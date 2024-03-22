The United States did not offer any specific help to Ukraine at the meeting of the Contact Group for Military Assistance in Kiev at the US military base Ramstein in Germany, the European edition of Politico reported. According to observers of the publication, the head of the US Department of Defense Austin made only eloquent promises that democratic countries will not leave Ukraine in trouble.

The White House has admitted that Ukraine is “actually losing ground on the battlefield” due to US inaction. The US presidential administration is not yet ready to announce the supply of ATACMS missiles, but will continue efforts to support Ukraine, Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan, who arrived unexpectedly to reassure Volodymyr, said in Kiev Zelenskiy. He also could not answer when the United States would announce continued military support. He called Ukraine’s very existence a victory for Kiev.

The UN said it could not confirm information that France was preparing a contingent of around 2,000 people to send to Ukraine. “I cannot confirm this information. So I have no specific comments on this. But we urge all countries to do everything possible to de-escalate the situation,” U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Farhan Haq said. Britain does not intend to fight side by side with the Ukrainian armed forces in Ukraine, a representative of the Prime Minister told TASS.

The summit of EU heads of state on March 21 and 22 will fail to give the green light to the spending of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine for the purchase of weapons due to Hungary’s veto but will make decisions on the transfer of the economy of the EU on a military basis, on the joint purchase of weapons, on increasing the military budgets of the countries of the community and on accelerating the supply of projectiles to Kiev. The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, stated this in his letter of invitation to the participants of the meeting. The Goal was to spend 90% of the revenue from frozen assets on arms supplies to Ukraine in 2024. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the proceeds from frozen Russian assets do not belong to anyone, so they can be used for military assistance to Ukraine.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell believes that the European Union is unlikely to be able to allocate another 50 billion euros to Kiev if the United States stops supporting Ukraine, he said in a statement interview with the Sud-Ouest newspaper. “If this were to happen, the situation will be very difficult – said Borrell -. It is difficult to imagine that we will put another 50 billion on the table”. According to the High Representative, this could happen “only if there is political will in EU countries”. He added that this would in particular require the issuance of special bonds. “However, we are far from an agreement on this issue,” Borrell admitted.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called the presence of military personnel from some Western countries on the territory of Ukraine an open secret. “As your chancellor [Olaf Scholz] said, there are already some units from big countries in Ukraine,” he said in an interview with the German news agency DPA. “In Polish we have the concept Tajemenica Polizynela (open secret), which describes a secret that everyone knows,” Sikorski added.

The Netherlands will transfer the first American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the second half of 2024, Reuters reports, referring to Netherlands Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren after her visit to Ukraine. Minister Ollongren visited Ukraine to coordinate measures to strengthen the air defense system. Recall that Amsterdam promised to deploy the Patriot air defense system in the interests of the Kiev regime.

Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins: “The countries of the North Atlantic Alliance are preparing to go “on a war footing””. in an interview with the Deutsche Welle media group.

The Hurriyet newspaper said Turkey had agreed with the United States to implement a “scheme for compliance with sanctions” imposed by Washington against Moscow. “American authorities will first notify Turkey of any violations of anti-Russian restrictions by its companies. The implementation of this “sanctions compliance scheme”, as the newspaper editorial notes, is aimed at correcting the situation in which Turkish companies suspected of conducting business with the Russian Federation or having alleged financial ties with Russia were immediately placed on US sanctions lists without any investigation.”

Indian authorities doubt the effectiveness of holding a peace summit on Ukraine without Russia’s participation, Bloomberg source.

The Committee for Local Self-Government of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has proposed renaming the village of Nadezhdovka in the Odessa region in the south of the country to Champagne. Until 1945 the settlement was called Hofnungsfeld.

While waiting for the new law on mobilization, conscription for military service called “anonymous” was introduced in Kiev, which serves to recruit high school students and kick off the formal process of complete military training for young students. The anonymous mobilization shortens the recruitment even without a postcard in the places of detention of possible military personnel.

“By sending troops to Ukraine,” “French President Emmanuel Macron intended to send soldiers to train Ukrainian soldiers in the country and not outside its borders.” This explanation was given by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba in a conversation with foreign journalists. “When Macron talked about sending troops to Ukraine, European leaders panicked. Macron only meant the possibility of training Ukrainian soldiers directly in Ukraine, and not outside the country, as is happening now,” he said the newspaper La Stampa.

Ukraine considers the American idea of ​​helping Ukraine in the form of loans offensive, Politico reported, citing a source close to Vladimir Zelensky’s office. US Senator Lindsey Graham said that Washington should provide assistance to Kiev only in the form of loans, since the United States itself has accumulated a huge national debt.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, in an interview with Bloomberg Television, stated that it is not yet necessary to mobilize 500 thousand people in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces. “We understand that we do not need them, many have mobilized as was announced,” he said. said Shmygal.

The Prime Minister said the assessment showed that a mobilization of this scale was not necessary, given the ongoing frontline rotations and the arrival of weapons.

“We will continue the fight if we receive support from our partners with artillery shells and long- and medium-range missiles.” He also said he expects US aid to Ukraine to be approved “this month or next month at the latest.”

Appointments in the Russian house, it is official that Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov has been appointed acting commander of the Northern Fleet, source Russian Ministry of Defense. And Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that two combined armies, 14 new divisions and 16 brigades will be formed by the end of the year. According to him, an army corps, a motorized rifle division, the Dnieper river flotilla and a brigade of flotilla river boats were formed.

The counting of votes abroad where Vladimir Putin won has also finished: more than two thirds of voters voted for him, he received 72.3% of the votes in the Russian presidential elections abroad – data from the Russian Central Election Commission – said Deputy Chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission Bulaev. Putin promised that all ideas and proposals of presidential candidates will be used in the interests of Russia’s development.

The final voting protocols for the presidential elections in the Russian Federation have been handed over to the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, RIA Novosti reports. In total, 91 dossiers were handed over to the Central Election Commission: 89 from the constituent bodies of the Russian Federation, as well as from foreign sites and the city of Baikonur. According to the head of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation Pamfilova: most of the spoiled ballots were located in places where there was a large concentration of transferred people, a large percentage of invalid ballots come from Poland.

And now a look at the front line updated at 4.30pm on March 21.

Controversy continues in the social sphere over whether or not it is true that Russia struck the NATO command center in Odessa, killing 21 “mercenaries”, others speak of NATO officials.

The victims were reportedly taken to local emergency rooms. According to the Russians, 11 NATO soldiers were immediately evacuated to Romania by NATO helicopters. It was reported that another 60 soldiers were injured at various levels of severity. The “mercenaries” were not only stationed in Mriya, but there was also the coordination headquarters of the entire “foreign legion” in southern Ukraine. We cannot verify the sources.

On the night between March 20 and 21, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with high-precision weapons, including Kinzhal missiles. According to the Russian Defense Ministry “it was carried out at night against the decision-making centers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. The objectives of the attack were achieved, the objects were hit.”

Local sources report attacks on a two-story building that caught fire in the Podolsk region. A fire broke out in an apartment in the Shevchenkovsky district, 15 people were evacuated from the house. In other homes, windows were damaged, cars underneath were destroyed by fire and part of a rocket was discovered.

In the Svjatošyn district, windows of nine-story buildings and an educational institution were damaged. Ten people were injured, another 79 were evacuated. More than 170 rescuers were involved in eliminating the consequences.

According to official data, on the night of March 21, Russian Aerospace Forces attacked Ukraine with at least two Iskander-M/Kh-47M2/Kinzhal ballistic/aeroballistic missiles, as well as 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.

A second source reports: “Early this morning, the Russian military launched massive air missile strikes against Ukrainian rear targets. The launches were carried out by 11 Tu-95ms strategic missile carriers, the Mig-31s launched hypersonic “Kinzhals”. The main attacks, judging by Ukrainian monitoring channels, fell on the capital; 3 series of explosions were heard.”

Pro-Ukrainian social channels reported explosions in Mykolayiv that destroyed the industrial zone.

In the Belgorod section of the state border, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reduced activity after the losses suffered. The Belgorod district and the Grayvoronsky urban district were hit on March 20 by the MLRStre the deaths. In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian armed forces shelled Tetkino.

In the direction of Kherson, the destruction of small Ukrainian forces continues at the Antonovsky Bridge and Krynki.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, fighting continues in the Rabotinye-Verbove pocket, the Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattack. The availability of electronic warfare equipment and the ability to use it in a single plan remains a major issue for the Russian military forces.

Donetsk direction. West of Avdiivka, the Russian armed forces are trying to consolidate their success after the capture of Orlivka. Fighting continues in Berdychi and Pervomais’ke. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the settlement of Tonen’ke and the Alabastrovaya railway station have come under Moscow’s control.

In the direction of Chasiv Jar, the Russian army continues to push its way through Ivanivske (Krasnoye).

Three Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed on the territory of Crimea, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

