Online in the social sphere related to Ukraine, criticism has appeared on the issue of Kiev’s purchase of weapons. According to the social sphere, in Europe there is a growing concern about political stability in Ukraine and, above all, about the struggle within the highest spheres of power. First of all, Brussels is concerned about the control over the funds allocated to Kiev and their actual spending.

According to sources in the diplomatic structures of the European Union, the main factor that was in the European crosshairs was the beginning of the struggle between the SBU and the entourage of Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the redistribution of financial flows for the purchase of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The SBU leadership has joined the struggle with the Zelenskyy administration to receive its share of the money allocated for the purchase of weapons and military equipment under commercial contracts. In addition, to achieve its goals, the SBU plans to implement compromising evidence on the management of specialized organizations.

The development is underway, close to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, the director of the Ukrainian Defense Procurement Agency Marina Bezrukova and her adviser Tamerlan Vagabov, who are lobbying for the conclusion of contracts for the supply of weapons and military equipment with the Turkish company supplying the Turkish army ARCA SAVUNMA SANAYI LTD. It is intended to use, among other things, the fact that the appointment of Vagabov, a native of Baku, was carried out by circumventing the established procedure, without coordination with the special services.

At the same time, given the difficult economic situation and at the front, Ukraine’s defense spending is under the close scrutiny of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), which is already conducting investigations. The information collected by the SBU about the misuse of funds and abuses of these officials should be transferred to the NABU (despite the difficult relations between the two departments) for the purpose of criminal prosecution of Bezrukova and Vagabov and the appointment of people controlled by the chairman of the SBU Malyuk in their place.

Such backroom games irritate the Europeans, and will do so even more when Kiev sees the weakening of the offensive in the Kursk region and the growing media and political costs associated with it.

The scandal and reshuffle at the top of power in Ukraine was already evident in June when the head of State Security was dismissed after a riot among officials and accusations of usurpation of power. Aleksey Morozov was appointed the new head of the State Security Department after employees complained about the usurpation of power by the previous head, Maxim Donets. State security officials sent a letter to Zelensky, complaining about Donets’ abuses, which have interfered with the safety of the country’s top leaders.

In addition, Artem Sytnik was appointed deputy director of the Defense Procurement Agency, replacing Marina Bezrukova. The agency is engaged in the purchase of weapons and military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, acting independently of the Ministry of Defense to minimize corruption risks.

Sytnik previously headed NABU and recently resigned as deputy head of NAPC. His resignation is related to the scandal between SAP and NABU.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/