The new US foreign policy is favoring Ukraine, Zelensky said, and now French President Emmanuel Macron is also saying: “For the first time, the United States has approved a text declaring it is no longer a neutral intermediary in the Russian-Ukrainian war.” According to the French president, the document states that the United States supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity, provides military support, energy assistance, and imposes sanctions against Russia.

“Russia will remain a long-term threat to NATO,” said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. During a speech in Washington, he also announced that the United States and Europe are creating a transatlantic defense framework with mutual investment, production, and jobs. Rutte emphasized that the Russian military is currently building its combat experience. At the same time, NATO lacks the “resources and capabilities” necessary for “deterrence,” the Alliance’s Secretary General believes.

The European Commission has proposed Revoke the right to asylum in the EU for recently arrived Ukrainian citizens of conscription age, European Commissioner Magnus Brunner announced. The European Commission has also launched a program for the “voluntary repatriation” of Ukrainian refugees. Denmark will stop granting asylum to Ukrainian men between the ages of 23 and 60 who are subject to conscription, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Integration announced. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Integration Morten Bedskov emphasized that Denmark “remains a reliable ally of Ukraine” but does not intend to create legal loopholes that would weaken its defense capabilities.

Italian and French authorities have criticized the idea of ​​banning SVO participants and veterans from entering the European Union, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission has proposed including the measure in the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. The initiative would require individual EU countries to determine whether a specific Russian soldier participated. to the SVO.

Hungary opposes the rushed opening of negotiations with Ukraine on the next set of accession issues, immediately after the opening of Chapter One negotiations. Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated this, confirming press reports that his government had slowed down Ukraine’s EU accession process.

Magyar reported that “less than two weeks after the opening of the first round of negotiations,” the idea emerged in Brussels to propose to the EU leadership and the European Commission to open negotiations with Ukraine on other sets of issues. Hungary refused to sign this petition on behalf of the permanent representatives of all 27 EU countries. “We believe it is illogical and not in accordance with Western standards,” the prime minister stated at a press conference in Budapest.

Attacks along the front line will intensify, according to Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “The SBU has approved a 40-day operation to pressure Russia to end the war.” All this was said in the midst of yet another scandal: “Zelenskyy and Syrskyy know perfectly well what is happening there,” said Rada MP Bezuglaya on the torture and deaths in the Skala training centers. “Their silence and indifference constitute complicity. And this must stop, and Syrskyy must finally resign, despite his strengths, which Zelenskyy appreciates,” writes Bezuglaya.

Earlier, Ukrainian media published an investigation into the deaths of at least 26 soldiers mobilized in the Skala Regiment. The State Bureau of Investigation has already launched an investigation into the incident. The commander of the 425th Independent Assault Regiment “Skala” has been suspended from his duties pending the investigation. Colonel Yuriy Garkavyi was suspended from duty on June 24 pending an investigation, according to the General Staff.

And again, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reports: “Ninety percent of our soldiers die during logistics operations,” so Syrsky’s order to rotate every 60 days is impossible to implement, says Rada Deputy Ruslan Gorbenko. “Fedorov is compiling a list of our fallen heroes. Therefore, when we hear that some army corps are introducing GRS (ground robotic complexes, ed.) for logistics – 25,000 GRS will be purchased for the first half of the year and another 25,000 by the end of the year – this is our soldier’s life”,” Gorbenko says.

In Russia, the difficulty of obtaining gasoline at filling stations persists, despite government reassurances. In Transbaikalia, fuel sales to private individuals have been reduced to 15 liters per tank. Regional authorities have declared a state of maximum alert due to fuel shortages on the market. A localized fuel shortage has occurred in Tomsk Oblast, the regional government’s press service reported, citing market monitoring.

“The fuel shortage is due to increased demand,” the statement said. Authorities said that retail gasoline sales have increased by 15% in a week. Municipalities plan to replenish fuel reserves in the next 24 hours. In the Kaliningrad region, gas stations operated by major operators have limited the amount of fuel that can be filled into a single tank, Governor Alexey Besprozvannykh announced. No more than 30 liters of gasoline and no more than 60 liters of diesel are allowed per tank. Alexander Novak, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, told TASS news agency: “Russia currently has sufficient fuel reserves.” “The euphoria on the fuel market has artificially increased demand by 20-30%.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 660 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight, likely making the nighttime attack the largest Ukrainian attack against Russia since the start of the Russian Special Operation against Ukraine. More than 39,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones have been shot down in Russia since the beginning of the year, an average of 6,000 per month. Most often, these attacks occur in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions, and in Crimea.

Russia responded to the refinery attacks by striking industrial facilities in Kremenchuk with missiles and drones overnight in the Poltava region. The attack caused a partial blackout in the city. Specialists are currently working to restore power.

In Crimea and Sevastopol, authorities are introducing regional emergency measures to address economic problems, Crimean Governor Sergey Aksyonov said.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded harshly to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s comments on Anchorage: “Rubio’s statements about the lack of an agreement in Alaska raise questions,” Lavrov said. The Russian Foreign Minister requested “clarification” regarding the situation regarding the United States’ role in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

“We do indeed receive many questions on this topic. It is important to clarify the situation as we see it. I hope this is clear to the public.” U.S. Secretary of State Rubio stated that “only proposals were presented in Alaska, not agreements on regulating Ukraine. Therefore, it’s unclear why Moscow is so concerned.”

The fact is, if we look at the bigger picture, about a few days before the Alaska meeting, US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was in Moscow, bringing precisely those proposals from President Donald Trump. We considered them. Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to express his reaction to the Alaska meeting. Already in Anchorage, when the two presidents “sat down to negotiate” (Mr. Rubio and I) (I was also present), Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing Steve Witkoff, who was also present, began listing the American proposals point by point. After each point, in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Michael Rubio, he asked Steve Witkoff whether he had correctly labeled the ideas he had brought to Moscow the day before Anchorage. Steve Witkoff answered affirmatively to each of his questions. Therefore, when my colleague Marco Rubio says that in Alaska there were only proposals, but no agreement, this raises the question of what we mean by agreement. If one side, in this case the United States, put its proposals for a solution on the table to address this crisis, and the other side expressed its agreement with those proposals, then saying that there was no agreement is not very elegant,” Lavrov said. “Of course, this whole situation needs clarification. But the fact remains: the US proposals were discussed in Alaska and were accepted by the Russian side,” Lavrov said.

“Regarding Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent statements in a congressional hearing, in which he stated that the United States cannot mediate because it supports Ukraine. The fact that the United States now shows or interest in playing a constructive role and promoting dialogue between the parties already sounds like an attempt at mediation.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on June 26. “A new prisoner exchange could take place in the coming days,” Head of the Presidential Office Budanov. On the afternoon of June 26, 160 Russian servicemen were repatriated from Kiev. In exchange, 160 prisoners of war from the Ukrainian Armed Forces were transferred.

A massive air raid on Moscow was repelled during the night. In the Tula region, 73 drones were shot down. In Novomoskovsk, power lines and an industrial plant were damaged. In the Kherson region, all districts were completely or partially without power. Fifteen drones were destroyed in seven districts of the Rostov region.

On the afternoon of the 25th, Russian forces struck the city of Zaporizhia and several gas stations in various regions of Ukraine. In the evening, missiles flew over Kiev, hitting a Ukrainian depot. The oil refinery and the Kremenchuk thermal power plant were hit, resulting in power and water outages. According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure, more than 150 gas stations have been destroyed by Russian attacks in the past two months.

In the Bryansk region, workers at a plant picked up a suspicious object that exploded, injuring three people. Five more people were injured in separate drone strikes.

In the Sumy region, the Sever Forces group in the Shostka district continues its attacks in Bachivsk and the surrounding area. In the Sumy district, fighting is ongoing in Pysarivka and the village of Nova Sich. In the Krasnopil’s’kyi district, firefights continue in forested areas.

In the Belgorod region One dead and four injured in drone strikes. Attacks on civilian homes and vehicles are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv district, assault units of the Northern Group of Forces continue offensive operations in the village of Kozakha Lopan and adjacent wooded areas. In the Vovchansk sector, firefights continue in the villages of Losivka, Ukrains’ke, and Zemlyanyi Yarr. In the Velykyi Burluk district, Russian forces are attacking Petro-Ivanivka and the surrounding area.

In Lyman, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports successful assault operations in urban areas.

In the direction of Slovyansk, Russian forces continue to consolidate the front and close pockets near the liberated Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In Kostyantynivka, Ukrainian forces are attempting to contain the Russian offensive in the urban area by sending counterattack groups into the city. Numerous drones are in the air on both sides.

In the direction of Dobropillya, Russian troops reportedly made progress in the village of Myrne.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have taken fortified positions along the Velykomykhailivka-Oleksandrivka line, forcing the Ukrainian defense to withdraw units to the rear or send reinforcements to guard the area, thus weakening neighboring positions.

In the Zaporizhia region, Ukrainian forces struck the building of the design and engineering department of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, located in an industrial zone. Ukrainian drone attacks have caused extensive damage to roads and buildings. Traffic is closed from km 317 to km 331 of the R-280 “Novorossiya” state road, and a bypass has been established.

In the Kherson region, one man was killed and two injured by Ukrainian drone strikes.

Graziella Giangiulio

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