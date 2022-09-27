On the Russian social sphere, discussions began on the importance of the Iranian Shahid-136 kamikaze UAVs. The drone was placed in the ‘recoinissance-strike’ activity, which ensures the detection of targets and their immediate elimination with the maximum reduction of time from the moment the target is detected until the moment fire is opened.

The particularity of the Shahid-136’s architecture seems to be its use in tandem with a reconnaissance vehicle (e.g. Shahid -129 or Orlan, if they can be combined within the same interface). The Iranian drone is reportedly not equipped with GPS devices. This will probably be achieved with Russian help by installing Glonass systems.

For combat use, therefore, the Russian Armed Forces are forming groups that combine reconnaissance and attack capabilities in the hands of a single commander, capable of immediately implementing the information received, hitting targets on the battlefield and in the rear.

In the meantime, it appears that at least some of these devices are used for fixed targets that do not require further reconnaissance, deep in the rear, i.e. acting on the instructions of first-level headquarters, which, by definition, do not have the capability to detect and act directly on targets on the battlefield.

And now we come to the situation at the front at 23:59 on 25.09.2022.

Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to attempt to attack Krasny Liman and Yampol, and also continued to try to outflank Krasny Liman and Drobyshevo from the DRG forces through the forests. Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to reach the communications of the group defending in the direction of Limansky to force it to withdraw from Drobyshevo, Krasny Liman and Yampol. The Russian troops are currently deployed in defence and still hold key positions.

Fighting continues on the Oskol front. The Ukrainians try to break through the Russian defences near Redkodub, but here too the Russians hold the front. Fighting is ongoing near Kupyansk and north of the city. The Ukrainians are continuing to attack the RF Forces’ defences, trying to advance to the LPR borders.

In the Bachmut area, battles continued for Zaitsevo and the fortifications on the Artemovsk-Dzerzhinsk highway. So far, there have been no significant changes in Bachmut and Soledar. Fighting in urban and industrial buildings.

On the Avdeevsky, Maryinsky and Ugledarsky directions – no changes. The Ukrainians tried to attack several times, but suffered losses and retreated. The shelling of Donbass cities continued to disrupt the referendum, which obviously will not work any more.

Fighting continued in the direction of Seversk on the ruins of Sporny and near Belogorovka. There were no Ukrainian advances towards Kremenna and Novodruzhesk, nor significant advances towards the Seversk-Soledar highway. Yakovlevka and Ivano-Daryevka are under Ukrainian control.

