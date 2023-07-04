According to press sources on July 3, the center for responsibility for crimes of aggression in Ukraine was born in The Hague. It is assumed that the materials collected by this center, along with other data, will eventually become the basis for initiating a criminal case to try Russians for crimes of aggression in Ukraine in a special court or one of the existing international judicial bodies.

On June 29, the Financial Times wrote: “EU countries within the framework of “future security guarantees” do not exclude sending military missions to Ukraine with the consent of the members and under suitable conditions”. Statement that caused many comments to be recorded in the social sphere, including: “Therefore, the Western media continue to prepare their population for the inevitable dispatch of Polish-Lithuanian peacekeepers to the territory of Ukraine”.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry cannot buy Chinese Mavic drones, so as not to spoil relations with the United States, Deputy Minister Vitaliy Deinega said, who also reported that Russia now has an advantage in various inventions in the field of drones.

Dmitry Gordon, a Ukrainian journalist, declared in an interview: “There will be no more victory for me”, stating that “there is no longer any hope for the victory of Ukraine, and how it will end frightens him (…) I cannot say a lot about my thoughts, but let’s see what happens next.”

Starting from June 30, due to the transfer of the “Wagnerites” to Belarus, Zaluzhny and Naev received an order to strengthen the northern direction of Ukraine, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky himself gave the news. Since July 2, military commissars in Ukraine have been combing rural areas house-to-house for peasant mobilization. Online we learn that all the facilities and services in the country are intended to help military commissariats to mobilize citizens, for example mobile phone operators are obliged to report the location of the subscriber.

Sergei Shoigu for the first time comments on Proghozin’s march for justice: “These plans failed mainly because the personnel of the Armed Forces showed loyalty to their oath and military duty. The provocation did not affect the actions of the troop groupings. I military have continued courageously and selflessly to carry out the tasks assigned to them”.

The head of the NATO military committee, Rob Bauer said that the war in Ukraine has not led to a decrease in the capabilities of the Russian army: “We should never underestimate the Russians and their ability to fight back,” he said. Bauer also reported on the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the counter-offensive.

On the front line from June 29, Kiev recommends evacuation to residents of the regions of the Sumy region bordering the Russian Federation. ”Sumy’s direction remains the most dangerous. I urge all citizens living in the border areas of the Sumy region to leave,” General Serhiy Nayev, commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, wrote on his Telegram channel.

On July 1, the Ukrainian authorities are preparing to surrender the cities of Sumy and Kharkiv, military commander Sladkov communicated. All this just a few months after the recovery of the city of Kharkiv. According to the military correspondent, the evacuation of large enterprises in Sumy and Kharkiv has begun, according to him the second line of defense is being strengthened.

In Zaporozhzhia in the Ukrainian-controlled areas, they are vigorously preparing for a nuclear disaster at the nuclear power plant. It has been several weeks since the communication of the Ukrainian media prompted by the declarations of politicians affirming that the Russians are ready to blow up the nuclear power plant. Kiev has installed devices to protect against radiation in the city. The Armed Forces of Ukraine again attacked the positions of the Russian Armed Forces north of Rabotino: the Ukrainians managed to penetrate the defense by about 300 meters, but having regrouped, the Russian assault detachments launched a counterattack and recaptured most of the territories lost. The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia direction, according to rough estimates, have already lost more than 20 thousand personnel according to the acting head of the Balitsky region. On July 3, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny visited the Rivne NPP, where he discussed the exchange of information between the military and energy engineers, as well as “possible scenarios for the development of events” at the NPP by Zaporizhzhia, source press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the second of July the Russian Defense Ministry said Russian gunners destroyed Ukraine’s Starlink satellite communications station and drone control center near Bachmut. This will prevent the Ukrainian forces from knowing where to strike with certainty and will greatly slow down the attacks on the flanks of the city that has come under Russian control. At 21:15 on July 2 in the Bachmut direction, Ukrainian formations continued to try to capture important strongholds and high ground in order to continue to cover the city. Russian troops are holding the line, from time to time conducting counterattacks.

Northeast of Bakhmut, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to break through the first line of defense and reach the outskirts of Berkhovka. Russian troops have carried out a series of counterattacks and recaptured lost positions, the situation in the area is generally under control. Fierce fighting continues on the southern flank on the Kleshcheevka-Kurdyumovka line.

South of Avdiivka, the sides are conducting sorties along the forest strip on the Severnoye-Vodyanoye road, trying to gain a foothold in the “gray zone”. Offensive operations are complicated by a densely built defense and a multi-line system of minefields.

On the Vremyevsky sector of the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to attack in small groups on the Priyutnoye-Staromayorskoye line.

The Russian army regained partial control of the left bank of the Dnieper near the Antonovsky bridge. Since July 2, images of the launch of a rocket attack with Iskander missiles have been posted online. The fighting in the coastal area near the Antonovsky bridge does not subside. Active work of Ukrainian artillery is recorded on the opposite bank of the Dnieper.

On July 2, Ukrainian forces attempted to attack a military airfield in Krasnodar Territory. According to eyewitnesses, there would have been an attempt to attack a fuel depot on the area of the military airport. The rocket created a deep crater in the ground. According to Governor Veniamin Kondratiev, there were no casualties or injuries during the explosion in Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

At 22.00 on July 2 on the Svatovsky sector of the front, after several days of active operations in May and June, in the Novoselovsky and Kuzemovka area, the battles again moved into the positional phase. This continued until early July.

There is an activation of Russian troops near Novoselovsky. The assault detachments of the Russian Armed Forces took advantage of the transfer of forces of the 92nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kupyansk and began an assault on the Ukrainian positions in the village.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine accumulated assets from Kupyansk and Kreminna, removing part of the units from other directions and exposing their rear areas. An attack by Russian fighters on Novoselovsky will force the Ukrainian command to react, which will lead to the weakening of some other lines and open a window for the Russian armed forces.

A couple of days ago a car convoy with personnel of the 92nd Ombr of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (about 500 people) arrived in Boguslavka. Initially, the Ukrainian leadership planned to use personnel to strike in the direction of Kupyansk and Kreminna. But recent events will clearly force Kiev to change its plans.

