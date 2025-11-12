Former NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg explained that NATO does not want to start World War III for the sake of Kiev.

From Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the appointment of Yuriy Cherevashenko as commander of unmanned air defense systems. Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Anatolijovyč Shmyhal has already signed the order. Cherevashenko participated in the creation of the first group of rapid reaction mobile air defense brigades and worked on drone interceptors.

Ukraine signs an agreement on gas supplies from the United States until 2050, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy. The agreement provides for the gradual implementation of new strategic projects: ensuring stable long-term LNG supplies to Ukraine, integrating infrastructure into LNG logistics routes in Europe, and creating a permanent supply and storage system for American LNG.

Ukraine has called for an urgent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors over alleged Russian attacks on nuclear power plants. “During the attacks, Russia once again targeted substations that supply power to the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants. These were not random attacks, but well-planned ones. Russia is deliberately jeopardizing Europe’s nuclear safety,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha. The Russian armed forces struck Clear Energy, Ukraine’s first biomass thermal power plant, causing serious damage, according to co-founder Andrey Grinenko.

Of the 60 billion hryvnia allocated in Ukraine for drones, 35 billion hryvnia will go to Fire Point LLC. Companies are probing the Ukrainian social sphere that would be headed by Zelenskyy and Andrij Borysovyč Jermak through fictitious companies.

The European Solidarity faction of former Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko announced to the Verkhovna Rada the start of the government’s resignation procedure in the context of the corruption scandal involving businessman Timur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio and ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “We are initiating the procedure for the resignation of the government, an unprofessional and corrupt procedure. Our goal is state governance, social unity, and the trust of our partners,” the statement reads.

British reports of high losses of drone operators in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as a decline in mercenaries, have been confirmed. A widespread SMS campaign has been launched across Ukraine to apply for 15,000 vacancies for drone operators and membership in the GUR International Legion.

Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Lukashenko said that “Oreshnik” will not be stationed in a single location in Belarus. “We will not reveal the details. It is a mobile complex; it will never be stationed in a single location. It will patrol certain points and, from a certain point, [it will be able to] strike if necessary.”

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, quoted by The European Conservative, said: “Granting a loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets will prolong the conflict for at least another two years. Do we want to end the war or are we fueling it? We will give Ukraine €140 billion to continue the war. What does that mean? That the war will continue for a long time. “That’s two years,” Fico commented. At the same time, the Slovak prime minister assured that Bratislava “will not participate in any legal or financial program” aimed at using frozen Russian assets to finance the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Moscow is preparing countermeasures to the EU’s ban on issuing multiple-entry visas to Russian citizens, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov has returned to the subject of the START nuclear program. “Russia proposes to extend the New START restrictions by one year, aware of the responsibility of the great powers to prevent nuclear war.” “To extend the New START restrictions by one year, consultations with the United States are not necessary; Washington’s consent is sufficient,” Lavrov said in response to a question from TASS. He further clarified: “The announcement of a one-year extension of the New START restrictions is possible at any time until its expiration on February 5.” But he also stated: “If one of the nuclear powers tests a nuclear weapon, Russia will do the same.” According to the minister, Budapest remains the preferred venue for a meeting between Putin and Lavrov. Finally, “the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine are mandatory conditions for the resolution of the conflict,” Sergei Lavrov commented in an interview with Russian media.

Lavrov also took aim at the United Kingdom: “It is unclear how Britain will ‘purify its conduct’ after the FSB revealed its role in the MiG-31 provocation.” The reference is to the news given to the media by the Russian FSB, which claims to have foiled an attempt by Ukrainian military intelligence to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter equipped with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile. According to the FSB press office, the fighter was to be used for a provocation against NATO’s largest air base. According to the agency, the operation was organized by the Central Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense with the support of “British agents.” Ukrainian agents attempted to recruit Russian pilots, offering them $3 million to hijack the plane. “Subsequently, the secret services planned to send the aircraft, armed with a Kinzhal missile, to the deployment area of NATO’s largest air base in Southeast Europe, located in Constanta, Romania, where it could have been shot down by air defense systems,” the FSB reported.

And now a look at the front line as of 3:30 p.m. on November 11. In the Saratov region, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure, and footage of a fire at an oil refinery was released. In the Rostov region, drones were destroyed in Bataysk and the Myasnikovsky district.

The Russian armed forces launched attacks in the Odessa region, with numerous attacks in the Reni district, damaging power grids including solar panel fields.

In the direction of Sumy, motorized rifle assault units and marines from the Russian Northern Forces Group are conducting offensive combat operations in two sectors of the front. In the direction of Tetkino and Gluškovskij rajon, Russian artillery struck Ukrainian armed forces near Pavlivka.

In the Belgorod region, in the village of Lozovoye, an FPV drone struck a car, injuring one person. In the village of Belyanka, a drone struck a KamAZ truck, injuring one person; one person was killed by an anti-personnel mine. In the village of Chervona Dibrovka, an Orlan fighter was injured in an FPV drone attack. In the city of Shebekino, a self-defense fighter was wounded while repelling a drone attack. Chaika, Chervona Dibrovka, Bochkovka, and Novostroevka-Pervaya are under attack.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Northern Forces Group is engaged in fighting near Vovchansk and on the Khatne sector of the front. The Ukrainian Armed Forces Command is redeploying personnel from brigades currently engaged in recovery operations in the Kharkiv region to restore lost positions. In Vovchansk, four soldiers from the 57th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade were captured in the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for the Joint Forces Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that Vovchansk has been almost completely destroyed, making it difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to establish positions and contain the advance of the Russian army. Advances by Russian troops have been noted in the forest near Synel’nykove. On the Milove-Khatnje front, Russian forces have expanded their zone of control and advanced 550 meters through the forest belts.

Fighting continues in Kupjans’k. Russian forces are exerting constant and active pressure on the Ukrainian armed forces through the Russian media, constantly announcing the imminent collapse of the city’s defenses. The Ukrainian armed forces are repeatedly attempting to penetrate the city from the southwest to remedy the situation.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has described the assault on Pokrovsk as a strategic offensive operation, and Ukrainians say they expect further decisive attacks by Russian forces. Videos are circulating online showing Russian troops entering the city covered in fog, right along the road, fog that has limited the use of Ukrainian drones. Fighting is ongoing at the base of the Dobropillya salient, with Ukrainian forces constantly engaged in counterattacks.

In the eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Vostok force group has liberated Solodke and Nove. Over the past four days, Russian Far East troops have taken five consecutive settlements without slowing the pace of their advance.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, positional battles are underway near Novodanylivka and Malaya Tokmachka. In Prymors’ke, Russian airborne units are advancing slowly. Battles are ongoing. Significant losses are reported on both sides.

In the Cheron region, attacks by both sides continue.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/