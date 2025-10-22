UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kiev: martial law until February 3. The EU opens the first six chapters for Ukraine’s EU accession. Near Lyman, the Russians breach Ukraine’s defenses.

US President Donald Trump reiterated that he has not discussed with Ukraine the “cession” of Donbas territory to Russia, according to Reuters. His vice president, Vance, reinforced the president’s statements to the press room regarding Ukraine: “The United States will continue to work to resolve the conflict, even if it takes months or longer. I am optimistic that peace can be achieved. Trump, regarding the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, is trying to prioritize his country’s interests. Trump has not yet made a decision on the possibility of supplying Tomahawks to Kiev. The United States needs critical weapons systems for its armed forces.”

British Defense Secretary John Hilley said: “The United Kingdom is prepared to invest over £100 million in a mission to deploy British combat forces in Ukraine if Trump can reach a deal to end the war.” A shipment of weapons for Kiev has arrived from London.

In the past 24 hours, serious accidents have occurred at two oil refineries: a fire broke out at the MOL refinery in Százhalombatta, Hungary, on Monday evening, and an explosion rocked the Petrotel-Lukoil refinery in Romania several hours earlier. The MOL refinery, Hungary’s largest and most modern, receives Russian oil via the Baratsag pipeline. The Romanian refinery belongs to the Russian company Lukoil and has an annual capacity of 2.5 million tons of oil, making it one of Romania’s largest enterprises.

The Council of the EU has approved the European Commission’s proposal to ban gas purchases from Russia starting January 1, 2028, and approved a ban on Russian gas transit through the European Union to other countries starting January 1, 2026. The EU Commission will propose to the Council of the EU to open negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU on the first six “chapters,” or thematic negotiating sections, threatening that further delays will “help Russia.” This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos upon her arrival at the meeting of EU Foreign Ministers. Finally, the EU is approximately 300,000 shells away from its commitment to Ukraine to supply 2 million this year, according to Kaja Callas.

According to Politico, the European Union is unlikely to quickly reach an agreement on the use of frozen Russian assets for transfer to Ukraine due to opposition from Belgium and Hungary.

According to Bloomberg, Italy has quietly announced its willingness to participate in financing the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine under the PURL initiative. Rome had previously opposed participation in the program, arguing that Kiev has other means of obtaining weapons. “Italy’s change of stance may be partly due to concerns that it could be excluded from the process if the program falls under the control of certain allies,” the article states.

Hungary does not plan to block the 19th EU sanctions package against Russia, having secured the removal of measures contrary to its interests, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated. Slovakia will also block the package “if its requests are taken into account,” Slovakian Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs Blanar stated.

Ukrainian sources say additional helicopters will be assigned and combat aircraft will be strengthened to protect energy infrastructure; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on energy issues.

On the sidelines of the meeting, he stated: “The necessary documents for agreements with the United States on the purchase of air defense systems are being prepared. Funding sources for the purchase of the required volume of gas have been identified. A significant portion of the funds earmarked for this purpose has already been secured. Plans are underway to expand reserves of equipment for recovery from Russian attacks. Ukraine is cooperating with partners capable of providing the necessary equipment. Ukraine is preparing retaliatory measures for Russian attacks on infrastructure in frontline areas, including increased long-range strikes against Russia.” Zelensky and the Coalition of the Willing will hold a summit in London on October 24.

The head of the unmanned systems service of the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, “Charter,” warns that in three to six months, FPV drones will be able to fly up to 100 km. This means that a threat to Kiev could come even from Belarus.

Meanwhile, Ukraine could be left in the dark. Tymofiy Mylovanov, Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, predicts power outages this winter and advises Ukrainians to prepare for possible blackouts in advance, including through breathing exercises to combat stress.

The water supply in Chernihiv could soon be cut off. Chernihivvodokanal has urged Chernihiv residents to urgently stock up on drinking water. It is reported that during a blackout, maximum pressure in the city’s water supply will be maintained from 6:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00.

The Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law by 90 days, until February 3. Zelensky and several European leaders in a joint statement to Trump: “We support your call for an immediate end to the war, we recognize that the current line of contact can serve as a basis for future negotiations, but we firmly oppose the alteration of international borders by force.”

Preparations for the next Russia-Ukraine summit have not yet begun in Russia: “Many ‘homework’ remains to be done before the meeting between Putin and Trump,” Peskov said. He added that, “although preparations for the next Russia-US summit have not yet fully begun, the corresponding large-scale work will only begin now. Russia’s negotiating line regarding the blockade of troops at existing positions remains unchanged,” Peskov said.

Peskov declined to comment on press reports that Putin and Trump discussed possible territorial swaps between Ukraine and Russia. Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Sergey Naryshkin: “British intelligence is preparing for sabotage in the Baltic and Black Seas.”

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: “An immediate ceasefire in Ukraine would mean only one thing: a large part of the country would remain under the control of the Nazi regime.” “The Russian Foreign Ministry chief emphasized that calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities are in stark contrast to what Putin and Trump agreed in Alaska. Russia remains ready to work with the United States to address the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict.”

Since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine, between 600,000 and 900,000 people have left Russia, Anatoly Nikitin, a member of the board of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), told Gazeta.Ru. He estimated that between 10% and 45% of those displaced have returned. The number of people involved is 405,000, the publication writes.

The meeting between Lavrov and Rubio, scheduled for this week, has been “postponed for now,” CNN reports, citing a White House spokesperson. According to the publication, the reason for the postponement is not yet clear. A source said that Lavrov and Rubio have “different expectations” regarding a possible resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. However, they may have another telephone conversation this week, the broadcaster notes. Ryabkov commented on Western media reports about the alleged postponement of the meeting between Lavrov and Rubio: “You can’t postpone something that hasn’t been agreed upon.”

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on October 21. Arrivals were reported yesterday in Poltava and Kharkiv. FAB bombs were also used near Kharkiv Thermal Power Plant No. 4, according to regional authorities. Drones were launched against Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Chernihiv. Residents of Chernihiv were urged to stock up on drinking water; the water supply could be disrupted. In the town of Smila, Cherkasy Oblast, a locomotive depot caught fire after the attacks. Russian forces are systematically destroying Ukrainian traction vehicles.

Ukrainian armed forces launched a drone attack in Rostov Oblast, damaging a residential building and several retail stores. A second attack damaged two buildings and one person was injured. A power line was damaged in Voronezh. Monitoring channels reported drone launches from Odessa heading south.

In the Bryansk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAVs) attacked the town of Klintsy. One person was injured. Property was damaged.

In the direction of Sumy, on the right flank of the Northern Group of Forces offensive, Marine units continue active operations; Ukrainian forces are holding out and counterattacking. Three Ukrainian counterattacks were repelled near Kostyantynivka.

In the Tetkino and Glushkovo sectors of the front, there have been no significant changes. Russian forces have struck Ukrainian forces positions near Iskrysk, Ivshchyna and Ryzhivka.

Five separate Ukrainian drone attacks have been reported in the Belgorod region. A power grid has been damaged.

Fighting is ongoing in the direction of Kharkiv. Ukrainian forces are gathering reserves and counterattacking. GrT “North” reports an advance on the left bank of Vovchansk, with fighting ongoing for every building. Fighting continues in the forest west of Synelnykove and in the Tykhe area. On the Milove-Khatnie front, Russian attack aircraft are advancing through wooded areas, while Ukrainian troops are conducting counterattacks. Three Ukrainian servicemen have been captured.

The situation in Kupyansk is deteriorating for the Ukrainian forces. The Ukrainians have been forced to admit that our advanced assault units have penetrated the southern part of the city.

In the direction of Lyman, Russian forces are breaking through Ukrainian defenses in the Novoselivka-Stavky area.

In Pokrovsk, Russian forces are advancing toward the western part of the city. In the surrounding areas, successes have been reported in the areas of Shakhove and Promin. The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported the capture of Molodetske, on the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region, west of Udachne.

In the eastern Zaporizhia region, Russian assault groups from the Vostok Group of Forces are advancing west from captured Poltavka, and further north, Russian successes have also been reported near the Uspenivka bridgehead. Our forces are leveling the front.

On the Zaporizhia front, Russian forces launched an offensive on Malaya Tokmachka yesterday, after destroying Ukrainian artillery and drone launch sites and clearing minefields. The Ukrainians counted 26 Russian vehicles in the offensive, including Hedgehog tanks equipped with mine-clearing equipment, which are difficult for drones to hit. The Ukrainians deployed Haimar MLRS. The gray area in the pocket from Rabotino to Malaya Tokmachka is moving towards the road to Orichiv. The situation is being clarified.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/