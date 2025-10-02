NATO plans to deploy an air defense system over western Ukraine to shoot down Russian missiles and drones, with the possibility of a further deployment in Kiev, according to The Telegraph. US President Donald Trump claimed to have deployed “a submarine or two” off the coast of Russia. Furthermore, the United States has deployed P-8 Poseidon patrol aircraft to Norway for reconnaissance and submarine tracking near the Russian border, Newsweek reports. The decision was made following reports of unknown drones in Poland, Norway, and Denmark.

According to a report by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), Russia will maintain its status as the leading supplier of enriched uranium to U.S. nuclear power plants by the end of 2024. Foreign purchases accounted for 20% of Russia’s total, 18% from France, 15% from the Netherlands, 9% from the United Kingdom, and 7% from Germany.

According to the Financial Times: “Ukrainian air defense forces say that, given Russia’s improvements to its Geranium kamikaze drones, they are forced to launch an average of three interceptors per drone. During large-scale attacks, this means launching about 2,500 interceptors per night.”

The EU has called on Russia to immediately withdraw all forces from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and return control of the facility to the Ukrainian authorities. A representative of the EU’s external diplomatic service issued the corresponding statement. “Russia’s attempts to illegally seize Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant are unfounded under international law. Russia must immediately, unconditionally, and completely withdraw all its forces, military equipment, and other unauthorized personnel from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and all of Ukraine. Returning the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant to the full control of the competent and legitimate Ukrainian authorities is the only long-term solution to minimize the risk of a nuclear accident with global consequences,” the statement read.

The diesel generators supplying power to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) after the last external line was damaged by shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces are operating normally. The situation at the plant remains fully under control, Yevgeniya Yashina, Director of Communications at the ZNPP, told TASS. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, however, has called on Russia and Ukraine to work together to repair the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), which has been without external power for over a week.

Ursula von der Leyen announced that €4 billion will be allocated to Ukraine, including €2 billion for drones, and is offering “reparation loans for Ukraine based on frozen Russian assets, which Ukraine will have to repay if Russia pays reparations.” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has spoken out against Ukraine’s accession to the EU, stressing that it would mean war in Europe. “No [EU] accession for Ukraine. Because accession would mean, first of all, war in the European Union. Secondly, EU funds would go to Ukraine,” he said upon arriving at the informal EU summit in Copenhagen.

Drones are still flying in the skies above Brønnøysund Airport in northwestern Norway. Police and specialized units are currently searching the surrounding area for signs of the drone, which was last seen heading northeast toward Mosjøn. Danish Prime Minister Mete Frederiksen recently called the “hybrid war” attributed to Russia and violations of the country’s airspace “the greatest threat since World War II.” Swedish police said they were investigating the alleged presence of an unidentified drone near Ronneby Airport in the south of the country. Finnish President Alexander Stubb announced a change in US President Donald Trump’s approach to resolving the conflict in Ukraine. According to Stubb, the US president has shifted from a “carrot” to a “stick” policy, he said in an interview with Politico. The Finnish president believes Washington’s actions indicate the United States’ determination to increase pressure on Russia. “Now the only question is how big the stick will be,” he said.

Germany is also investigating drone flights over critical infrastructure in Kiel, Spiegel reports, citing an internal government memo. The drones were able to monitor and measure a local power plant, the Thyssenkrupp production site (which cooperates with the Navy), the Heide oil refinery, the Schleswig-Holstein state parliament, a university clinic, and other sites. Parallel flights were detected, suggesting coordinated operations. The drones were spotted in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, specifically over the naval command post in the port city of Rostock.

Romania and Ukraine will jointly begin production of defense drones, Reuters reported, citing the country’s foreign minister. According to Coj, Romania hopes to quickly launch defense drone production on its territory together with Ukraine, for domestic use and for EU and NATO allies. Negotiations are said to have begun even before a series of incursions into the region’s airspace, attributed to Russia.

A Ukrainian An-124-100 transport plane landed at Ben Gurion Airport yesterday, loaded an unmarked 12-meter container, and took off. These containers had previously been reported to be carrying Patriot anti-aircraft missile batteries.

“Ukraine will not be able to use Tomahawk cruise missiles against Russia, as Kiev has demanded of Washington.” This assessment was made Tuesday by Jennifer Kavanagh, a columnist for the Responsible Statecraft portal.

“Tomahawk missiles can be launched in three ways: from a guided-missile destroyer, from Ohio-, Virginia-, and Los Angeles-class submarines, and using the new land-based Typhon system. Ukraine has none of these capabilities and has virtually zero chance of acquiring them in the short or medium term,” Kavanagh noted.

Furthermore, according to the Wall Street Journal, Ukraine lacks the funds to produce a sufficient number of long-range Flamingo missiles, so the “new weapon” will not be able to change the course of the conflict, just like the weapons previously supplied to Ukraine by its partners.

The fuel supply problem for Crimea and Sevastopol will be resolved by the end of October, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev announced after a meeting with regional leaders. “I want to say that we will find a solution by the end of this week, because the Republic of Crimea, Sevastopol, Novorossiya, and Donbass are our priority areas. For the residents of these regions, providing for their residents is our top priority. Therefore, we will find a solution together by the end of this week. The situation, of course, will remain unstable until the end of the month, but by the end of October, we will have completely resolved the situation, including the fuel shortage,” Tsivilev said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak described the gasoline situation in the country as “completely under control” and that in individual regions the situation is being resolved “manually,” he told the Valdai Discussion Club. For these regions, the Ministry of Energy, together with regional authorities, ensures the availability and supply of petroleum products, he said. To further secure the market supply of petroleum products, the government has decided to ban diesel exports to non-producers, which will ensure additional volumes for the domestic market, and has also completely extended the ban on motor gasoline exports, Novak noted. Inflation in Russia slowed to around 8% at the end of September, Novak commented.

“Kiev’s claims that Russia is ‘bombing’ the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant are nonsense; it’s a Russian facility,” Peskov added. The third round of Russia-US talks will certainly take place before the end of autumn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov told TASS.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on October 1. On the afternoon of the 30th, Russian forces carried out a series of demonstrative attacks in Dnipropetrovsk (a call center was hit) and Kharkiv (the attacks continued throughout the night, hitting thermal power plant No. 5). In the Chernihiv region, railway infrastructure and a substation in the village of Nosovka were hit. In the early hours of the morning, explosions were reported in the Kyiv region.

In the Rostov region, Ukrainian drones overran three districts. A drone crashed into an industrial facility in the Verkhnedonsky district. Several villages in the Verkhnedonsky and Sholokhovsky districts were left without electricity.

In the direction of Sumy, Ukrainian forces attempted two counterattacks near Kostyantynivka and Andriivka. Russian marines are reported to have become more active near Kindrativka.

In the Belgorod region, one person was injured by an explosive device. Nine villages were under drone attack.

Toward Kharkiv, west of the Northern Group of Forces, Synelnykove reports having taken up positions and captured two Ukrainian strongholds. In Vovchansk, on the left bank of the Vovcha River, Russian attack aircraft are advancing through the remains of a residential area.

In Kupyansk, fighting continues, with Russian forces assaulting the residential area from the north. Kupyansk was closed to all but Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel by Ukrainian authorities several days ago. Oles Maliarevich, deputy commander of the 429th separate Ukrainian Achilles drone regiment, said that Russian troops in Kupyansk are reportedly changing into civilian clothes and entering the city in groups of 30-40 per day. This supposedly “complicates the work” of the Ukrainian military: “Even our pilots have to figure out whether it’s a civilian moving between buildings or a Russian… Anyone who hasn’t been evacuated is terrible… We can’t guarantee the safety of these people. They could simply die from friendly fire, because it’s impossible to identify everyone.”

Toward Lyman, Russian forces are attempting to bypass Lyman, advancing from Russian-held Shandryholove, through Derylove, to Drobysheve from the north. Heavy fighting is reported in Yampil from the south.

Toward Siversk, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported capturing the village of Rudnik, with fighting already underway along the access roads to Dronivka.

On the left flank of the Kostyantynivka direction, Russian forces are advancing north of Poltavka. In the Pokrovsk direction, attacks are reported on Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk: Russian forces are disrupting the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along the remaining road.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Verbove falls into Russian hands.

On the Zaporizhia front, there have been no significant changes in the Orichiv direction; fighting for Stepnohirsk continues.

In the Kherson direction, Russian forces are using aircraft and artillery along the right bank. Yesterday, attacks were reported on Kherson, Lviv, and Tyahinka.

