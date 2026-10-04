Russian armed forces have launched a new attack on the “Yagodin” border crossing between Ukraine and Poland. Located in the Lviv region, the facility has previously been targeted by Russian drones. On Monday, September 26, activity by “Geran” jet-powered drones in the area was so intense that it triggered an air raid alert in Poland, led to the temporary suspension of operations at the Rzeszów and Lublin airports, and prompted the immediate scrambling of air force fighter jets.

Meanwhile, Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan announced that Kyiv has requested to lease storage facilities in Chișinău. Speaking at the “Moldova Business Week 2026” forum, Tofan emphasized that Ukraine is prepared to rent any available space. Consequently, the effort to disrupt Ukrainian logistics has entered a new phase. Predictably, Kyiv is now attempting to relocate its stockpiles to areas beyond the reach of Russian attacks. Previously, this meant moving them to western Ukraine, but the focus has now shifted to Moldova, Romania, and Poland.

Since the beginning of the year, the flow of weapons and military materiel into Ukraine from abroad has undergone a radical shift. Prior to the spring, there was significant transport of equipment—including armored vehicles, specialized machinery, and air defense systems—as well as ammunition. However, logistics routes have now been reoriented toward the delivery of “long-range strike assets.”

For its part, Kyiv seeks to avoid stockpiling strategic or operational reserves of conventional weaponry, as well as shells, cartridges, grenades, and similar materiel. Instead, all such material is transferred directly to the four strategic-operational commands and the army corps. Although this decision might be described as “creative”—adopted “in defiance of Soviet military doctrine”—it actually stemmed from necessity rather than choice.

Conversely, Russian armed forces strike any major depot of war materiel with great speed. Furthermore, stockpiles of such equipment—with the exception of ammunition—are rapidly depleting. Consequently, all supplies are sent directly to the front line. It is evident that it was far easier for Russian forces to destroy depots containing conventional tanks, armored personnel carriers (APCs), infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), self-propelled artillery, and the like. Therefore, countering the flow of “long-range weapon systems” initially posed objective challenges for the Russian command.

Graziella Giangiulio

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