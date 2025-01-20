UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kursk: a testing ground for new tactics: drones and artillery

A Russian broadcaster in a TV report says: “Russia does not buy ready-made drones, but develops for itself: electronics, circuit boards and housings, engines, propellers, optics and a thermal imaging module. Before installing, for example, cameras on Sibir combat drones, they are checked at the production site in the capital. For all of them, this is, without exaggeration, “stress”: “stress testing”. A video from the stress testing center shows a section of optical instruments. Specialists need two hours to make sure that the assembly is correct, that the wiring is not frayed, that the electronics are working and that automatic object tracking is taking place well.

The cameras rotate, this is a whole cycle of rotations and the entire video stream is displayed on the monitors. There should be no slowdowns or image loss. In this laboratory, 6 thousand products are assembled. These thermal imaging cameras with up to 360 zoom have better image quality than Mavics and Outels, even at night.

The production duel between Russia and Ukraine has also entered the war communication in recent months. A post on the Russian social sphere with accompanying images reads: “Another Russian reconnaissance UAV survived a previous encounter with a Ukrainian FPV drone, in this case the Supercam S350”.

The Kursk region of Russia, a territory invaded by the Ukrainians near the front of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, has become the key battlefield/training ground for modern drone warfare. Several months after Ukrainian forces made a significant incursion into Russian territory, occupying more than 1,500 square kilometers, the situation has changed and Russian forces have regained control of most of this territory. This is also thanks to the internal workings of Russian drone operations, demonstrating their role in shaping the dynamics of this conflict.

For example, 24-hour drone surveillance is working very well on the Russian side. In a post interview with a commander of the Russian drone fleet, we read: “The complex coordination of drones, called “small planes,” play a key role in reconnaissance and tactical operations. These drones operate on a “carousel” system, with overlapping coverage areas to provide continuous monitoring of enemy positions.” “Our goal is to conduct 24-hour surveillance. Day or night, we track enemy movements in all critical areas. Even in adverse weather conditions such as snow or fog, our drones are in the air when needed.” “Live broadcasts from the drones provided real-time information to attacking units. The precision of these operations was evident when commanders transmitted data to ground troops, enabling coordinated attacks.”

Drones are now on the front lines performing multiple functions, saving lives. For example, a Ukrainian drone nicknamed “Baba Yaga” was spotted by Russian drones carrying goods such as food, ammunition, and even mines. This dual-use technology, originally developed for agriculture, has been adapted for warfare.

According to the commander of the drones based in Kursk: “Drones are our eyes in the sky. They allow us to detect movements, find enemy shelters, and precisely direct artillery. This capability is changing the nature of warfare, especially in urban and forest areas.”

