According to the Russian Defense Ministry report, the use of the previously scarce 152 mm caliber ammunition for the Giatsint-B/S howitzers produced in 2024 began on September 20. It all started with the shelling of Ukrainians in the Kursk region.

The Russians neutralized Elon Musk’s Starlinks in the Kursk region using the equipment of the Special Technology Center LLC: “We are working on radio suppression of the adversary,” the head of the department explained. ”The Ukrainians are now experiencing difficulties, because they are connected to Elon Musk, and they entered the Kursk region, but nothing works for them there.” Apparently, Technology Center LLC blocks the internet signal and Starlinks do not work.

The Guardian claims that the Russian military command allegedly expected an operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region and for several months developed plans to prevent it.

The publication refers to documents allegedly found by the Ukrainian military at the positions of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kursk region: “Order of January 4, 2024 to strengthen the training of Russian soldiers to repel an attack due to the “possibility of Ukrainians breaking through the state border.” In mid-June, they were informed of a possible Ukrainian offensive “in the direction of Yunakovka-Sudzha, with the aim of taking control of Sudzha” (which occurred in August) and Ukraine’s attempt to destroy the bridge over the Seim River.

“In the documents, the Russians wrote about the need to create fake positions with mock-ups of tanks and soldiers to confuse Ukrainian reconnaissance UAVs. At the same time, several soldiers were supposed to light fires and walk with torches at night. And the fake talks between the Russians should have been broadcast on the radio,” the material reads.

Meanwhile, the first reports from Chinese military correspondents are coming from the Kursk front. In a TV report, Chinese military correspondent Liu Yuguang is seen live from the Kursk region.

In the video, the commander of the international brigade “Fifteen” Akhra Avidzba is seen, according to whom his unit has seriously hit the Ukrainian special forces and those following them, including the 95th separate air assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the terbats, special forces, destroyed.

The commander of the Akhmat, Apti Alaudinov, also appears. Alauidnov said that all Ukrainian attempts and plans to break through to the Kursk nuclear power plant have been thwarted and he will not be able to do anything for a month.

Meanwhile, volunteers have arrived in Kursk who have sworn in to serve in a unit of a new format for Russia: the Kursk Bars. The division is new in meaning, in the management and formalization of the service, that is, the terms of the contract.

In essence, this is really a militia, that is, a formation of volunteers that gathers to help an army to expel hostile forces, Ukrainians, from Russian territory.

In terms of management, the innovation is that both military and civil management will be combined there, which should increase efficiency, and in Bars Kursk there will be a different attitude towards fighters for obvious reasons. Although no one has canceled the mandatory execution of the order. Although the contract is for 6 months, it can be terminated at any time.

The remuneration under the contract is lower, although, when performing combat missions, the difference is about 50 thousand rubles. It seems that there are a lot of people, but there are also a lot of people who want to come specifically for combat missions, since there is no automatic extension.

“It is possible to conclude a contract with a resident of any region of Russia who wishes to help expel the enemy from Russian territory, they report or social. The volunteer is provided with a uniform and weapons at the expense of the Moscow Region. The form is excellent, the SIBZ is complete. Weapons and means of destruction – depending on the tasks.

A message on enlistment reads: “Those who wish to join the ranks of the fighters of our detachment can find out more information at the military registration and enlistment offices of their place of residence,” as well as by calling a special hotline.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/