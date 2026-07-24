UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Lavrov meets with Rubio in Manila. The EU approves the new sanctions package against Russia. Russian attacks on Odessa overnight.

As announced Wednesday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, talks between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Lavrov concluded yesterday morning in Manila, Philippines, on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit. The meeting lasted 35 minutes. Lavrov reiterated Russia’s willingness to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and its commitment to the Anchorage Accords, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. During the meeting, the normalization of working conditions at the Russian and US diplomatic missions was also discussed. They also agreed to continue contacts between diplomatic agencies, including within international organizations. Kremlin spokesman Peskov’s comments regarding the talks were significant, as he stated that he would not be overly optimistic in such a situation. Summit meetings with Washington also concerned Kiev. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner spoke with Zelenskyy to discuss reviving diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing a source.

The United States is also engaging with Kiev on military matters. The U.S. State Department has approved a $110 million order from the Ukrainian government, including the remaining launch trailers, spare parts, refurbished consumables, and additional logistical and technical support for the MIM-23 HAWK and FrankenSAM Hawk air defense systems used by the Ukrainian military for short- and medium-range air defense. London has also moved in this direction. The British company BAE Systems has signed a licensing agreement with its strategic defense partner in Ukraine for the local production of L119 artillery systems. The announcement was made following the Farnborough International Air Show. The name of the Ukrainian company was not disclosed. The licensing agreement provides access to technical information and support from BAE Systems, necessary for the production of an initial prototype of the gun for testing purposes. The strategic partnership will facilitate the development of a modified version of the L119 light howitzer for use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The L119 is a 105 mm light artillery system developed by BAE Systems.

At the EU level; the new EU sanctions package against Russia has been approved, affecting the energy, financial services, cryptocurrencies, and trade sectors, as announced by European Council President Antonio Costa. In the 21st sanctions package, the EU banned its banks from conducting cross-border transactions with 32 Russian banks, stated Ursula von der Leyen, and froze the so-called price cap on Russian oil at $44 a barrel for one year. However, the EU failed to include a travel ban for participants in Joint Military Operations in the package. Furthermore, the President of the European Commission did not even mention the “ban on the transport of Russian liquefied natural gas to third countries,” which was initially considered the main measure of the current package. However, European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas stated that the EU is introducing the largest package of sanctions against the Russian Federation in four years: the list will include 218 entities. The sanctions package includes over one hundred banks and cryptocurrency exchange operators. The sanctions have targeted oil refineries in Russia and Belarus. Restrictions have been introduced against over 50 defense industrial complex enterprises and over 40 ships. Kallas concluded by stating that the EU is already preparing new restrictions against Russia.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on July 23. According to Russian social media, Sevastopol and Crimea repelled a Ukrainian drone attack overnight. Particularly intense Ukrainian drone activity was detected near Feodosia. The drones attacked a fuel and energy plant in the Ulyanovsk region. The drones were shot down as they approached Moscow.

In Odessa Oblast, the Russian Armed Forces carried out drone strikes overnight, causing power outages. Additionally, attacks during the day targeted the ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk, ships, warehouses housing drones, and a logistics center in Nova Poshta.

In the Sumy region, in the Shostka district, units of the Group Northern Forces are engaged in small-arms firefights in Ulanovo and near Malaya Slobodka. Small-arms firefights continue in Ryzhevka, Pisarevka, Mogritsa, Maryino, the village of Novaya Sich, the town of Khotin, and in the forests south of Ivolzhanske. A counterattack by an assault group of the 21st Independent Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces was repelled near Mogritsa.

Attempts to advance assault groups near Kondratovka, Pisarevka, and Novaya Sich were thwarted.

In Krasnopillia District, Sumy Oblast, clashes continue near the village of Prokhody.

In the Kharkiv direction, units of the 34th Guards Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade (Mountain) and the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorized Infantry Division of the 11th Army Corps of the Northern Group of Forces pushed back Ukrainian Armed Forces and Ukrainian Border Guard units from the village of Artelnoye (Kupyansk District) and took control of the city. In Kupyansk, Ukrainian reserves are reportedly building up to expand control in the western part of the city.

In Zaporizhia Oblast, Russian soldiers from the 36th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the 29th Army of the Eastern Group of Forces took control of the town of Blahodatne.

In the Kherson region, three civilians were injured in the last 24 hours: in Oleshky, Velyki Kopani, and Hola Prystan, while damage to infrastructure and property was reported in Velyka Blahovishchenka, Vinohradove, Demyanivka, Nyzhni Sirohozy, Podove, Raiske, Khorly, and Yuvileyne.

The Luhansk region, according to Ukrainian social media, was also attacked by drones.

Finally, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the same Ukrainian social media channels, Russia struck the city of Pavlohrad. Three people died and at least 10 were injured.

Lorenzo Serafinelli

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