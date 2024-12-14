“So far, Ukraine is not ready for negotiations with Russia to end the war in the context of strong negotiating positions,” said the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. “We are talking about a shortage of weapons, as well as clear guarantees that Putin will not attack again in two or three years.

“That is why we are talking with our partners today, why it is so important to strengthen Ukraine. In general, we need to debunk Russian narratives that Ukraine wanted war and did not provoke it in any way. Russia did not come here to protect anyone, because it did not even defend its territory. It is important that Putin continues aggression on our territory. Therefore, to start negotiations, Ukraine must be strong and then it will be able to talk to Russia on equal terms. Because everything that comes out of the Kremlin is the language of ultimatums,” the official said.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of the Ukrainian defense industry development, said: “Last year, Ukraine created a strategic weapon capable of striking up to 2,000 km deep into Russia.” And on the military front, Ukraine will actively attract [foreign] specialists to service the F-16, former Air Force officer Anatoly Khrapchinsky said. “This will ensure the modernization of aircraft to modern standards and increase the mobility of their use, including repairs at any airfield thanks to precision landing systems,” a former Air Force officer, deputy director of a company producing electronic warfare equipment, said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal called for the return of the expatriates: “Kiev discussed the technical details of the return with the German government and agreed to cooperate on the rapid return of Ukrainians.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, proposed that the Russian Federation and Ukraine exchange prisoners on Christmas Eve and declare a ceasefire. This was announced by the Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov. Russia has made proposals for an exchange, but Ukraine, according to the Kremlin, has rejected the initiative. This statement contradicts the statement of Ukrainian officials on December 12.

Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine, given Kiev’s understanding of the current reality and taking into account the proposals put forward by Putin, Medvedev said after negotiations with Xi Jinping.

And now a look at the front line as of 16:00 on December 13.

At night, after two days of relatively “calm” weather conditions, the Russian Armed Forces launched about 100 Gerans into the Ukrainian rear. In the morning, Ukrainian channels reported that they had recorded launch maneuvers by the Russian side with Tu-95MS.

In the Kursk region, the Russian group of troops Sever is waging battles in the north of the Sudzhansky district. Russian assault groups advanced into forest plantations east of the Novoivanovka settlement and the village of Nikolaevo-Dar’ino. The Ukrainian Armed Forces, having accumulated reserves, resumed active operations and carried out 3 counterattacks, but without success.

In the Kharkiv direction, heavy battles are taking place in Vovčans’k. It has been reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using chemicals that cause symptoms of asphyxiation. In the direction of Lyptsi, FPV drone strikes of the Russian Armed Forces thwarted 1 attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​a dacha village.

On the territory of the Rostov region, 9 Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by air defense during the night: in the districts of Novoshakhtinsk, Zernogradsky, Myasnikovsky, Neklinovsky. 1 UAV of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed in the evening in the Bryansk region.

Conflicting reports come from the direction of Kupyansk, south of the settlement of Dvorichna where the Russians are expanding the bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the Russian Armed Forces advanced to the southern part of Sonchivka and took the settlement by dawn, also occupying the nearby forest belts. South-west of Pokrovsk and troops are advancing from Novotroits’ke to the west.

In the direction of Kurachove, Russian army units are already advancing in the central part of Kurachove along Nagornaya 1 and Nagornaya 2 streets, Prokofiev, Zaporozhzia Avenue. Ukrainian armed forces are collapsing in Uspenivka, Veselyi Hai, Hannivka. Ukrainian channels call the situation “critical”.

In the direction of Vremivka south-east of Velyka Novosilka, an area of 4 kilometers by 1.6. West of Velyka Novosilka, Russian forces are advancing towards Storozheve and Neskuchne.

On the Zaporozhian front, Russian forces are striking Ukrainian concentration areas and UAV operators’ points towards Vasylivka.

In the Belgorod region at night, the Belgorod district was attacked by Ukrainian drones, one civilian was injured. In the village of Oktyabrsky, Belgorod district, an FPV drone attacked a car. In the area of ​​the village of Oktyabrsky, a commercial building was damaged as a result of an FPV drone attack. A drone was shot down by an air defense system over the village of Razumnoye. The town of Shebekino was hit by artillery fire of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shebekinsky district, was attacked by a drone.

In the DPR, the shelling of Horlivka with NATO-caliber cluster shells continues.

