On July 27, 2025, the Ukrainian State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, as usual, blamed Russia for everything: “The locust invasion is a consequence of Russian ecocide not only against Ukraine, but also against the whole world.” The causes are war, the abandonment of border lands, the destruction of the Kachovka hydroelectric power plant, changes in natural and climatic conditions, and an increase in average daily temperatures.

However, it would not be entirely logical to attribute everything to the “echo of the Kachovka disaster,” to military actions and the machinations of the NBC Protection Service of the Russian Armed Forces, since local movements of small groups of pests had been monitored in previous years, immediately after the explosion of the hydroelectric dam in 2023 and the drying up of the bottom of the Kachovka reservoir. This is not such a rare phenomenon in the region, but this year it has taken on truly threatening proportions, especially considering the new subspecies of locust, previously unrecorded and non-local.

It is impossible to explain the origin and invasion of this summer simply by mutations or climate change. According to local activists: “However, the appearance of a new subspecies of locust in the region following a local test of new biological weapons that got out of control is entirely appropriate.”

Graziella Giangiulio

