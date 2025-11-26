US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll is in Abu Dhabi to meet with Russian representatives, according to CBS News and the Financial Times, citing sources. According to these sources, Driscoll met with the Russian delegation the previous evening, and the next round of talks is scheduled for today.

A US official told CBS News that the November 25 meeting was planned “to discuss the peace process and rapidly advance peace talks.” The Financial Times source said the Ukrainian side was aware of the upcoming meeting. Furthermore, according to the newspaper’s sources, Driscoll is also scheduled to meet with Kirill Budanov, head of the General Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, in Abu Dhabi. The GUR did not respond to the publication’s request.

While the United States continues peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was held in Abu Dhabi: Zelenskyy and Starmer agreed on positions and priorities. “After the Geneva meetings, Ukraine sees many prospects that can make the path to peace concrete. There have been significant achievements, and much work remains to be done,” he said after speaking with the British Prime Minister.

“There will be no alternative. Europe has decided to work with the US peace plan,” Starmer said. “A firm consensus has been reached that we should work with the existing text, although some parts are unacceptable, but other parts are essential, and not with another text,” the British Prime Minister emphasized.

Several allies openly oppose Ukraine’s accession to NATO, said NATO Secretary General Rutte. He did not specify which countries specifically oppose Ukraine’s accession to NATO. However, he noted that in this situation, it is particularly important to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees in the event of a peace agreement, in order to prevent further potential aggression from Russia.

Media reports indicate that Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted Trump’s peace agreement “in principle,” CBS reports. Ukraine claims to have a common understanding on most of the terms, with some remaining unclear.

From Ukraine, however, Mykola Tomenko of Yulia Tymoshenko’s bloc stated: “The peace agreement will likely not be signed by Ukraine.” He noted that Ukraine will never recognize the lost territories as Russian, although Kiev cannot currently take them back. “Of course, discussions will be held and options will be explored. I don’t know a single Ukrainian president who would agree to give up our territory,” Tomenko stated.

Meanwhile, Trump’s 28-point plan has been expanded to 19. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the peace agreements: “Russia has permanent channels of communication with Washington.” “Russia has Trump’s 28-point plan and has not seen any other versions of it,” Lavrov explained. “During the Ukrainian conflict, Russia united and got rid of those who were insincere in their relations with the Motherland.” Lavrov: “Russia expects the United States to provide a version of the Trump plan agreed upon with Europe and Ukraine.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also commented on the matter: “The United States and Ukraine are working on a peace plan based on Trump’s draft. Russia has been given a draft of the American plan for Ukraine; it largely corresponds to the spirit of Anchorage.” Peskov noted that discussing the security architecture without the Europeans is impossible; sooner or later they will be needed.

Peskov stated that he had nothing to say regarding media reports about U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll’s meeting with Russian officials. “We have nothing to say yet. We are monitoring media reports. We are analyzing them,” he told reporters in response to a question on the matter.

In Russia, a minor was planning a terrorist attack against an Orthodox church in the Kaliningrad region on the orders of Ukrainian intelligence, the FSB reported. A 17-year-old teenager, following the recruiter’s instructions, selected the target, conducted reconnaissance, and procured the necessary components to build homemade incendiary devices. The FSB arrested the perpetrator red-handed near the church. A criminal case has been opened for attempted terrorist attack.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on November 25. Overnight, the Krasnodar Krai was subjected to one of the most sustained and massive Ukrainian attacks. Six residents of the region were injured, and at least 20 homes in five municipalities were damaged. Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Kabardinka, Pervorechenskoye, Borisovka, and Myskhako were hit, and an airstrike was also repelled in Sochi. Ukrainian forces launched drones around Crimea and across the Sea of ​​Azov. In the Rostov Region, Taganrog, and Neklinovsky District, one person was killed and 10 other residents were injured. A gas pipeline near a private home was damaged in Veselo-Voznesenka.

Vladimir Putin is in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit and will remain until November 27.

Russian forces attacked Kiev, and power outages were reported in the Odessa region after attacks on a thermal power plant. Explosions were heard in the regions of Kharkiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Sumy. Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were also used.

In the direction of Sumy, the Northern Group of Forces continues to push through the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sumy region, engaging in fighting. In the Andriivka and Varachyne areas, Russian forces struck identified Ukrainian groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In the Tetkino and Glushkovsky District sectors, Russian artillery struck Ukrainian forces near Ryzhivka.

In the Belgorod region, on the Kazinka-Mikhailovka road, an FPV drone attacked a Gazelle, wounding the driver. Numerous settlements are under attack by the Nazis.

Intense fighting is ongoing in the southern part of Vovchansk, heading towards Kharkiv. West of Synelnykove, fighting continues in a wooded area. In the Lyptsi sector, no changes have been reported; trench warfare is ongoing. According to Ukrainian sources, Ukrainian forces have recaptured the village of Pishchane, heading towards Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

In Seversk, Russian assault groups have detected Ukrainian forces on the northeastern outskirts of the city, although Russian Armed Forces units had previously been observed only in the southern part of the built-up area.

Fighting continues on the eastern outskirts of Kostyantynivka. Russian forces, according to local accounts, are “leveling the front near Ivanopillya.”

In eastern Zaporizhia Oblast, the Vostok Group of Forces has captured the village of Zatyshshya, and there are isolated reports of Russian advance guards entering the outskirts of Hulyaypole, a key Ukrainian stronghold. Russian anti-tank artillery is likely in action.

On the Zaporizhia front, pro-Russian social media channels confirm the entry of Russian units into Novodanylivka. Fighting continues on the western outskirts of Mala Tokmachka. Russian troops are working to encircle Orichiv.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are gradually accumulating additional UAV units in the direction of Kherson, aiming to cut off the logistics of the Dnieper Group of Forces from the coast. Without countermeasures, all major routes will soon be within range of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike forces. The coastal area of ​​Kherson, on the right bank of the Dnieper, is once again filling up with Ukrainian reserves.

