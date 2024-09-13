Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Joe Biden. The Pentagon will allocate $1.2 billion for the purchase of AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles. The contract includes the transfer of missiles to several countries. Among them is Ukraine. The US Department of Defense has signed a contract with the American company Raytheon for nearly $1.2 billion for the production of AMRAAM medium-range missiles, which are the main weapon of combat aircraft, including the F-16. It is planned to supply missiles to several countries, including Ukraine.

President Zelensky reportedly handed over to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken a plan for the possible use of long-range missiles for strikes on Russian territory and a “list of likely targets”, but no decision was made during the meeting to lift restrictions on the use of weapons transferred from the United States, ABC TV reports.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded to ABC: “We have no doubt that the decision to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation was made a long time ago, now they are trying to formalize it more elegantly in the public space (…) Russian forces are confidently pushing Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk region (…) NATO is transferring to Kiev, in addition to increasingly long-range weapons, data from its space reconnaissance. The targets are residential buildings, energy and industrial infrastructure, social facilities,” Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said

A confirmation of the veracity of the Russian minister’s words would come from Bloomberg, which says: “The United States is unlikely to make a decision on strikes with weapons deep into the Russian Federation before the start of the general political discussions of the UN General Assembly.” At the same time, the agency notes that the American authorities are under pressure from some. NATO allies are demanding that they take a “more aggressive position.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said about the permission to attack Russia with long-range missiles: “The permission granted to Kiev to strike deep into the Russian Federation increases the involvement of the collective West in the Ukrainian conflict.”

Volodymyr Zelensky after threatening Iran retracted: “I cannot yet confirm Russia’s use of Iranian missiles against Ukraine.” “We received the same information that we saw in the media, without any details. Some details, in quantity, perhaps we saw, were a little more than there is public information… I received this information at the intelligence level from partners. But again I cannot confirm the use of these missiles yet. I will be able to confirm it only when we have evidence, as in the case of North Korea”, the Ukrainian representative said.

Zelensky also rejected the peace plan proposed by Germany: “There can be no plans for us without Ukraine, I’m not even sure that such a plan exists,” he noted. And he rejected the Sino-Brazilian one: “The Sino-Brazilian proposal is also destructive, it is just a political statement. And I told Lula (Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, ed.), and we conveyed to the Chinese side: “Let’s sit together, let’s talk together”. …> Why did you suddenly decide to side with Russia or to be somewhere in the middle <…> how can you offer “this is our initiative” without asking us for anything?” – he said in an interview with the Brazilian Internet portal Metrópoles. At the same time, Zelensky is convinced that Brazil and China have already discussed their peace initiative with the Russian Federation. “We are not fools,” he said indignantly. At the same time, Zelensky said the word “fools” in Russian, although he gave the interview in Ukrainian.”

The son of the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine and Kiev, Moshe Reuven Azman, Matityahu (Anton) Samborsky, died in the Northern Military District. His daughter was born in May this year. A week after her birth, Matityahu was drafted into the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the family was later informed that he had been missing in action at the end of July. Rav Azman wrote today that tomorrow a farewell salute will take place in the central synagogue of Kiev, followed by a funeral in the Jewish cemetery.

Telegram, after the arrest of Pavel Durov, began responding to requests from investigators in France and provide information that helps “identify the criminals,” Liberation writes. According to the publication, French prosecutors are now being asked to resume the investigation into Telegram, which was suspended due to the lack of response from the social network.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized those who want to pass off the attack on the Nord Stream as a prank: “The version about ‘amateur divers on a boat’ who blew up the Nord Stream can only be believed by those who want to hide Kiev’s involvement.”

Current situation in the Kursk region as of 13:00 on September 12: Russian troops continue their counteroffensive, recapturing 11 settlements and an area of ​​183 square kilometers. Fierce fighting is taking place south of Ol’govka in the direction of Liubimovka, inside Uspenivka and west of Pokrovskoye. Full Russian control of Borki is not true; Both sides confirmed that the Ukrainians are being held in a church in the north of the city. Ukrainian sources write that reinforcements are heading to Kursk, which indicates that Kiev has absolutely no intention of withdrawing from Kursk

Russian and Ukrainian sources admit: the Russian army has liberated at least 10% of the territory occupied by Ukraine in the Kursk region.

And now a look at the front line as of 14:00 on September 12.

Russian troops have already occupied 330 square kilometers of territory in the Pokrovs’k-Kurachove section alone since the beginning of the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region. Water supply to Pokrovsk has been cut off, the head of the regional administration said: “As a result of hostilities, the operation of the modular filtration station, thanks to which Pokrovsk has recently received water, has been stopped. It is impossible to resume its operation. The situation is difficult and will not improve in the near future,” Filashkin said. It also became known that the Russian armed forces destroyed the bridge between Pokrovsk and Mirnograd. As a result of the attack, a section of the bridge collapsed. Currently, the Pokrovsk-Mirnograd section along the T0504 highway is closed to traffic. This overpass was important for connecting enemy forces and resources in the Mirnograd and Pokrovsk agglomerations. Although it is too early to speak of a complete blockade of transport. From social media sources it is learned that Ukrainian troops withdrew from their fortifications west of Krasnohorivka to new positions east of Hostre. Russian troops occupied an area of ​​25.7 square kilometers. The distance to Kurachove remains 5.5 km. Another source reports: south of Netailove, west of Nevel’s’ke and north of Krasnohorivka, Russian forces occupied an area up to 8.5 km wide and with a maximum depth of 2.6 km. The situation in the Krasnohorivka “pocket” directly depends on the situation in the second section Halytsynivka-Zhelanne, where Russian forces are increasing pressure with infantry units and operational-tactical aviation (air bomb strikes).

Two attacks were launched in the night in Sumy; at least two targets were hit. In the Sumy region of Ukraine, in Konotop, the mayor of the city reports: “In the Ukrainian region of Konotop (Sumy region) a critical situation has arisen for energy supply due to serious damage to energy infrastructure caused by explosions. Experts cannot predict the timing of the restoration of electricity, the mayor said. The city is having difficulties with water supply.”

At night, the Russian military deployed at least 60 Geranium UAVs. An attack was carried out on the Starokonstantinov airport in the Khmelnytskyi region and the Konotop airport in the Sumy region. Missiles hit civilians at the Nizhyn airport in the Chernihivs’ka region. Explosions were reported in the Kiev, Poltava, Cherkassy and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

The front line is approaching Kupyansk: the left bank of the city was shelled by a tank, the head of the district administration said. “Residents of communities on the left bank of Oskol have started to leave, some of the settlements are without gas and electricity,” Kanashevich said.

In the Zaporozhye direction, in the area of ​​​​Malaya Tokmachka Russian troops are moving forward; a post by a military man reads: “We are moving forward systematically, (…) The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to accumulate reserves near the Dnieper and concentrate forces both towards Kam’yane and Ilyinka, opposite Energodar, on which the Ukrainians began to fire more and more actively. Apparently they are collecting artifacts and UAV crews on the bank.” And he continues: “Our air force operates day and night. Thus, the Russian Aerospace Forces covered the Ukrainian military groups in the area of ​​Malaya Tokmachka and in the area of ​​Kamyane”.

In the Vuhledar direction, the Russian Armed Forces are recalling troops to strike in the direction of the Yuzhnodonbasskaya mine No. 3, Ukrainian military sources report. In the area of ​​the Yuzhnodonbasskaya mine No. 1, battles for control of the landfill continue.

In the Belgorod region, Tishanka, Volokonovsky district, was hit by artillery fire. In the area of ​​the village of Baytsury, Borisov district, a drone attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During harvesting work in the Grayvoronsky urban district near the village of Golovchino, a Ukrainian drone attack. In the Shebekinsky urban district, in the village of Murom, the roof of a private house caught fire as a result of a drone attack. In the village of Rzhevka, two two-apartment houses were damaged following several UAV attacks.

In the DPR, in the Nikitovsky district of Horlivka, Ukrainian artillery fire.

Graziella Giangiulio

