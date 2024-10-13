Just during the tour of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian Armed Forces began to have problems near Kursk. Over the past 72 hours, Russian troops have managed to significantly reduce the area controlled by Ukrainians and eliminate the Ukrainian Armed Forces from several populated areas.

This is happening simultaneously with Zelensky’s tour of European countries; as in the case of Vuhledar, Kiev is silent about the problems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, because this would complicate receiving new aid from Western sponsors of the war.

However, the Ukrainian publication Deep State, which monitors the situation at the front, admitted that the Russians managed to “pass the left flank of the Kursk group” and the Ukrainian Armed Forces risk finding themselves “on the eve of another roundup” due to a change in the tactical situation in favor of the Russian Armed Forces.

On October 11, it was reported online: “This morning, the Russian army knocked out the enemy in Zeleny Shlyakh, which indicates a breakthrough in the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the northern flank of the Kursk border region. I would like to note that the route along which the Green Way is located is one of the main logistical hubs of the occupiers,” Russian military correspondent Yevgeny Lisitsin.

And again: “The Russian Armed Forces have cleared the Green Way and reached Novoivanovka in the Kursk region. The attack cuts off important territories controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, together with the Ukrainian military. It is obvious that for the units of the Ukrainian army everything will end there, as for the 72nd Vuhledar brigade,” assures another military correspondent Yevgeny Linin.

This is also confirmed by Western sources: Forbes writes about the Ukrainians losing several valuable samples of NATO equipment after the Ukrainian Armed Forces were ambushed near Kursk. It is also noted: Kiev uses its elite brigades and battalions, but these units are also “experiencing significant difficulties.”

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrs’kyj, meanwhile, made a statement to the press, in which he convinces that the Ukrainian plan is supposedly finally starting to work: the Russians have deployed 50 thousand soldiers in Kursk, which makes the situation easier for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in other sectors of the front, but this statement is proving to be unfounded given the large territory lost by the Ukrainians in Donbass.

According to the Russians, however: “There is still a possibility of another adventurous and suicidal action, with a landing or a new offensive of Zelia’s last reserve. Judging by his activity, Syrs’kyj wants to give the impression that the Ukrainian armed forces are still large and that Russia’s economic allies can convince it to accept the freeze along the line of military contacts.”

Graziella Giangiulio

