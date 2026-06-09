“The Russian military has changed its airstrike tactics: more and more missiles are “overshooting” Ukrainian air defenses,” CNN reports. The Russian military is reportedly using a combined attack strategy: first, it launches large groups of low-cost drones, followed by ballistic and cruise missiles. This overloads air defenses and increases the likelihood that some missiles will hit their targets.

The US House of Representatives approved, by a majority of 226 to 195 and the support of 18 Republicans, a proposal for billions of dollars in aid and loans to Ukraine and NATO allies. This decision is also seen as a political jab at Trump, who, by contrast, is seeking to reduce support for Ukraine and Europe.

Former CIA officer Larry Johnson reported in an interview with Judge Napolitano: “Apparently, on Tuesday, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck a bunker in Kiev housing Ukrainian and US intelligence agents. As a result, 30 Ukrainian intelligence officers and seven CIA agents were killed.” The bunkers were not the only ones hit by the “Oreshnik” attack that day.

On June 8, a drone crossed the Moldovan border and exploded in a field near the village of Lopatnaia: no injuries were reported, according to the Moldovan Ministry of Defense. The Moldovan Foreign Ministry condemned the incident, calling it “a threat to national security and a violation of the country’s sovereignty.” The investigation and identification of the drone are ongoing. A NATO aircraft shot down a drone over Latvia, according to the country’s military.

The European Union will approve a “mini-package” of anti-Russian sanctions at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on June 15, according to Politico, citing sources. According to the publication, the package will likely include restrictive measures against a number of individuals, LUKOIL subsidiaries, four Chinese companies, five UAE companies, three Turkish companies, and one Azerbaijani company.

And statements continue to come from Europe, this time from Merz’s Germany, that the EU is ready to negotiate with Russia. Despite the declarations, European actions instead demonstrate Europe’s intention to put pressure on Moscow, which only weakens potential negotiations: “EU countries have authorized their warships in the Mediterranean to detain foreign tankers suspected of carrying Russian oil,” Kaja Kallas, head of the European Union’s diplomatic service, announced upon her arrival at a meeting of EU defense ministers. Kallas clarified that the detentions are permitted as part of the EU’s IRINI naval operation. The EU’s IRINI operation was deployed in the Mediterranean in 2020 to inspect merchant ships and prevent illegal arms trafficking to Libya.” And again: “The EU will transfer €5.9 billion to Kiev for the purchase of drones starting in June,” Kaja Kallas, head of European diplomacy, said during an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Cyprus. She also specified that this is the first tranche of a new €90 billion loan to Ukraine. Hungary has lifted its veto on €6.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine, according to Nepszava.

Ukraine is demanding that Germany urgently transfer additional Patriot missiles to strengthen its air defenses. Berlin has not yet made a decision, according to Bloomberg. In exchange, Ukraine is offering to transfer similar missiles to be produced in the future. “European Patriot stockpiles are gradually depleting. Germany currently remains the only EU country capable of providing significant assistance to Ukraine with additional missiles for these systems,” the publication notes.

Internally, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is considering the possibility of mass recruiting foreigners for the Ukrainian Armed Forces with monthly salaries of between $7,000 and $10,000, according to Rada MP Kaptelov. According to him, the state intends to grant licenses to third-party companies that will recruit mercenaries from abroad. “And for this, the companies will receive up to $5,000 per person,” he specified. Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy doubled down, saying: “I have approved new SBU operations against Russia.” He also claimed responsibility for the June 6 Ukrainian drone attacks in Kronstadt and an oil depot in the Krasnodar Krai. He linked these attacks to Putin’s refusal to accept a ceasefire to put an end to the conflict “This war must end. But the Russian leader wants to fight. That’s why the sanctions against Ukraine are working,” Zelenskyy said.

On June 7, Zelenskyy arrived in London for a meeting with representatives of the “troika” (Great Britain, France, and Germany). The meeting will focus on intensifying efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and possible negotiations with Moscow: “We will not surrender without a fight, but we will repel the attacks,” Zelensky emphasized, declaring that Ukraine will bring the war back to Russian territory. He has no intention of giving up Donbass either.

Over the weekend, Russia responded to Ukrainian verbal provocations: “Ukraine cannot possess nuclear weapons; these threats must be resolutely repressed,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The ministry stated that calls for the acquisition of nuclear weapons are being heard in Ukraine and that representatives of the military-industrial complex are now also supporting these positions. At the same time, nearly 62% of Ukrainians believe it is appropriate for Ukraine to restore its nuclear status.

But Vladimir Putin, speaking at the SPIEF plenary session on June 5, was the one who made the most comments regarding the Russia-Ukraine situation: “Controlling the entire Donbass region and concluding an agreement are not mutually exclusive goals. There is no place where Russian troops have not advanced. The number of Ukrainian Armed Forces has decreased by 100,000 recently. Monthly losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amount to 40,000; the number of deserters in the Ukrainian Armed Forces is 60,000.” According to Putin: “Western sponsors are supplying a large number of drones, including long-range ones, some of which, unfortunately, can penetrate defenses. Russia will strengthen its air defenses. Russia has one, but Ukraine does not have a similar system.”

Regarding the negotiations, Putin said: “We want to reach an agreement with Ukraine through peaceful means, based on what we discussed with Trump in Anchorage. Moscow still agrees to the compromises announced in Anchorage; now it is important that Kiev accept them as well.” Regarding Europe as a mediator, Putin said: “What kind of mediators can EU countries be in negotiations if they directly assist a country with which we are in armed conflict? Mediation implies neutrality, so where is the neutrality here?”

In any case, “contacts between Russia and Europe via the secret services continue,” Putin said.

Sergei Lavrov emphasized that “the West has declared war on Russia. In the current situation, diplomacy cannot simply stick to these old, pious protocol traditions, because now it must do everything possible to help us win our special military operation,” the Russian minister added during an interview in the VK Video Blogger studio at SPIEF. Lavrov also harshly criticized the position of Western leaders. Responding to a question about phone calls from European politicians, he stated: “They constantly say, ‘I’ll call Putin.’ Macron has been threatening to call for two months. If you are serious people, pick up the phone and call.”

Lavrov then claimed that European politicians are utterly incapable of reaching an agreement, citing the Minsk and Istanbul agreements, which the West derailed, as examples: “The Europeans are utterly incapable of reaching an agreement. Now Estonia, along with other small and insignificant countries, is pompously declaring that it will see how Russia manages to fulfill its agreements, and then it will take on some sort of mediation role.”

Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, said he was in contact with Witkoff and Kushner and that their trip to Russia was being prepared. However, according to Dmitry Peskov, a visit to Russia by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff is not planned anytime soon. “The United States is making the development of economic relations with Russia dependent on the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. Moscow considers this approach misguided,” Dmitry Peskov explained in an interview with CCTV. “As soon as the Americans are ready to truly restore relations, we will reciprocate,” he said.

Ushakov also said: “Zelensky’s letter contains several pages of rudeness.” Ushakov disagrees that “diplomacy has exhausted itself in the Ukrainian situation, but believes that negotiations must aim for a lasting peace.” Ushakov stated that he is in contact with Whitkoff and Kushner and that their trip to Russia is being prepared; Russia maintains contact with the United States, primarily by telephone; Ushakov stated that “no verbal message was transmitted to Trump via Rodney Cook.”

Ushakov: “Putin and Schröder met in the Kremlin; the meeting between Putin and Schröder was positive and cordial; They spoke face to face”

On June 6, the Russian-Abkhazian border was temporarily closed due to the threat of drone attacks.

Five servicemen were injured in a drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during repairs to a power line at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant during the ceasefire, the broadcaster reported. On June 5, Russia returned 185 soldiers from captivity in Ukraine and, in exchange, transferred 185 Ukrainian prisoners of war, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

And now a look at the front line updated as of 3:30 PM on June 8. During the night of June 7/8, Ukrainian forces launched a massive air strike on Crimea and Sevastopol. A drone attack on a Moscow-Simferopol passenger train injured The train driver and his assistant were killed, but no passengers were injured. Ukrainian forces had previously attacked the Chongar Bridge in northern Crimea, further hampering logistics for an indefinite period. The Krasnodar Territory is also under constant attack. Civilian air traffic is affected. In the Rostov region, drones were destroyed in the Chertkovsky and Verkhnedonsky districts.

Russian forces launched strikes against Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk, Pavlohrad, and Odessa.

In the Sumy region, the Sever Group of Forces is engaged in light-weapons fighting in Bachivsk and the surrounding area, in the Shostka district. In the Sumy district, Russian attack aircraft have reached depths of up to 900 meters in twenty-two locations. Fighting continues in Ivolzhans’ke, Pysarivka, and the village of Nova Sich.

In the Belgorod region, one dead and several wounded. Drone attacks. Numerous attacks have been carried out in frontline areas, hitting civilian targets.

In Kupyansk, urban fighting continues between Ukrainian and Russian forces; the Ukrainians have spotted Russian assault groups in the southeast.

In Kostyantynivka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces acknowledge a serious deterioration in the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. So far, Ukrainian sources report that Russian forces have occupied several multi-story buildings and continue attacks in the Central and Nikolaevsky microdistricts.

Five civilians have been injured in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the last 24 hours.

The logistical situation in the Zaporizhia region remains critical.

Graziella Giangiulio

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