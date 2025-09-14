Russian troops have captured much of Kupyansk, and fighting is already underway right in the center. Units and subdivisions of the Western Group, i.e., the Russians, have already reached the operationally important intersection between Kuznechnaya and 1-go Maya streets. The situation is even worse for Ukrainian forces in the eastern part of the city, already almost completely captured by Russian troops. The Russian Western Group reached these positions earlier this week, but confirmation via social media only arrived over the weekend.

According to a Russian social media account: “So, not only the Ukrainian garrison, but the entire Ukrainian group on the eastern bank of the Oskil has lost its main supply route.” But it is too early to speak of a complete blockade of Ukrainian forces in this direction. South of Kupyansk, near the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, there are two more bridges. One is a regular vehicle bridge, the other is a railway bridge. Russian UMPK/UMPB forces have repeatedly overflown these sites, and the Russian Ministry of Defense has even published several videos of objective inspections of the destruction of both bridges. However, Ukrainian troops continue to use them, although the bridges’ transit capacity is already severely limited. Furthermore, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have intensified work on ferry crossings. Front-line Su-34 bombers with Kh-38 missiles are constantly engaged in these targets.

In the Zaporizhia direction, paratroopers are continuing their offensive in the area of ​​Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k, and are also repelling counterattacks near Plavni.

In the Stepnohirsk area, fighting is raging for the southern part. Dussi soldiers blew up a road bridge in the western part of the settlement with an FPV drone.

According to OSINT mapping sources, paratroopers from the 108th AAR also destroyed the Prymors’ke railway station building, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces had equipped as a fortification.

In the Kollektivnye Sady area, a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers was spotted approaching our positions, and drone operators from the 108th Regiment annihilated the enemy.

Paratroopers from the Russian 7th Airborne Assault Division are tasked with clearing all buildings in the area, including the Gardens area, which forms the southern barrier before Prymors’ke. The area from Prymors’ke to Stepnohirsk is in the gray zone.

In general, 20 km remain from the current front line in Zaporizhia, allowing Russian drone crews to identify and destroy Ukrainian forces’ positions already present in the city.

In the Orichiv area, fighters from the 291st Regiment are engaged in battle, Russian assault groups, supported by drone crews, are gaining a foothold in the area, and Ukrainian firing positions and drone launchers are being destroyed by Russian drone operators.

Graziella Giangiulio

