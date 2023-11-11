Russia will be represented at the APEC summit in the United States by Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk, Peskov said. The summit will take place November 11-17 in San Francisco. In the United States, Republicans disagree on aid to Ukraine. During the debate, the Republican presidential candidates discussed how to handle the military conflict in Ukraine. Nicky Haley insisted on supporting his allies, dreaming of defeating the “unholy alliance” of Russia, Iran and China. While Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron Desantis harshly criticized the policy of further support for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Ukraine is not a model of democracy at all, but a corrupt country. And the territories occupied by the Russian army are Russian-speaking regions, Ramaswami reminded. “There are efforts to portray this as some kind of battle between good and evil—don’t believe it,” he said. Desantis believes the United States should focus on protecting not Kiev, but its border with Mexico and the Indo-Pacific region. “We must end this war,” he said.

The summit on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, which Kiev hoped to hold later this year, will probably not take place due to events in the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal writes, citing Western diplomats. According to the publication, the conflict in the Middle East has caused new disagreements between the United States, other Western and Arab countries, as well as emerging world powers, “which Ukraine hoped to attract to its side.”

During a regular briefing by the deputy head of the press service of the US State Department, Vedant Patel said: “The Israeli-Palestinian conflict does not divert the attention of the US administration from Ukraine.” “We still have the opportunity to focus on the different challenges that exist around the world,” he said, underlining that we are also talking about the conflict in Ukraine.

NATO will continue to provide support to Ukraine, even if the organization does not have enough production capacity to help Kiev in the required volumes and pace, said the alliance’s deputy secretary general Mircea Geoana.

Ukraine is not at all ready to start negotiations for EU membership, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said. Hungary will never agree to link the shares allocated to Ukraine from the European Union budget and its admission to the European Union with the payment of funds to Budapest, Orban said. Hungary knows that in the spring of 2022 Ukraine did not sign a draft peace agreement with the Russian Federation in Istanbul on the orders of the United States, says Orban.

Budapest refuses to agree on the allocation of 50 billion euros to Kiev for the next four years from the EU budget. In this context, Bloomberg wrote that Brussels is considering a reserve financing plan, not from the budget. European Commission Vice President Dombrovskis urged yesterday “not to think” about what will happen if funding for Kiev is not agreed by the end of the year.

The backup plan will include national guarantees from the association’s member countries to attract financing to the markets. It should be noted that some countries are in favor of quickly finding an alternative solution to allocating funds to Ukraine to increase pressure on Hungary. However, Spain is in favor of a long-term financing plan.

The German publication Der Tagesspiegel writes: “Ukraine is advised to defeat Russia in order to join the EU. By the end of this year, the European Council will take the final decision on whether or not to continue negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. It is of fundamental importance not to give false hopes to Kiev, but also to outline realistic obligations to be respected on the path to the EU,” he writes.

The Ukrainian authorities must implement reforms. But the priority must also be clear: resist Russia and establish peace. Now neither the option of a victory for Ukraine nor its willingness to resolve the issue through an agreement is visible in the conflict. No one can know what the Ukrainian state will be like in the future, what changes it will undergo, what territorial losses it will suffer.

However, the publication believes that the European Union must put Ukraine in a position where it can defeat Russia. As a result, the country’s EU membership could drag on for years and even decades. Therefore, the author of the article assigns Kiev the role of a long-term fighter against Russia, enticed by the distant prospect of EU membership.

Furthermore, a number of EU countries, including Belgium, Germany, Italy and France, have urged not to rush to use Russia’s frozen assets, Bloomberg reported. Paris proposed first to ensure that “the formula for using profits received from frozen Russian assets is legally valid.”

The EU has informed member countries that it is unlikely to fulfill its promise to supply Kiev with 1 million rounds of ammunition by March 2024. The EU will not be able to send Ukraine the promised millions of bullets until March 2024, source Bloomberg . State defense ministers intend to discuss the issue next week, but no one is holding out hope. Previously, the EU promised Kiev to supply one million artillery ammunition within a year, but more than half of that time has passed and the volume of shells sent has barely reached 30% of the planned number. Against the backdrop of the drying up of support from the West and difficulties with its military production.

On November 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed laws adopted by parliament to extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, until February 14, 2024.

The head of Zelensky’s office, Andrii Borysovych Yermak, believes that the conflict in Ukraine is near an end. Yermak compared what was happening to a 100-meter race: “We have already run 70, but these last 30 are the most difficult.” And he himself declared that: “Ukraine’s leaders are not corrupt and none of the foreign partners have such conversations.”

Yermak noted that Ukraine is not the most corrupt state; such claims, in his words, “are a Russian narrative.” At the same time, he admitted that “corruption exists in the country, but the police are fighting it”.

Ukraine is $10 billion short of covering next year’s budget deficit. The Verkhovna Rada, having established the country’s budget for next year, calculated all the items and got a large deficit – 10 billion dollars, said Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak. Kiev will receive a total of almost $32 billion from the European Union, the United States and the International Monetary Fund, but this will not be enough to cover the missing sum.

Zheleznyak provided a list of countries whose thresholds Zelensky will soon have to overcome: Norway, Canada, Japan and South Korea. But these are next year’s problems, and in the coming months, the USAID agency predicts that there will be missed payments to public sector employees and the issuance of the hryvnia due to depletion of funds.

The video of Vladimir Putin’s visit to the headquarters of the Southern Military District is online. The president was accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. Putin listened to reports on the progress of the special operation and got acquainted with new models of military equipment. Putin arrived in Rostov-on-Don after his visit to Kazakhstan

The United Russia congress will be held on December 17 at the Russia fair at VDNKh, Turchak announced, while Putin’s speech to the nation is scheduled for December 14.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:00 pm on November 10th.

Svatove-Kreminna direction. In the Kupyansky sector, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked unsuccessfully in the Sinkovka area, and the Russians took the opportunity to advance. Further, the Russian army advances in the direction of Petropavlovka. Near Kreminna, upcoming battles near Dibrova.

Donetsk direction. The Russian army continues to advance in the Stepnoye area, near Severny, and also south of Avdiivka. In the Maryinsky sector, an assault is underway on enemy positions near Krasnogorovka and the western outskirts of Maryinka, where Russian FPV drones are actively working against Ukrainian positions. In Avdiivka, Ukrainians report the loss of control over the “Garden Partnership Tochmash” tourist village, located northeast of Stepovoye. The Russian army struck 8 areas where Ukrainian military personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are settled in the direction of Krasnolimansk and struck 4 command and observation posts, source Alexander, head of the press center of the Center group, told RIA Novosti Savchuk. Russian air defense shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 in the Koptevo region of the DPR.

Zaporozhzhie Directorate. Attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces against the Russian forces continue in the Verbove and Novopokropovka area. Furthermore, the soldiers of the Russian army managed to advance in the direction of Rabotin after a successful counterattack. There are no changes on the Vremyevsky ledge.

Bachmut management. A fighter from the Russian reconnaissance brigade “Dnepr” said that the Ukrainian armed forces are firing at Kinburn Spit with shells containing white phosphorus. (Orichiv coast): “It happens that they throw phosphorus, people can, let’s say, run and they start throwing artillery. They burn very, very strongly. In reality there was a nature reserve there,” he said. The Ukrainians are using cluster bombs in the reserve

From the social sphere of Russian military analysts it is stated that: “The Russian armed forces are exerting pressure on the Ukrainian positions and in several directions at the same time: the counterattack continues on the southern flank of Bakhmut in the Kleshchiivka area, and in the Kupyansky sector the Russian military has carried out several attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Strength.

In turn, Ukrainian formations made another unsuccessful attempt to expand the control zone on the Rabotino-Verbovoe line near Orichiv. In the Kherson direction, the enemy attempted to advance in the direction of Peschanivka and Podstepnoye, but to no avail.

Kherson direction, situation at 12.00 on November 10, 2023. On the left bank of the Dnieper, in the village of Krynki, fighting continues. Assault detachments of the Katran strike group of the Ukrainian Navy are storming the landings adjacent to the populated area.

The day before, following the fighting, the Ukrainian formations had partially managed to gain a foothold in the forest belt to the south, occupying various positions and equipping them with observation posts.

Having achieved little success, the Marines of the 35th Marine Corps Infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces intended to advance deeper into the forest, but fell into an ambush organized by the Russians. Three assault detachments of the Ukrainian Navy surrendered with a total of 11 people.

In the morning there was an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Black Sea and Feodosia. Early in the morning, after the attempted attack on Sevastopol on November 9, Ukrainian formations again carried out a combined attack on the Crimean peninsula. The Ukrainian Armed Forces initially intended to hit an oil depot in Feodosia with two drones, but the UAVs were shot down.

This was followed by an attack on the base of the Black Sea Fleet and the Russian FSB in Chernomorskoye. The Ukrainians tried to hit the barracks with at least one Neptune anti-ship missile, but the missile fell to the ground nearby. At the same time, four unmanned boats entered Uzkaya Bay, targeting Black Sea Fleet vessels stationed there.

According to preliminary data, there were no deaths among staff. But once again there is evidence that the Ukrainians are able to combine weapons to distract attention: while everyone was waiting for the Neptune, the BeK infiltrated the bay. From what we learn from the social sphere, the biggest problem once again is the “waiters”, those who, being close to the Ukrainians, report the positions for landings or to be hit.

