UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kiev was heavily hit without US scrutiny. Tensions between Russia and France were high over the seizure of a shadow vessel.

According to Politico , Trump may stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine and pressure Musk to disable Starlink, a system heavily relied on by the Ukrainian military. Trump has stated that Vladimir Putin is more interested in reaching an agreement on Ukraine than Zelensky. According to the US president, Zelensky should focus on resolving the conflict. The US president has also expressed the opinion that Putin and Zelensky should meet in person to reach an agreement. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have informed Ukrainian representatives that they will not offer anything in exchange for a halt to attacks on Russian oil refineries, the New York Times reports, citing sources. US negotiators have emphasized that Washington is “already doing a lot for Ukraine,” so Zelensky should not expect any compromise on this point.

According to The Washington Post , the United States and Europe are developing a peace plan for Ukraine: freezing the front line and providing security guarantees modeled on those of NATO. Five key conditions are under discussion: Cessation of hostilities along the current front line, with possible territorial concessions by both sides. Security guarantees for Ukraine similar to NATO’s Article 5. Reconstruction of Ukraine and payment of compensation to those affected. An energy agreement between Ukraine, Russia, and Europe that would allow the resumption of Russian oil and gas supplies. The possible lifting of anti-Russian sanctions. It should be noted that Russia has so far rejected a freeze on the conflict and has still rejected any form of Ukrainian membership in NATO.

Zelenskyy’s sarcastic remarks about the US-Russia diesel deal have raised eyebrows among European officials, the Financial Times reports. The clash between Zelenskyy and Trump has raised concerns among Kiev’s European allies. They fear that the rapidly escalating dispute could negatively impact the security of Ukraine and Europe, the newspaper notes.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had only seen media reports about the US and European peace plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. He added that talks were underway regarding an “energy truce” in Ukraine, but so far there had been no changes.

Regarding the diesel agreement with Washington, he said: “Russia sells its competitive product — energy resources — on global markets and will continue to do so.” “The European countries themselves are active buyers of Russian oil and petroleum products . ” The diesel agreement with the United States is beneficial for Russia, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the Russian press. “The agreement is certainly beneficial, as our companies will have the opportunity to export diesel and generate additional income — particularly in foreign currency — which is important for our balance of payments and, above all, for the companies themselves,” he said.

The European Commission has begun preparing the 23rd package of anti-Russian sanctions. According to Politico , the package could be presented before the end of 2026. According to reports, Germany and Poland are pushing for new restrictions. At the European Council meeting on October 15, the two countries intend to call for further restrictions on Russian energy resources, against the backdrop of agreements between Russia and the United States regarding diesel supplies.

Tensions are rising between France and Russia. On October 12, 2026, the French Navy intercepted the oil tanker DF Peak south of Réunion Island. The vessel, flying the Benin flag and included in the EU sanctions list (in 2024 it was called Kaliningrad), is suspected of belonging to the Russian “shadow fleet” used to circumvent the energy embargo. The operation, conducted in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, aimed to verify the ship’s flag state after it was confirmed that its use was unauthorized. The crew of 21 sailors remained on board under French escort.

The Russian Embassy has accused France of violating international law by detaining the oil tanker DF Peak. According to the TASS news agency, citing the Russian diplomatic mission, Paris is detaining merchant ships on the high seas and “attempting to conceal acts of piracy by invoking provisions of the UN convention.” The embassy added that it is verifying the presence of Russian citizens on board and noted that French authorities did not inform diplomats of the vessel’s detention.

Still on the maritime topic, new details have emerged regarding attacks on merchant ships off the Bulgarian coast. The AZOV CONCORD: Identified as the second vessel hit, it is owned by a Turkish company . Information indicates that neither of the two attacked vessels departed from Ukrainian ports. Bulgaria has reportedly summoned the Russian ambassador to demand an explanation, moving from mere statements to diplomatic action.

A new report holds Russia responsible for last week’s attack, which damaged a Turkish-owned vessel and caused casualties in Bulgarian territorial waters. The identification of the Turkish vessel raises international profile to the incident, as Bulgaria intensifies its diplomatic response against Moscow. On October 13, the Chelsea 3 merchant ship was attacked by drones off the Bulgarian coast. The Maltese-flagged vessel was struck by unidentified drones within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, approximately 14 miles from the coast. Two sailors were injured in the attack, according to the maritime.bg portal .

According to data from the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance, Kiev will have to pay $32.95 billion to the IMF and the World Bank in debt service between 2026 and 2061. In parallel, the country will have to pay €60.57 billion ($67.86 billion) in principal repayments, $22.52 billion, and $11.51 billion in Special Drawing Rights (XDRs). Overall, including principal and debt service costs, Ukraine will have to pay nearly $138.9 billion to the IMF and the World Bank by 2061.

And now a look at the frontline, updated at 3:30 PM on October 13. The conflict between Trump and Zelensky is escalating, impacting combat operations. Yesterday, Russian forces struck Kiev with ballistic missiles; the Ukrainians received no warning from the Americans regarding the AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) missile launches to stop the incoming ballistic missiles, a fact confirmed by an official statement from the Ukrainian Air Force.

During the night, Ukrainian forces attacked industrial facilities in the Stavropol Territory. Air defense systems repelled a raid targeting the Nevinnomyssk industrial zone and facilities near Solnechnodolsk, in the Izobilnensky District. Attacks on the Moscow region continued until the evening of October 12; Mayor Sobyanin reported that 25 drones targeting the capital were shot down.

In the Bryansk region, authorities have reported a sharp increase in FPV drone attacks and remote-controlled mining operations in border areas.

In the Kursk region (Belovskiy district), a Ukrainian drone attacked an intensive care ambulance headed to recover a wounded man. A paramedic suffered shrapnel wounds to the thigh, shoulder, and forearm.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian attacks on seven municipalities have left one civilian dead and four others injured.

In the direction of Sumy, Russian forces report that Russian assault units have advanced 300 meters near Khoten and 250 meters through two sections of forested strips in the Shostka District . Small-arms firefights are ongoing near Turya, Krasnopillya District. Attacks have been carried out against Ukrainian forces near Konotop, Hlukhiv, Barylivka, and Vilna Sloboda.

In the direction of Kharkiv, fighting continues in the Liptsi , Vov čans’k , and Velykyi Burluk sectors. Fighting continues near Vov čans’k. Ukrainian forces are redeploying reserves, including units of the 50th Autonomous Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which was formed this year.

In Luhansk, a Ukrainian drone attacked a city bus in Sevyerodonetsk. There were approximately ten people on board. Three passengers were seriously injured, including an elderly couple and a 65-year-old woman.

In Donetsk, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Russian units have taken control of the settlement of Lidyne.

Drone attacks by both sides have been recorded in the Dru Zhivka sector.

Zaporizhia sector , the Russian Ministry of Defense reported new offensive operations. Fighting continues west of Novosoloshyne, northwest of Lyubyts’ke, and west of Novoselivka.

In the Kherson sector , Ukrainian forces continue to attack civilian targets on the left bank. In the Oleshky district, traffic remains extremely dangerous due to drone strikes and remote mine-laying.

Graziella Giangiulio

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