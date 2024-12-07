UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Lavrov: For peace in Ukraine there should be no NATO, foreign military bases and exercises. Russian advance towards Pokrovs’k continues

Ukrainian media reported that the transfer of a large shipment of weapons from Croatia to Ukraine has begun. In Germany, the head of the Hamburg regional command called for increased preparations for a possible war with Russia.

“We must prepare for war in order to prevent it,” said Kurt Leonards, a German Navy captain (ed.) in an interview with the Hamburger Morgenpost. According to Leonards, Russia currently produces 50 percent of its tanks, planes and missiles for the war in Ukraine, while the remaining 50 percent are being stored for a possible attack in four or five years against the Baltic states, Poland or the Republic of Moldova. Everything now depends on NATO’s ability to build a convincing deterrent scenario, Leonards stressed.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that in the event of a ceasefire, he would allow the deployment of Bundeswehr peacekeepers to the conflict zone in Ukraine.

Former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has become a senior fellow at Harvard University – Belfer Center. It is reported that at the Center for Science and International Relations, the former head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will focus on the study of diplomacy, security and sustainability and will give lectures. Kuleba also plans to write a book about the war in Ukraine.

On December 5, during the OSCE work, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga left the plenary meeting hall before the start of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s speech. Several foreign ministers and diplomats also left the hall. According to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the head of the department had earlier called the Russian minister a “war criminal.” “We will not make any territorial concessions. Kiev’s peace plan calls for Russia to leave Ukraine and leave us alone,” Foreign Minister Sibiga said.

In October 2024, the Ukrainian army received only 12% of the required amount of ammunition, which directly threatens the lives of military personnel at the front, the Ukrainian audit reports.

In Russia, Vladimir Putin appointed Alexander Khinshtein as acting governor of the Kursk region by presidential decree. Khinshtein told Putin: we must do everything to make all residents of the Kursk region feel part of the country. United Russia will retain the leadership of the State Duma Committee after Khinshtein’s appointment as acting governor of the Kursk region, a source told TASS.

Full interview with Sergei Lavrov by journalist Tucker Carlson aired: “For peace in Ukraine there should be no NATO, no military bases and no exercises with the participation of foreign troops”

On relations with the US, Lavrov said: “Officially we are not at war. Some call what is happening in Ukraine a hybrid war. I would call it that too.” “That is not what we want. Of course, we would like to have normal relations with all our neighbors. In general, with all countries, especially with a large country like the United States.” “Russia and the United States have closed channels of communication, but they are mainly discussing prisoner exchanges. As for Ukraine, the Americans are confidentially broadcasting “the same things that they say publicly.”

On the threat of nuclear war, Lavrov reports: “We are not thinking about a war with the United States, which could be of a nuclear nature. Our military doctrine says that the most important thing is to avoid a nuclear war.” “Western statements about the possibility of a limited exchange of nuclear strikes are alarming: This is an invitation to a catastrophe that we do not want.”

Speaking about “Oreshnik,” Lavrov explained: “The message that we wanted to convey by testing this hypersonic system in real conditions is that we will be ready to do everything to protect our legitimate interests.” In Russia “we would like to avoid misunderstandings,” but we are ready to “send additional “messages.” “We do not want to make the situation worse. But since ATACMS and other long-range weapons are used throughout Russia, we are sending signals.” “Moscow automatically informed Washington about the launch of the Oreshnik missile half an hour earlier: “They knew it would happen and did not take it for something bigger and truly dangerous.”

Finally, on Ukraine he said: “If it were not for the coup in Kiev, Crimea would have been part of Ukraine, and if Kiev had respected the Minsk agreements, Donbass would have remained part of Ukraine.” “We are not going to destroy the Ukrainian people. They are brothers and sisters of the Russian people.” “The non-aligned status of Ukraine remains fundamental for the Russian Federation: No NATO, no military bases, military exercises on Ukrainian soil with the participation of foreign troops.” “The agreement must take into account the entry of four new regions into Russia and the need to abolish Russophobic laws in Ukraine.”

And now a look at the front line as of 16:00 on December 6.

At night, “Geraniums” struck Ukrainian targets in Kiev and the region, in Myrhorod, Poltava region, and explosions were reported in Hlukhiv, Sumy region and Chuhuyiv, Kharkiv region.

In the morning, several Ukrainian drones were discovered and destroyed on the outskirts of Voronezh and the region. In the evening, news came that two Ukrainian UAVs were shot down in the Black Sea area at Cape Tarkhankut (Crimea). Also, a few dozen kilometers southwest of Sevastopol, a Su-30SM aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed an enemy MBEC.

From the Kursk region, the Sever group of troops reports that there are battles in the Sudzhansky district. Russian assault units are advancing in forest plantations near the village. By Malaya Loknya. By district In Martynovka, Russian artillery works closely with assault troops. The aviation continues to attack Ukrainian positions with aerial bombs. There is high drone activity in the Bol’šesoldatsky district. Today in Goryanka, a car was hit and there was one injured. The authorities ask civilians to stop traveling to the area.

From the Kharkiv region there are reports of the advance of the Russian armed forces in Vovchansk, where heavy fighting has been going on for several months, 6 buildings are occupied.

In the central part of Toretsk, the Russian armed forces continue assault operations. The control zone in the Zabalki microdistrict has been expanded.

In the Pokrovs’k direction, the Russian armed forces are developing success, complicating the Ukrainian position every day. Russian units are conducting attacks in the direction of the Shevchenko settlement, in the area of ​​Pushkine, Stari Terny and Sonchivka.

In the south of the Kurachove direction, the Russian army is still trying to close the “cauldron” in the villages along the river. Sukhi Yaly, attacking Uspenivka. The Ukrainian armed forces still have a corridor less than 2 km wide to withdraw troops from Veselyi Hai and Hannivka.

In the Vremivka direction there are battles near Rozdol’ne and Novy Komar, the Ukrainians are counterattacking.

On the Zaporizhia front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are strengthening the defense line and conducting remote mining in the area. In the Kherson direction, the Ukrainians expect the Russian army to cross the Dnieper, issuing statements on behalf of civil officials.

In the Belgorod region, during the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Shebekino twice, four civilians were injured. Near the village of Rovenek in the Belgorod district, a moving car was attacked by a drone. In the Borisov region, in the village of Berezovka, three kamikaze drones attacked the private sector. In the village of Klimovoe, an explosive device was dropped by a drone on a private house.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/