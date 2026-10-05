The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (AFU) frontline in the northeastern sector of the Zaporizhzhia region has begun to buckle. According to OSINT sources, the Russian “Vostok” (East) group has reportedly made significant gains near the urban-type settlement of Pokrovske. These same sources indicate that Russian forces have succeeded in achieving a tactical encirclement, trapping Ukrainian units in a pincer movement near Ternuvate. According to troops on the ground, the situation began to shift rapidly towards the end of last week. Currently, Russian troops are proceeding to “liquidate” the remnants of Ukrainian forces trapped in “pockets” or “cauldrons.” …furthermore, they have breached the front line and are advancing rapidly toward Vilniansk.”

The Ukrainian command had begun facing difficulties along the border between the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions —as well as near the urban-type settlement of Pokrovske—as early as July. At that time, units from various brigades and at least one assault regiment found themselves caught in a pincer movement within the Andriivka-Bratske-Harasymivka triangle (Dnipropetrovsk). It should be noted that, at that juncture, the Ukrainians could have disengaged without serious complications. However, the newly appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), General Mykhailo Drapatyi, intervened; he decided to test a new operational tactic: saturating the “pocket” with sufficient forces and assets, then attempting to break the partial encirclement by striking from within the perimeter.

The Russian “East” command, having grasped the Ukrainian maneuver, succeeded in trapping the Ukrainian forces in a genuine “pocket.” Drapatyi intervened a second time, beginning to concentrate forces for a breakout operation. Units from five motorized infantry brigades and one territorial defense brigade were deployed along the encirclement perimeter.

The new commander-in-chief also brought in three independent assault regiments and one assault battalion. After the online community struggled to understand who was actually… Based on combat in the sector (involving both Russian and Ukrainian forces), it has been determined that the Ukrainian 5th and 92nd Independent Assault Brigades are present; however—despite their designation—they have no actual connection to the Assault Troops or the Air Assault Troops. They are standard motorized infantry brigades that were assigned the “assault” prefix purely for appearances. As previously noted, the Ukrainian Armed Forces currently field a significant number of units and subunits bearing this designation.

Kyiv’s strategy is unclear; at times, it resembles a reckless gamble, while also highlighting the shortcomings of the “Drapatyi plan” and facilitating the Russian command’s response in this sector.

Graziella Giangiulio

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