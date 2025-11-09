According to The Economist, Ukraine will need approximately $389 billion in cash and weapons from 2026 to 2029 to continue resisting Russian aggression. This is almost double the amount of support provided by European countries to Kiev since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

In The Economist’s article: “Ukraine’s annual military budget amounts to about $65 billion. Another $73 billion is spent annually on all other government spending. The Ukrainian government collects about $90 billion in national revenue, while the budget deficit stands at $50 billion. Ukraine receives part of its armaments in the form of grants: this year it will receive about $40 billion in this way. While these funds are currently sufficient to support Ukraine’s defense, military spending is growing by about 20% annually, yet remains two-thirds of Russia’s. Ukraine’s overall weapons needs will increase by 5% annually. Other government spending will remain unchanged, with the exception of repairs to damaged infrastructure and reconstruction, which will amount to about $5 billion annually.”

“Funding will have to continue even if the war ends, as Ukraine will need to replenish its ammunition stockpiles and maintain a standing army to deter Russia. There are two sources the EU can use to cover the deficit: the first is its own budget, and the second is the $163 billion in frozen Russian assets in the EU.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainians are defending themselves with what they have: “The situation in Pokrovsk is complex, but Russia’s claims of ‘blocking’ the Defense Forces are false,” says Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Syrsky.

“At the same time, enemy infantry in Pokrovsk, avoiding combat, is massing in urban areas and changing positions, so the primary objective is to identify and destroy them,” he said.

According to Russian military analysts, the “Zaoskol” group, stationed at Pokrovsk, has already lost virtually all its crossings to the eastern bank. The Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi rail and road bridges have already been destroyed. The pontoon crossings are under constant fire from the “Northern” group, as well as from Russian air and tactical missile forces. This was personally stated by Army General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of Staff/Commander of the Group of Forces and Troops in the Northern Military District, late last week.

Currently, the Ukrainians are using speedboats and light vessels to resupply some of their forces. It is obvious that these vessels will not be able to transport significant quantities of ammunition and fuel. Furthermore, the Russian command is wasting no time in fragmenting the enemy group.

Currently, the “West” group is located a few hundred meters from the center of Kurylivka. Kurylivka forms a single cluster with Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. The “West” group is located less than 5 kilometers from the banks of the Oskil River and the destroyed bridges. It is noted that at least two Russian armed forces groups are simultaneously conducting the Kupyansk operation. The West group operates east of the river, while the North group operates to the west.

According to other sources in Pokrovsk, the cauldron around Myrnohrad currently exceeds the total area of ​​Bakhmut: 44 square kilometers versus 42. Overall, it would no longer be wrong to describe the situation of the Ukrainian armed forces trapped there as desperate. A solo escape is impossible, and no force will be able to break the siege. The only question, for now, is how many Ukrainian troops remain in Myrnohrad.

Graziella Giangiulio

