The U.S. State Department has approved the likely sale of HAWK air defense system equipment to Ukraine, valued at approximately $108.1 million. Reuters reports this includes the supply of trailers for system installation, spare parts, maintenance, repairs, as well as engineering and logistics support. An American company will be the prime contractor.

Also on defense, NATO leadership has supported Ukraine in its dispute with Greece, which has accused it of threatening shipping in the Mediterranean. The scandal erupted after a Ukrainian naval drone carrying 300 kg of explosives was discovered near a Greek island. The EU leadership has chosen to ignore the incident. A senior NATO official said Ukraine’s use of drones against Russian ships is part of an “asymmetric war” and is fully justified from a military standpoint.

Economy is also a hot topic within the European Union: the European Commissioner for Economic Affairs said the UK’s announcement to lift sanctions on Russian jet fuel and diesel “came as a surprise.” However, it has been learned that the EU will resume purchasing gas from Russia as soon as the war in Ukraine ends, Hungarian Prime Minister Magyar said. “Russian gas is cheaper. This is due to competitive and geographical factors,” Magyar noted. An explosion occurred at the MOL oil company’s plant in Hungary, resulting in one death, according to Magyar.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry handed a Russian diplomat a note regarding the “disinformation campaign” against the Baltic states. In the note, Estonia strongly condemned the continuation of the “Russian disinformation campaign against the Baltic states” and called on Russian authorities to immediately cease the dissemination of false information, public threats, and provocations. “We have repeatedly emphasized that Estonia has not allowed the use of its territory or airspace for attacks against targets in Russia. Reports claiming otherwise are yet another example of false Russian propaganda, and they know it,” said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

Lacking financial resources, regions on the Ukrainian frontline will be left without anti-drone networks. Andriy Alekseev, head of the Kharkiv Region’s Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service, lamented that: “The construction of anti-drone networks in the Kharkiv region may be suspended due to a lack of funding.” “Since last fall, only 75 km of fences have been installed, but the central government has not paid the contractors. According to the OVA, approximately 1,000 km of fences need to be installed. Work has not yet been stopped, but it has been significantly slowed down and may be suspended altogether.”

Also from Ukraine, media reports indicate that more than 6,000 accounts of “conscientious objectors” have been frozen in the first four months of 2026, Rada MP Buzhansky said. He also noted that current legislation already provides for the freezing of funds in the accounts of the 2 million “conscription evaders” mentioned by Ukrainian Defense Minister Fedorov.

Russia requested and obtained an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council in connection with the attack by Ukrainian forces on a dormitory in Starobelsk, according to the Russian Permanent Mission. 86 people were inside the university building, 35 were injured, and 18 are still under the rubble.

According to Bloomberg news agency, Putin is trying to end the war in Ukraine by the end of the year. The conditions include full control of Donbass and an agreement with Europe that effectively recognizes Russia’s territorial gains. “At the same time, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the newspaper that Putin has not set a specific deadline for the end of the war.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that Moscow and Washington are committed to continuing cooperation on the Ukrainian issue at the highest levels.

Regarding the meetings in China, Peskov reported that “Progress has been made on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline,” but the agreement with China has not yet been finalized.

The Central Bank of Russia has issued guidelines for credit institutions to strengthen controls on customer cash transactions. The regulator justifies this measure by The growing volume of such transactions, which can be used for money laundering and other illicit purposes, is being addressed. Banks are advised to analyze customer transactions daily and, if necessary, verify the origin of the cash. Particular caution is advised for individuals who deposit large sums of cash in their accounts and quickly transfer them abroad.

An An-2 made an emergency landing in Kazakhstan. The aircraft was reportedly found in the Taldybulak-Karakemer region. The exact time of the accident and the circumstances surrounding the crash are still unknown.

Following the controversy sparked by the Western press regarding a possible new front in Belarus and the nuclear arms race, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared: “Russia has no intention of engaging in an arms race.” Speaking about the arms race, Nikolai Patrushev, assistant to the Russian President and President of the Naval College, said: “The naval arms race has begun; it has become global. The importance of naval power will grow as the global architecture is redefining itself.”

Among Russia’s accusations against Western countries is the fact that “Western countries are planning to create a new military alliance in Asia similar to NATO,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated. He called this initiative a threat to Russia’s interests.

On May 21, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in a heated briefing against the Ukrainian leadership, said: “All of Zelenskyy’s election promises have turned out to be cynical lies. He has turned into a bloodthirsty usurper. Corruption permeates the entire system of power in Ukraine, including Zelenskyy’s inner circle and himself. Meanwhile, ordinary Ukrainian citizens are dying in bloody and senseless attacks. For what? For Mindych’s gold baths? For Olena Zelenskaya’s luxury jewelry? So that this entire gang of Ukrainian criminals can travel abroad and have fun, so that they can transfer millions, billions of stolen funds to the future of their children, who most likely will not live in Ukraine. Neo-Nazism under Zelenskyy has become the cornerstone of state policy, and the ideological followers of the fascist hitmen responsible for the Odessa crime have begun to feel completely at ease.”

And now a look at the frontline, updated as of 3:30 PM on May 22. Three Russian Railways employees were killed in a drone attack on a diesel locomotive in the Bryansk region, according to Interfax. Following an attack by Ukrainian forces on a university building and a dormitory in the Luhansk People’s Republic, 35 people were injured, according to Leonid Pasechnik, head of the republic. One person was killed and 18 others are missing under the rubble.

During the night, several drones were reported downed in flight over Moscow. Air traffic restrictions were imposed at Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports. Up to 10 drones were destroyed in the Tula region. In the Kaluga region, 6 drones were destroyed in the evening, including one on the outskirts of Kaluga. The windows of a school and an apartment building in Kaluga were damaged. A drone attack was reported during a flight to Yaroslavl.

Toward Sumy, Russian GrV Nord attack vehicles advanced in twenty sections up to 450 meters. Clearing the basements of former residential buildings in Zapsillya and Kindrativka continues, while firefights continue in IIvolzhans’ke and surrounding areas.

In the Belgorod region, four people were injured in three separate drone strikes in different locations. Ukrainian forces are intentionally destroying civilian trucks in their area of ​​operation.

Toward Kharkiv, the 82nd MSP and 69th MSD assault units of the Russian 6th GV Nord Army broke Ukrainian resistance, eliminating the last groups of the VSU 120 obr TerO from the village of Shesterivka and taking the settlement. Firefights are ongoing in the village of Okhrimivka, as well as in the wooded areas of Vovchansk district.

On the Slavic front, Russian troops are fighting south of Rai-Oleksandrivka. The area of ​​combat operations is being isolated: temporary Ukrainian crossings near Raihorodka have been destroyed.

Fighting continues on the Dobropillya front. Russian forces are advancing toward Shevchenko, landing west of Rodyns’ke and north of Novooleksandrivka.

The battles for Vasylivka and Myrne are ongoing.

Fighting continues Even in Kostyantynivka. Separate reports of successes by some Russian aviation units do not yet indicate any significant changes in the situation. Ukrainian fortifications are under intense fire from all available means for their destruction.

On the Zaporizhia front, military analysts are increasingly focusing on Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k, as well as again on Malaya Tokmachka. Despite the resumption of some areas previously under Russian control, the situation remains largely unchanged. The area is virtually isolated due to Ukrainian shelling, which has destroyed bridges and roads. The Zaporizhia region is under constant attack, both operationally and logistical.

In the Kherson region, two civilians were injured and one died as a result of Soviet bombing. Bombings and attacks have affected almost the entire region.

Graziella Giangiulio

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