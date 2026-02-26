Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and France have responded to Russia’s accusation of wanting to provide nuclear weapons to Kiev: “The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service’s reports of Britain and France’s intention to secretly transfer nuclear weapons to Kiev are false,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi told Reuters. “Russian officials […] are once again trying to revive the old ‘dirty bomb’ myth,” he said, noting that Ukraine has repeatedly denied such claims. France and the United Kingdom have denied reports of plans to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine. The news was reported by the two countries’ embassies in Russia.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on “Support for lasting peace in Ukraine.” 107 countries voted in favor of the resolution, 12 against, 51 abstained, and some did not vote at all. Among the countries that voted Those voting against include Russia, Belarus, Mali, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, and several others. The document emphasizes that the war in Ukraine has been going on for four years and has had devastating consequences for the country and global stability. The General Assembly calls for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, a full exchange of prisoners of war, and the release of all civilians illegally detained and deported. UN Secretary-General António Guterres: 15,000 civilians have died in the war in Ukraine over the past four years. Approximately 3,200 children have been injured.

The next round of trilateral talks on the war in Ukraine will likely take place in the next 10 days, Witkoff says. He believes that after a meeting in Geneva with the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Umerov, the talks could continue in Florida.

China asked for its opinion on the Russian-Ukrainian war: “Our position on the Ukrainian crisis is firm, and we support all efforts to ‘achieve peace.'” The news was announced by the Foreign Ministry spokesperson. China’s Mao Ning, who announced Tuesday that China’s position on the Ukrainian crisis is “firm and clear” and that China supports all efforts to “achieve peace” and that “dialogue and negotiation are the only possible way to resolve the crisis.”

Hungary and the President of the European Council exchanged blows. Hungary sent a letter to the President of the European Council. “Budapest declares that it will not give in to blackmail.” Viktor Orbán: “Hungary is unable to support any decision favorable to Ukraine until the situation returns to normal.” In another statement, the Hungarian president also said: “Hungary will deploy troops near energy facilities to protect them from Ukrainian attacks. “Ukraine is preparing further measures to disrupt Hungary’s energy system,” the prime minister said. He added that drone flights will be banned in the border area with Ukraine.

European Council President António Costa: “Russia cannot be allowed to succeed at the negotiating table on Ukraine,” he said at a press conference in Kyiv. It was also learned that: “The issue of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine has been removed from the agenda for now,” the German Foreign Minister said.

Lithuanian President Nausėda and Zelenskyy signed an agreement on arms production for Ukraine in Lithuania. The Czech Republic announced its partners’ willingness to supply Kyiv with nearly 900,000 rounds of ammunition, according to Hynek Kmoníček, National Security Advisor to the Czech government. Last year, Ukraine received 1.96 million rounds of large-caliber ammunition under the Czech initiative. “Thanks to contributions from partner countries, we were able to secure funding.” for the supply of 880,000 rounds of ammunition this year, but we are actively seeking additional sponsors and donors to reach a total of between 2.5 and 5 billion Czech crowns,” Kmoníček said. Canada is also allocating a new $220 million aid package to Ukraine. 383 Roshel 66 Buffalo MPV armored vehicles are also being delivered. The Dutch mine countermeasures vessel, the M-840 Vlissingen, has arrived in Zeebrugge.

The United Kingdom has lifted sanctions on the Druzhba pipeline until October 2027, according to a UK Treasury document.

“2027 is a very important year. I hope we will join the EU and that Putin will not block us for decades,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In turn, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that the European Union cannot provide a precise timeline for Ukraine’s accession: “I fully understand that a specific date is absolutely important to you. It’s impossible for us to provide it yet, but, of course, the support that will allow you to achieve your goal will certainly be provided.”

Experts estimate that there may be up to 5 million unregistered firearms in the hands of the Ukrainian population, three times more than before the SVO. In the first nine months of last year, the three largest licensed companies alone, out of a total of approximately 300, generated a turnover of 1 billion hryvnia.

For EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova: “Kiev has become a frontline city: it is now effectively on the frontline, with people forced to survive on one to three hours of electricity a day,” she says.

“Ukraine and Russia should not attack each other in their respective decision-making centers,” says Kyrylo Oleksijovych Budanov. According to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, when fighting a war, certain rules must be applied, which are especially important during complex peace negotiations. Budanov noted that only by adhering to certain principles can we “bring the long-awaited sustainable peace closer.”

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his satisfaction: “All the missiles hit their targets.” These were Flamingo cruise missiles with a range of 1,400 km. According to him, Flamingo missile production resumed after the Russian attacks, and Ukraine is now increasing production to the extent that finances and component availability allow. Ukraine has 230 priority facilities for defense against Russian attacks. “When Russia fails to achieve success on the battlefield, it begins to search for nuclear weapons in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy responded to the news of plans to transfer French nuclear warheads to Kiev. He also noted that Ukraine and Norway will sign an energy cooperation agreement.

The SBU arrested the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force’s logistics, Colonel A.P. Ukrainets, and the head of the SBU Directorate in Zhytomyr Oblast, Volodymyr Kompanichenko, for accepting a $320,000 bribe.

Vladimir Putin gave a speech in which he stated: “The number of terrorist attacks in Russia has increased, but they are mostly the work of Ukrainian intelligence services.” He made the announcement during a meeting of the FSB Board of Directors. A few hours before the event, a car carrying two officers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Road Patrol Service exploded at Moscow’s Savelovsky station. One officer died on the scene and two were taken to the hospital. The terrorist who carried out the suicide attack was a Russian citizen. As the Russian president suggested in his speech, the latter was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence services. On February 25, the FSB foiled a terrorist attack planned by Ukrainian special services at a military airfield in the Krasnodar Territory, according to the FSB Regional Directorate.

Regarding military matters, the Kalashnikov Group announced: “Russia has developed the first guided munition with a range of over 100 km.” The Kub-10ME is designed for high-precision engagement of unarmored and lightly armored military vehicles, command posts, air defense facilities, and other targets.

On February 25, Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, outlined the government’s performance for 2025. “Russia is developing despite sanctions and tariff wars.” “GDP increased by 1% last year and by more than 10% in three years. The unemployment rate is 2.2%, and the labor market is stable. Inflation has fallen to 5.6%, and the authorities continue to work toward this goal. Non-energy and non-resource exports increased by 9.5%, reaching 13 trillion rubles. Twenty percent of Russia’s foreign trade turnover is on preferential terms. “The minimum wage in Russia has increased to 27,000 rubles from 2026, affecting over 4.5 million residents. In June, applications for annual payments will begin to be accepted for families with two or more children if their family income is less than 1.5 times the subsistence minimum. Over 4 million families will be eligible for this support measure. Over 960,000 Russians took out mortgages in 2025. Nearly 100,000 people were able to leave their dilapidated homes last year.”

“In 2025, Russia modernized and built 15% more roads, or over 28,000 kilometers. Investor interest in Russia remains strong, with capital inflows into the country’s fixed assets remaining roughly at 2024 level. The number of small and medium-sized businesses in Russia increased by almost 4% last year, exceeding 6.84 million. Industrial robotics centers have been established in Russia, and the total number of such robots in the country has increased by more than 50% over the past 20 years. The 2025 grain harvest is among the top five in the past 20 years. The country is almost 70% self-sufficient in domestic seed production for basic agricultural crops.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on February 25. The drone situation during the night was characterized by air defense activity over Crimea; in the early hours of the morning, several drones were reported downed in the Tula region.

Explosions were reported from enemy territory in Mykolaiv, and in the evening, Geranium drones operated in the Chernihiv region.

In the Bryansk region, a high frequency of tactical strikes with Ukrainian drones was observed. Two people were injured, and a bus was hit. Transformers and power lines were hit in the Klimovsky and Pogarsky districts, and the village of Novaya Pogoshch was hit again.

In In the Sumy region, Ukrainian counterattacks against Russian forces have been reported. The Russians responded with heavy weapons in support of the assault groups. An attempted counterattack by Ukrainian forces was repelled near Andriivka. Reciprocal attacks are ongoing in the Tetkino and Glushkovsky District sectors.

In the Belgorod region, near the village of Chaiki in Belgorod District, one person was killed in a drone strike by Ukrainian forces. In Borisovka, one person was killed in a drone strike. In Nikolskoye, one person was injured in a drone strike.

Seven people were killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on a chemical plant in the Smolensk region, and at least 10 were injured, the Investigative Committee reports. According to the agency, Ukrainian forces attacked the plant with at least 30 drones. Previously, the governor had reported four deaths and ten injuries.

In the Kharkiv region, the Russian Northern Group of Forces is attacking along the Previous lines. A hundred-meter advance, the capture of a couple of Ukrainian strongholds, were reported in the relevant military social media: “These are the realities of combat operations in the face of omnipresent drones.” The Russian social media commented.

In Kupyansk, fighting continues in the northern part, with the Ukrainians claiming attempts to force the Russians to abandon the central hospital. Further south, towards Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, the situation has not changed significantly.

The greatest successes in terms of Russian advances are being recorded in the direction of Slovyansk. Tactical advances are being made, but the constant pressure on the Ukrainian side is giving the Russians opportunities to advance west of Nykyforivka and in the Lypivka area. The Ukrainians, defending positions on the heights along the canal, are using drones against Russian infantry.

In eastern Zaporizhia Oblast, the Vostok Group of Forces is advancing in the areas of Rizdvyanka (the Ministry of Defense has announced its liberation), Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Hirke, and Hulyaipole.

On the Zaporizhia front, trench warfare is ongoing near Stepnogorsk, Prymors’ke, and Magdalynivka.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed in a drone strike. Numerous settlements on the Russian-controlled banks of the Dnieper River have been targeted by attacks and airstrikes.

