France and Estonia have called an emergency meeting of European defense ministers to decide how to support Ukraine. Representatives from a dozen countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Poland, as well as representatives of the EU and NATO, are present.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas calls for full combat readiness in Europe. He stressed that Europe must be fully armed in the event of a possible aggression. The statement comes amid ongoing tensions with Russia and security challenges facing the Baltic states. For now, there is no news from the EU-NATO front, apart from sanctions against Russia and a new package of European economic aid worth 3.5 billion euros.

Donald Trump said: “Zelensky and Putin need to work together and the deal with Ukraine on mining is close to being concluded.” “Either Ukraine signs a deal on fossil fuels from the United States, or Kiev will be in trouble.”

US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN: “The draft of the 2022 Istanbul agreements can be taken as a basis for the Ukrainian solution,” he said. “The Russians have made it clear that they are ready to end this [conflict]. There were very convincing and meaningful negotiations, which led to the agreements of the Istanbul Protocol. We were very close to signing, and I think we will use this format as a guideline for concluding a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. It will be a wonderful day,” he said.

Since 2022, according to a CNN analysis, Ukraine has lost 11% of its territory. The total area of ​​the territory that Ukraine has lost since 2014 is about 18%. And therefore, according to the Americans, it is useless to continue the war.

In any case, it seems that the Ukraine-Russia issue, once diplomatic relations between Washington and Moscow have resumed, will be entrusted to Turkey, in exchange the United States will favor the Turkish presence in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean. According to the Greek press, the daily Dimokratia, Donald Trump has already ordered the closure of the Alexandroupoli base at the joint request of Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This step by Trump will be a strategic loss for Greece, the Greek press emphasizes. Turkey has been opposed to the American military presence in Alexandroupoli for years. In exchange, Putin will ask Erdogan to intercede with Syria to remain at least in one base on the coast. Hakan Fidan, Turkish Foreign Minister after the meeting with Segej Lavrov: “The US peace efforts in Ukraine are consistent with the policies we have been implementing since the beginning of the war, and we attach great importance to the new American initiative as a result-oriented approach. We believe that a solution can be found through negotiations involving both sides.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his desire to meet with US President Donald Trump before Putin. The reason for the meeting could be the signing of an agreement on rare earth metals. Zelensky hopes that the agreement will be signed in the presence of the presidents of the United States and Ukraine, Bloomberg sources say.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olga Stefanishina said on February 24 that the United States and Ukraine are in the final stage of negotiations on a resource agreement, almost all key details have already been agreed, she said. Kiev hopes that US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky will be able to sign a deal on Ukrainian resources in Washington “as soon as possible to demonstrate our commitment for the coming decades”.

Ukraine in any case “has only two weeks to resolve the issue related to the fossil fuel agreement. I heard it today,” Deputy Yury Kamelchuk said. According to the United States, if an agreement is reached, the document will be signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Foreign Minister of Ukrainian Affairs Andrey Sibiga. And it was Foreign Minister Sibiga who said that “Zelenskyy has set himself the task of ending the war this year.”

Russia has learned that President Vladimir Putin has instructed to extend the development program for Crimea and Sevastopol until 2030, allocating at least 110 billion rubles annually, the Kremlin reports. Putin also instructed the government and Russian Railways to consider developing railway links between Crimea and central Russia through new entities.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister is open to resolving the conflict on the basis of a balance of interests,” Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

To clarify when the Ukrainian-Russian conflict will end, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov: “Russia will stop hostilities when agreements satisfactory to the parties are reached, Lavrov said. The option of “immediate pacification”, the cessation of hostilities along the line of contact and reflection on further steps will not suit Russia,” he stressed. “This week there will be full-fledged contacts between Russia and the United States at embassies, they should remove obstacles in the work of diplomatic missions,” Lavrov concluded.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on February 24. At night, Ukrainian channels reported that more than 70 geraniums hit targets in Kiev, Kharkiv, Starokostjantyniv, Kremenchuk, Kropyvnytskyi. In the evening, missile weapons were operating in the Odessa region.

From the Kursk region, there are reports of the success of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Pogrebki. Maryevka (the liberation is confirmed by the Russian Sever Group). The battles continue in the direction, Russian troops are working with heavy flamethrower systems. Russian combat reports in Lebedevka say that Russian units are advancing, “the enemy has deployed units of its air assault brigades, special operations forces and border guards”. The Northern Group of Troops writes that the Russian marines are completing the cleanup of Kurilovka, eliminating “the remnants of the invaders from the southern outskirts of the village”. Attacks on Russian troops also in Nikolskoye, having advanced into the settlement itself and its surroundings.

From the direction of Seversky Donetsk ain line a video showing Russian flags from the area of ​​Bilohorivka, while locals write about the premature news of victories in the blogosphere.

In the southwestern outskirts of Torets’k, fighting continues in the adjacent settlements.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, the main areas of clashes remain the sections of the front south of Pokrovs’k and the area of ​​the Pokrovs’k-Kostyantynopil’ highway junction.

In the direction of Kostyantynopil’, the capture by the Russians of the settlement Ulakly was officially announced. Russian armed forces are developing success through Andriivka to Kostyantynopil.

North of Velyka Novosilka, the Russian army lines up the front along the Novoocheretuvate – Novosilka line, developing an offensive north of Novoocheretuvate towards the Dniproenerhiya settlement.

At least 11 attacks by Ukrainian drones were recorded in the Belgorod region. In Horlivka, as a result of Ukrainian artillery attacks on the territory of the Donecotrans utility company, two people were injured; one wounded by an IED was dropped by a UAV of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Graziella Giangiulio

