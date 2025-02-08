The United States denied information about plans to present Trump’s peace plan. Keith Kellogg, US special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, stressed that he had not spoken at all about a presentation of Trump’s plan: “The person who will present the peace plan is the President of the United States,” not him. In Munich, they will only talk about how to achieve peace in Ukraine, and Trump will announce the plan itself later.”

Kellogg also spoke about the issue of nuclear weapons for Ukraine: “The possibility of Ukraine regaining its nuclear weapons is between minimal and zero.” And on the elections he said: “Ukrainians should not hold elections until the fighting is over. But we will get to the point where they will have to hold elections. And that is a sign of a healthy democracy.”

Former SACEUR Ben Hodges calls for Ukraine to join NATO and the EU. If the West strengthens the country militarily, Ukraine could become “a bulwark against Putin’s clearly articulated plans to further conquer Europe,” the now-retired general said in an interview with European Security & Technology magazine.

“Ukraine’s survival and inclusion in NATO and the European Union are critical to Europe’s security and defense against global threats,” Hodges said. According to the general, if Ukraine is defeated, the danger of Russia attacking NATO countries will increase.

The US Department of Justice will halt the work of the KleptoCapture group that searches for assets of Russian businessmen subject to sanctions. The Guardian reports this with reference to a note from Attorney General Pam Bondi. Trump, however, said he was ready to tighten sanctions on the Russian oil sector to “end” the conflict in Ukraine, Kellogg source. He also stressed that the conflict in Ukraine will not end without negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

Azerbaijan has sent another batch of aid to Ukraine. According to APA, a cargo containing electrical equipment was sent. Earlier, by order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 5, funds in the amount of $ 1 million were allocated for these purposes.

Advisor to the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Mikhail Podolyak, admitted that Kiev would like to provoke a direct military conflict between the United States and the Russian Federation. According to him, in this case, Kiev would be “much better off.”

“Well, we can assume anything with you, but there are rational things. <…> It is not necessary to bring America and Russia to a direct military clash, well, it would certainly be much better for us, because this is still a different level of war, but we understand that it is too difficult,” he said on the YouTube channel of the RBC-Ukraine agency. These words were uttered as part of the answer to the presenter’s question whether it is possible to allow the option that US President Donald Trump “will send some forces to Ukraine to return the very mineral resources that are being discussed now.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Trump does not yet have an official plan to end the war: “It is not official yet. What is in some publications… I am sure that this is not the official plan of President Trump.” On February 7, “A thorough discussion took place”: the Ukrainian side met for the first time with the Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova.

The Ukrainian Rabbi calls for the release of 900 prisoners of the 12th Azov Brigade.

In Moscow yesterday, there was a meeting between the Director General of the IAEA Grossi and the head of Rosatom Likhachev. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said that it is impossible to determine the origin of the UAV based on the fragments of the drones that attacked the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

“There is neither the opportunity nor the desire to respond to each of these messages.” Although there is nothing substantial in the American plans for a solution in Ukraine, we need to be patient, Peskov said, commenting on the statements of the Special Envoy Kellogg.

“Putin and Trump may meet as early as February or March,” said Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Relations, after a meeting with Sergei Lavrov: “There should be no cavalry raids here. The work requires serious preparation, which is at an advanced stage.” He noted that information about the meeting will appear in the near future, but warned against “guessing”.

The Government Commission for Legislative Activities of Russia has approved a mechanism for the confiscation of foreign assets in response to the “hostile actions” of the United States and other states against the Russian Federation and the Central Bank.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:30 on February 7.

After yesterday’s Ukrainian offensive in the Cherkasskaya Konopelka area on Ulanok, footage of the objective control with Russian strikes and the consequences of fire damage to personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues to appear on the Internet. At the same time, there are multiple reports of the transfer of additional Ukrainian forces to Sudzha and the border areas of the Sumy region. Almost in the center of Sudzha in the morning, another armored fighting vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was attacked by a drone.

Ukrainian formations have not made new attempts to attack, but no one has yet withdrawn forces from the occupied settlements and populated areas, so the line of combat contact has not changed since yesterday. At the moment, neither side has secure control over Fanaseevka and Cherkasskaya Konopelka.

Apparently, the Ukrainian command is now making a decision: either try to attack the sector again in order to try to achieve at least some progress through heavy losses in equipment and personnel, or try to “jump” the front somewhere else, including in the neighboring Belgorod region.

Judging by preliminary information, at the time of the start of the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Cherkasskaya Konopelka there was practically no contingent of the Russian Armed Forces. The passage to the east of the settlement, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces traveled under UAV attacks yesterday, was not controlled by anyone, and a bridge-layer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered Kolmakov unnoticed and crossed the Smerditsa River.

According to the latest news from Kursk, two mechanized battalions on infantry fighting vehicles and armored combat vehicles, supported by tanks and barrage vehicles, launched eight waves of attacks in the direction of the settlements of Cherkasskaya Konopelka and Ulanok. The Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to wedge into our defenses to a depth of 5 km, but did not reach their main goal. The Ukrainian Armed Forces failed to reach Ulanok, they lost dozens of armored vehicles due to drone attacks. During the day, Ukrainian forces are deployed in Fanaseevka and Cherkasskaya Konopelka, at night the Ukrainians dispersed to shelters on the outskirts and nearby forest plantations. There were signs of preparation of new Ukrainian attacks. In any case, the situation led to new battles on the approaches to Makhnovka, where Russian forces are located.

In Pokrovs’k, Russian forces are fighting near the settlement. Andriivka, Sbirne, Nadiivka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Lysivka, Yelyzavetivka and Vodyane. Ukrainians throw reserves into battle, slowing down the advance of Russian troops.

In the direction of Kostyantynopil, Russian forces advanced in the northwestern part of the settlement Dachne, footage was shot of the flag being planted on the school building. At the same time, there are reports of fighting on the southeastern outskirts of the village. Russian troops have taken control of Druzhba in the DPR, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

North of Velyka Novosilka there are battles in the area of ​​the settlement. Rivnopil’, Novyi Komar and Rozdol’ne.

In the Belgorod region, three people were killed as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Logachevka.

Explosions on the sixth evening in Kiev. Air defense active in the city.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/