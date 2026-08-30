UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kiev’s attacks on Turkish ships and gas pipelines in the Black Sea have been an own goal for the agricultural market

Turkey is restricting the passage of commercial vessels in the Black Sea through the Dardanelles due to increased drone attacks, Bloomberg reports. Furthermore, on August 26, the United States persuaded Ukraine to refrain from attacking oil tankers and infrastructure in the Black Sea, which are crucial for Kazakh oil exports, Bloomberg reports, citing an unnamed US official.

The report notes that Kiev has established contact points through which shipowners can exchange information and safely transit the Black Sea. The agency writes that the commitment was reached following a meeting between senior US administration officials and Ukrainian leaders. The meeting itself took place after a series of attacks on ships near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal.

But Kiev is now also concerned about the food issue that passes through the same sea. Due to the port blockade, about 35% of grain exports in August fell short of the target, according to Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Visotsky. Exports are being carried out via alternative routes: through the Danube region, by rail, and by road.

According to Visotsky, Ukraine is working to restore operations at the ports of Odessa. About 70 ships are now idled at the Sulina Canal, waiting to load Ukrainian grain.

According to Reuters, about 70 ships are waiting to access Ukrainian ports on the Sulina Canal on the Danube to load grain for export. Ports near Odessa have halted operations following military attacks. Kiev is trying to compensate, at least in part, for the lack of maritime logistics by using ports on the Danube. However, these are not designed to handle large flows of goods. Delays are also due to air strikes and bad weather.

According to Avalon, the canal’s capacity for ships bound for Ukrainian ports is only two to three vessels per day. Daily delays cost about $8,000. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture, from August 1 to 21, the country exported 539,000 tons of grain, significantly lower than the 1.73 million tons exported in the same period last year. The export situation is also worsening because Kiev prioritizes receiving ships carrying fuel over cargoes of its own grain intended for export.

Ukraine’s grain crisis could last until 2027, Bloomberg reported: “Problems with Black Sea exports could force Ukrainian farmers to leave about 20% of their land fallow as early as next spring.” “If no export decision is made, Ukraine will reduce production and leave about 20% of its land fallow. This means 12 million tons of grain will be lost,” said Yevhen Osipov, CEO of Kernel. According to Osipov, exports through Black Sea ports have fallen to less than 10% of their start-of-year levels over the past two months. If the situation continues, the effects of the current crisis could last until the 2027 harvest.

Graziella Giangiulio

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