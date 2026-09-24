One dead and the number of injured in the attacks in Kiev rises to 13. It is recalled that the Ukrainian capital has been under heavy attack since the morning of September 23. Partial internet outage.

On the day of Rubio and Lavrov’s talks in the United States, the digital ruble was launched in Russia. Putin asked Nabiullina and Siluanov to report on the launch of the digital ruble. He urged them to explain its benefits to the public in more detail. According to a statement by Central Bank Governor Nabiullina: “The launch of the digital ruble went according to plan; Russia now has all the components of a national payment infrastructure; the digital ruble is a product entirely developed in Russia, compliant with the highest security standards; in three weeks, citizens have opened nearly 200,000 digital ruble accounts; currently, 36 Russian banks are connected to the digital ruble platform; the Central Bank is preparing a solution that will allow payments in digital rubles even without an internet connection; the digital ruble will allow for stricter control over the use of budget funds . ”

Finance Minister Siluanov added: “The first payments in digital rubles — related to taxes and fines — have already been paid into the state coffers.”

Vladimir Putin thanked Russian citizens for their active participation in the elections and the millionaires at the front for their service to the nation.

According to Maria Zakarova, spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “The Kiev junta has become a burden on the international community , a burden that the West is carrying on its shoulders.” She stated this while commenting The signing of the declaration of centennial partnership between Ukraine and Canada: “Impartial commentators on social media are already asking the question: will Canadian taxpayers really have to support Ukraine for the next 100 years? Are there tax deductions for [Volodymyr] Zelensky and his entourage, just like there are for dependents?”

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on September 23. During the night, Ukrainian forces continued UAV attacks against Russian regions. In the Rostov region, drones were shot down in the cities of Taganrog and Bataysk, as well as in six districts: Chertkovsky, Verkhnedonskoy, Millerovsky, Rodionovo-Nesvetaysky, Tatsinsky, and Milyutinsky. Earlier, on September 22, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the downing of 17 Ukrainian UAVs between 8:00 and 20:00 over the Kursk and Belgorod regions, Crimea and the Black Sea: a figure significantly lower than the daily average.

Throughout the night, Russian forces continued to carry out long-range strikes on Ukrainian territory. Zaporizhia , Sumy, and Izyum were targeted. After midnight, Ukrainian forces reported the movement of attack UAVs across several regions and the activation of air raid warnings in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Around 1:30 a.m., Ukrainian sources reported explosions in Kyiv.

In the Sumy region, Russian forces report the continuation of offensive operations by Russian assault units and the dispatch of reinforcements by the Ukrainian command to defend Sumy. Security , repair, and other rear-area units have been redeployed from the Chernihiv region. In the Chernihiv sector, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are strengthening defenses with engineering structures and minefields. Russian air force, artillery, and drones have carried out strikes in the areas of Sumy, Ulanove, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Yastrubshchyna, Tarasivka, Mais’ke, and Rad’kivka. In the Sumy region, advances have been reported near Khotin’ and Kyyanytsya, with small arms firefights occurring near Marine and Mala Rybytsya. In the Shostka region , Russian units have advanced near Tovstodubove. In Krasnopil’s’kyi district, fighting and advances continue in the Stepk area.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian forces continued to attack civilian targets. One person was injured and vehicles, residential buildings, and commercial buildings were damaged .

In the Belgorod region, at least six civilians were injured in Ukrainian attacks . Vehicles, homes, and businesses were damaged.

In the Kharkiv direction , Russian forces reported attacks against units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) that had concentrated in an attempt to break out of the encirclement in the northeast of the region. Air force and attack UAVs operated in the areas of Velykyj Burluk district, Mykhailivka, Pidserednje, Hnylytsya Persha, Kyrilivka, Berezivka, Slobozhanske, Ternova, and Varvarivka. In the Liptsi sector, Russian units continued to expand their zone of control near the border. Ukrainian forces are massing reserves for counterattacks. In the direction of Volchansk , an offensive advance was reported near Novooleksandrivka and Polnoy , as well as advances near Petropavlivka and Lozova .

In the Velykyi Burluk sector, Russian forces reported an attack on Ukrainian forces, “a concentration of units belonging to the 3rd , 129th, and 159th Independent Heavy Mechanized Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the 23rd Independent Assault Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), near Velikyi Burluk . ” The Ukrainians are attempting to break out of the encirclement near Chorne. According to the other side, 12 Russian attacks have been recorded in the Kharkiv sector in the past 24 hours .

In Lugansk (LPR), seven civilians were injured in a series of Ukrainian drone strikes.

In Lyman District, according to Ukrainian estimates, Russian units launched two attacks near Novoselivka.

intensity fighting continues in the Druzhkivka sector . According to Ukrainian data, over the past 24 hours, Russian units have conducted attacks near Kostyantynivka, Novoselovka, Rybyns’ke, Novopavlivka, Kucheriv Yar, and Volne. As of 10:00 PM on September 22, fighting was still ongoing.

Clashes have also been reported in the Dobropillya district. The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the creation of a new encirclement: ” Units of the “Center” Group of Forces, through active and decisive actions, have completed the encirclement of an important strategic node. The AFU defenses in the city of Dobropolye (Donetsk People’s Republic) are pushing the offensive towards Oleksandrivka. Units of the 4th and 15th National Guard Brigades of Ukraine and the 425th ” Skala ” Assault Regiment have been encircled . ” Confirmation from the Ukrainian side is awaited.

Zaporizhia front , in the Orichkhiv sector , Russian forces continue to pound the city with heavy weapons, while also employing assault groups.

In the direction of Kherson, attacks across the Dnieper and active drone operations continued. Russian forces engaged Ukrainian forces using heavy weapons.

Graziella Giangiulio

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