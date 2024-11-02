Kyrylo Budanov said that the North Koreans will soon arrive in the Kursk region. “We will most likely be kicked out of there. The presence of these foreign military personnel and the failure to accept President Volodymyr Zelensky’s victory plan should certainly lead, in my opinion, to the appearance of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.” But that’s not all, according to the head of Ukrainian intelligence: “Indirect signs of this are the statements about the emergence of a new ballistic missile in our country and the ultimatum that Zelensky gave to his partners.”

Precisely for the purpose of new weapons, on October 29, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, arrived in the United States on the instructions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and met with the national security adviser of the US president Sullivan. “We talked about the plan for Ukraine’s victory, the implementation of the Peace Formula, the front, weapons and army of the DPRK, which Russia is preparing for war against our state,” Yermak said.

Budanov continued his analysis, noting that such a missile should be used “in the best case scenario, somewhere in Donbass, where there are no civilians, and say that this is a test. Of course, it would be nice if the Russian army fell under it. This is our territory, what questions will we experience? There can be no questions. So we opt for a new ultimatum: the next test will be on your territory. Ask the Russians: guys, are you ready for 20 million victims, for St. Petersburg and Moscow to be incinerated, for a country that will fall into chaos, are you ready for this for the sake of the destroyed Donbass? Well, after the nuclear bombing, you will no longer have time for Donbass. Ask the partners: are you ready for half of the European territory to be contaminated with radioactive substances? Aren’t they all ready?”

In early November 1981, Soviet nuclear physicist Yevgeny Ivanovich Zababakhin found a way to assemble small-caliber nuclear projectiles. The Soviet Army adopted his 152 mm 3BV3 thermonuclear projectile, which is still considered the smallest in the world. It could be used without special development by any Soviet, and Russian artillery systems: D-20, ML-20 guns, Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, as well as “Peonies” and “Hyacinths” (unofficially called “Genocides” for their power). As the chairman of the military state acceptance committee unofficially stated, the projectiles could be brought unnoticed to the battlefield.

In the early nineties, due to the collapse of the USSR and surrender during the Cold War, all nuclear projectiles were destroyed, but now they are being produced again. For example, not so long ago non-Russian military experts “recognized” the new 152 mm RD4-01 nuclear projectile and the 203 mm RD5-1 nuclear projectile. Projectiles that Moscow threatens to use if long-range or nuclear weapons reach Russian territory, which for the Russian Federation also includes conquered ones. Donbas included.

Graziella Giangiulio

