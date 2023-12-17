UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kuleba: Now is not the time for defeatism. Closed-door meeting between Zelensky and US generals in Germany

On the prospects for building relations between the United States and the Russian Federation, the US State Department has put its foot down on the exchange of prisoners: “we can start with the release of Americans detained in the Russian Federation”. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called on Russian authorities to consider the proposed release of American citizens Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan. According to Miller, Washington “really wants to reach agreements”, but so far it has only received rejections of its proposals.

The draft US defense budget with a total volume of $883.7 billion provides $800 million for assistance (assistance: https://www.agcnews.eu/ukrainerussiawar-battle-for-adviidka-the-russians-intensify-attacks-zelensky-asks-for-60-billion-from-the-us-senate-russian-sanctions-are-not-passed-on-to-the-eu/) to Ukraine, and now the document will be signed by Biden. While Republican lawmakers leave for the New Year holidays without agreeing on a request for new assistance to Kiev.

According to the Pentagon, the United States will have to choose between its combat readiness and the supply of weapons to Ukraine due to the running out of funds to support Kiev.

On December 15, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian president, arrived on an unexpected visit to Germany, security measures were tightened in Frankfurt and some roads were blocked. But he didn’t meet German Prime Minister Scholz, he met the American generals at the Wiesbaden base. What they said to each other is not known.

What is known is that on December 15th it was Foreign Minister Dmytro Ivanovyč Kuleba who spoke: “The Ukrainian armed forces have gloomy prospects”. Skepticism about Ukraine’s prospects is growing in the world, such “voices are becoming louder”. An article from Foreign Affairs wrote it. “The majority does not openly argue that Ukraine should simply give up the fight, but pessimism, supported by seemingly pragmatic arguments, carries with it clear strategic implications that are both dangerous and wrong,” the article reads.

The “skeptics”, according to the minister, expect a significant decrease in support for Kiev in the coming months, many speak of conflict fatigue and gloomy prospects for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Minister Kuleba confirmed: “There will be no rapid progress on the Ukrainian battlefield, but now is not the time for defeatism and Kiev’s allies must stay the course as the war drags on.”

The Czech press should also be counted among the skeptics: “Western strategists don’t like the news from Ukraine,” writes Aktuálně. The Czech media cites five factors that play in the Russians’ favor. Blocking further assistance to Kiev by the US Congress. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are experiencing a shortage of ammunition and other equipment.

The blockade of the Ukrainian border by Polish, Hungarian and Slovak carriers causes serious economic damage to Ukraine. Russia is increasing the size of its army. He mobilized the economy and subordinated everything to his military objectives. The Kremlin reportedly receives weapons and ammunition from Iran and North Korea.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive did not achieve its objectives. The Ukrainian armed forces have never crossed Russian minefields and without air support they were unable to prevent the arrival of Russian reinforcements and break through the defense lines. The Russian Armed Forces have acquired the strategic initiative and are tirelessly attacking Avdiivka and Kupyansk, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces have gone on the defensive in some areas of the front.

Graziella Giangiulio

