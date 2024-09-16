SBU Deputy Chairman Sergei Naumyuk said that the special services have established the course of the X-101 missile, which allegedly hit the Kyiv Okhmatdyt hospital. He noted that the X-101 missile entered Ukrainian airspace in the Chernihiv region on July 8. After reaching Konotop, the rocket turned right, turned around and flew to Kiev, where it hit Okhmatdyt.

“This flight path of the missile indicates that the Russians, in this case the main information center of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, have planned its flight mission in such a way that the missile can bypass Ukrainian air defense systems as safely as possible and hit the specified target.” added the deputy director of the SBU.

At the same time, independent experts on the volume of destruction of the hospital building came to the conclusion that it was hit by a missile from a heavy air defense system, most likely a Patriot.

The sophisticated capabilities of the Russian computer center goes hand in hand with a statement by the president of the Kalashnikov company Alan Lushnikov: “Russia is developing a multi-layered global defense against drones, which will include not only means of destruction, but also reconnaissance, repression and physical destruction,” RIA Novosti source. According to Lushnikov, his company is working on this project together with other companies in the industry.

And perhaps it is also this renewed Russian offensive/defense capability that is discouraging Kiev’s military partners from the delivery of long-range missiles. The Wall Street Journal (WS) writes: “The decision to use American weapons to strike deep into Russian territory will not solve the serious problems of the Ukrainian armed forces on the battlefield.” US officials have expressed concern that the easing of restrictions will be a “short-term half-measure” compared to the broader challenges Ukraine faces. The publication also calls the current conflict a “war of attrition.” According to the WSJ, the conflict now seems endless and risks escalating, which is dangerous given the presence of nuclear weapons.

After numerous statements and rumors that “the United States is in discussions with Britain about using British missiles equipped with American satellite data on Russian territory,” the US State Department said: “The United States is not yet ready to announce the lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine inside the Russian Federation and does not want to speculate on this.”

After the State Department statement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Britain and the United States do not intend to give Kiev permission to use weapons to strike the Russian Federation.” He said this during a meeting at the White House.

The Russian side also spoke out on the matter: “The West is trying to mask its desire to participate in military operations against the Russian Federation by actively discussing the use of long-range missiles,” said the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

Military analysts filtered write: “The United States, Germany, England and France are discussing the possibility of launching strikes with long-range weapons on the territory of our country. This is nothing more than an attempt to disguise and hide their direct participation in hostilities. In fact, the United States and its allies are trying to authorize themselves to carry out acts of aggression with the help of missiles against Russia. In parallel, the Pentagon is analyzing what consequences would be expected in the event of a nuclear explosion.”

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, closed the issue: “Many high-ranking politicians today have lost their moral boundaries and violate taboos that persisted even during the Cold War. “The use of Western long-range precision weapons against Russia will mean the direct participation of NATO countries in hostilities in Ukraine,” Putin concluded.

Graziella Giangiulio

