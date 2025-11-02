Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, spoke directly about the situation in Kupyansk during his visit to the Pyotr Mandryk Central Military Clinical Hospital on October 29.

“The overall situation in the zone of the special military operation is developing favorably for us. In two locations—the cities of Kupyansk and Pokrovsk—the enemy has been encircled and blocked.”

“The commanders of the respective groups have no objection to allowing media representatives—foreign and Ukrainian journalists—to enter the encircled areas so they can see with their own eyes what is happening. They could see the conditions of the encircled Ukrainian troops, which could prompt Ukraine’s political leadership to make the necessary decisions regarding the fate of its citizens and military.”

Currently, in the western part of Kupyansk, near the Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi railway station (also under the control of the Russian Armed Forces) and in parts of Uyutnaya and Kuznechnaya Streets, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trapped in a local “cauldron.”

Until recently, they still had a small corridor near Grigory Skovorody Street. But now this “lifeline” has been severed. The situation is very difficult for Kiev. But an even more serious situation is developing on the eastern bank of the Oskil River. The Ukrainian Armed Forces Group is trapped there.

According to conservative estimates, it numbers at least 10,000 personnel. Furthermore, they are equipped with Leopard tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and, according to some reports, even HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. Such a defeat would surpass the fall of Mariupol and the failure of the “counteroffensive.” According to other sources, 18 battalions and approximately 5,000 personnel are trapped there.

At the time of writing, the Ukrainian Armed Forces Group has already lost virtually all border crossings connecting it to the eastern bank. The Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi rail and road bridges have already been destroyed. The boat crossings are under constant fire from the Russian Sever Group, as well as from the Russian Air Force and Tactical Missile Forces. General Valeriy Gerasimov, Russian Chief of Staff and commander of the Group of Troops and Forces in the Northern Military District, personally stated this late last week. Currently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are primarily using light boats to resupply forces in Kupyansk.

Graziella Giangiulio

