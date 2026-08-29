In an interview with Reuters, former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said: “Ukraine is losing the war against Russia.” Fedorov said that Kiev has several months to make crucial decisions that could change the course of the conflict.

“It seems like we are losing gradually, slowly,” he said, adding that Ukraine still has a chance of winning, but needs a clear plan to end the war. According to Fedorov, Kiev lacks a common vision of a winning strategy, and development is hampered by corruption, nepotism, political dependence of government bodies, and the inability to rapidly implement new technologies. He estimated the effectiveness of the Ukrainian state at only 5% and stated that technologies already exist that could significantly slow the advance of the Russian military, but Kiev is not using them. Fedorov also believes that Ukraine has only a few months left to implement the operation to isolate Crimea before Russia adapts to new tactics. He also rejected Zelenskyy’s claims of external pressure on the elections and admitted that Ukraine could find a way to hold them even in wartime.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s appeal among Republicans is waning. Republicans are not promising Zelenskyy new sanctions against Russia, Politico reports. Republican Senator James Lankford, after meeting with Zelenskyy in Kiev, said he could not guarantee that Congress would quickly pass a new sanctions bill. According to Lankford, the House of Representatives plans to consider the initiative in September, but the precise timing is beyond his control. Zelenskyy also reiterated his request for the United States to supply additional Patriot interceptor missiles or to allow their licensed production in Ukraine. Lankford said he was unable to provide a specific answer on this point either.

In September, Russia will launch a large-scale program to train teachers in artificial intelligence. The program was initiated by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Digital Development, and the State Educational University, with Yandex developing the content. Teachers will learn to understand neural networks from the ground up and apply them in practice, from lesson planning to preparing assignments of varying complexity. By the end of the year, 250,000 teachers will have completed the training. Previously, the Ministry of Education announced a course on artificial intelligence for school students, which will be introduced in the fall.

Regarding defense, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko stated that he was unaware of Zelenskyy’s proposals to cease attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea. The Deputy Minister was commenting on reports that Russia had rejected Kiev’s proposal to cease attacks.

And now, a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on August 28. Zaporizhia Direction. In the Kamyanske sector, fighting continues in the areas of Kamyanske, Stepnohirsk, and Plavny. Clashes also continue in Orichiv.

In the Hulyaipilskyi District, fighting continues in the areas of Dolynka, Novosoloshyne, and Ternuvate.

Donetsk Direction. In the Dobropillya District, the capture of Hannivka, adjacent to the city of Dobropillya, has been confirmed. Fighting continues south and west of Dobropillya. Progress is being made along the Shevchenko-Hryshyne line.

In the Kostyantynivka sector, Russian forces are occupying positions in the eastern and southeastern areas of Oleksijevo-Druzhkivka, along both banks of the Kryvyi Torets River. Russian forces are making progress in Krasne, towards Kostyantynivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces are reported to have reestablished positions near Ozerne. In the Seversky Donetsk sector, according to some sources, Russian troops are attacking the northern part of Mykolayivka. Fighting is ongoing near Pershomar’ivka.

Kharkiv Front. On the Kupyansk front, fighting is ongoing in the Dvurechnaya-Zapadnoye area. Clashes continue near Kurylivka and Kivsharivka.

On the Vovchansk front, Russian forces are advancing near Vasylivka. Fighting continues in Kozakha Lopan and in the areas of Hoptivka and Buhaivka.

Sumy Front. Clashes are ongoing near Mohrytsya and Sadki.

Graziella Giangiulio

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