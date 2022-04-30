UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Latest updates from the Front Line

In Ukraine there are at least three hot fronts where fighting is taking place on a regular basis. According to social media reports, the Russian armed forces have reached Seversky Donet near Yampol. The most active advances are being made in the direction of Izyum. Fighting is ongoing between Kurulka and Pashkovo, a few kilometres from the Barvenkovo-Slavyansk highway. In addition, after the capture of Andreevka and the village of Plants, Russian troops are fighting to occupy Bolshaya Kamyshevakha and Novaya Dmitrovka. This line of advance, according to social media, is characterised by the mass surrender of the military of the Ukrainian armed forces. On 28 April, at 8 a.m., the Ukrainian armed forces blew up the railway bridge at Akimovka near Melitopol. Connection from Crimea. On this railway line, the Zaporizhzhya group of the Russian armed forces received supplies of arms and vehicles from Crimea as well as humanitarian aid.

On the Kharkiv route, no changes have been reported so far.

On the eastern front, heavy street fighting continues in Popasna, but progress is slow. Here, Ukrainian forces maintain control of the north-western part of the city. There is also fighting in the Rubizhne suburban area in the industrial zone. There are battles in the Orekhovo direction. In the direction of Avdeevsky, there are battles for Novobakhmutovka and Novoselki.

On the southern front, reported truce in Mariupol, the purpose of which was to provide an opportunity for civilians to leave Azovstal. Evacuation is delayed every day for one reason or another. In the area of Gulyai-Pole, the city is covered by Russian forces. There are also battles in the direction of Velikaya Novoselovka. As for Nikolaev, no change, except that the Russian armed forces have advanced towards the city and are 12 km from its southern outskirts.

On 29 April, in the briefing of the Russian Defence Ministry it was stated that Russian aerospace forces destroyed the production buildings of the Artyom space and missile company in Kiev; and again, long-range, high-precision maritime missiles “Calibre” destroyed three electrical traction substations in the areas of the Fastov, Krasnoselka and Polonny railway junctions. In all, then said, Russian aerospace forces bombed ten military facilities in Ukraine.

