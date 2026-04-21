The EU will allow Britain to participate in arms purchases for Ukraine under a €90 billion loan – The Times. Ukraine is expected to be able to purchase up to €60 billion worth of weapons by 2027 thanks to the loan. Notably, Brexit Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič has expressed the EU’s willingness to allow London to participate more fully in the loan, as part of a broader “reset” of relations. He also argued that this could be beneficial for both sides.

Ukraine plans to produce air defense systems. “This is a serious strategic task, which we are moving towards together with our partners,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky. Russian forces have advanced to Rodino and Krasny Liman in Donbass, according to Ukrainian sources.

In Russia, the Russian Ministry of Defense has developed the rules for obtaining veteran status for civilian participants in the special operation. Certificates will be issued to citizens sent to the territories where the special operation is taking place by government agencies and organizations and who have demonstrated special merit in carrying out their missions. A minimum of six months of service or early return for valid reasons is also a mandatory requirement.

In his morning briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Russia has never rejected dialogue with other countries, but more often than not, this is not reciprocated in Europe. Russia has never rejected dialogue; we, on the contrary, seek dialogue, but more often than not, this is not reciprocated in Europe.” “Russia believes that any existing contradiction, any inconsistency in mutual interests, can and should be resolved only at the negotiating table.” “The Kremlin believes it is premature to speak of signs of a shift in pan-European attitudes toward Russia: I think it would be premature to draw such general conclusions about a shift in the pan-European climate; after all, statements of a completely different nature are coming from Brussels.” “The Kremlin responds positively to the statements of future Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev and other European leaders regarding the need for a pragmatic dialogue with Russia: We were obviously impressed by the words of Mr. Radev, who won the election, and of other European leaders regarding their willingness to resolve problems through dialogue, a pragmatic dialogue with the Russian Federation.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on April 20. A new massive Ukrainian air strike hit the Krasnodar Territory overnight, with the port of Tuapse reporting one dead and one injured. A fire broke out in the port, and windows were damaged in several city buildings, including a primary school and kindergarten, a museum, a church, and an apartment building. In Sevastopol, which was also hit by drone strikes, official reports indicate damage to two residential buildings and a garage. Air defense activity was reported in Feodosia.

Russian forces struck Ukrainian rear areas with Geranium missiles: explosions were reported in Brovary in the Kyiv region, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv region, and Chornomorsk in the Odessa region.

In the Bryansk region, two civilians were injured in a drone attack on a civilian vehicle.

In the Sumy region, GV Sever attack aircraft continue to engage in combat in the districts of Sumy, Shostka, and Krasnopil’s’kyi. Attack aircraft continue to engage in fierce fighting near Novodmytrivka (opposite Krasnaya Yaruga, Belgorod Region), advancing half a kilometer. In the Krasnopilskyi District, Ukrainian forces launched two counterattacks east of Taratutine, which, according to Russian accounts, resulted in the deaths of “most of the Ukrainian Armed Forces troops, and one more Ukrainian soldier was taken prisoner.”

In the Kharkiv sector, our units are clearing wooded areas along the state border near the village of Bochkove (Vovchansk sector). Small-arms firefights are ongoing near Pokalyane, as well as in the area between Vovchanskye Khutors and the village of Bilyi Kolodyaz.

In Kupyansk, positional battles are ongoing, with footage showing the use of drones by both sides. In the entire sector, Ukrainian forces are using personnel carriers, while our forces are using drones.

The direction of Kostyantynivka is Ukraine’s main concern: Russian troops are intensifying pressure on the city’s flanks, and the impending period of “green” and tree cover could make it difficult for the Ukrainians to detect Ukrainian Armed Forces drone infiltration teams. North of Kostyantynivka (under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces) lies a large amount of destroyed Ukrainian equipment.

Heavy counterattacks are underway southeast of Lyman. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are deploying mercenaries and drone operators in that direction to halt the Russian advance.

A Russian assault is underway on Novopidhirne, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Fighting continues around Hryshyne.

The Russian Eastern Group of Forces in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast reports an expansion of its zone of control northwest of the village. Fighting is ongoing in the wooded area beyond the Vovcha River in Oleksandrohrad. FPV drones and artillery continue to target Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and deployment areas in the villages of Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, and Kolomiitsi.

No changes on the Zaporizhia front or in the Kherson sector. Air defense remained active in Melitopol overnight. Counterattacks are underway across the Dnieper.

Graziella Giangiulio

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