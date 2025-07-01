UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kiev is thinking about preparing post-war elections. Orban accuses the EU of lying about Ukrainian refugees. Tehran denounces the deal with Moscow

The President of the Republic of Ukraine, Stefanchuk announced the preparation of a law on “post-war elections”, saying that “the elections held in Ukraine after the end of martial law do not meet any of the qualifications provided for by the Constitution”.

“We are preparing this draft law because the holding of the next elections will require a new special document to regulate the so-called post-war elections. (…) We are preparing several basic scenarios to ensure that people can exercise their fundamental constitutional right to choose. And this must happen in Ukraine. And I believe that we will be able to find the right legislative compromise”.

According to him, basic scenarios are being developed to ensure that all Ukrainian citizens, including servicemen at the front and abroad, can exercise their right to vote, as well as protocols for situations when air raid sirens sound during voting.

Urgent changes are being prepared in Kiev at the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff

According to MP Mariana Bezugla, the current Defense Minister, Umerov, who has had a falling out in his management, has been replaced by his first deputy, Sergei Boev.

In addition, other Ukrainian social media voices would give, Commander in Chief Syrski, as leaving to be replaced by Andrei Gnatov.

Ukraine withdraws from the Ottawa Convention on anti-personnel mines; President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “By withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention, we are sending a signal to all our partners, on whom we must focus: this concerns all countries along Russia’s borders. Russia has never been a party to this Convention and uses anti-personnel mines extremely cynically, and not only now, in the war against Ukraine. Of course, we see how our neighbors in Europe react to this threat. We also understand that it is difficult to abandon the Convention in times of war. But we are taking this political step to send a clear signal to all our partners. Anti-personnel mines are a solution for which there is very often no alternative in terms of defense.” Ukrainian troops also complain about the presence of mines on social media.

The new head of the German Foreign Ministry, Johann Wadephul, has arrived in Kiev. This is the official’s first visit to the Ukrainian capital.

A law has come into force in Ukraine that prohibits listening to Russian music, even in your own car. Fines for listening to Russian music have also been increased to 25,000 hryvnia.

A dramatic turn in the treatment of Ukrainian refugees in the rest of Europe. Following Norway and Switzerland, Britain has also begun to deny asylum to Ukrainians arriving from areas not affected by the war. Loss of status can mean loss of work and free housing.

Starting July 1, Austria will introduce a rule on compulsory civil service for refugees. Repeated refusal to participate without a valid reason leads to the loss of basic assistance – a bed, a place to sleep instead of a separate apartment – ​​cancellation of health insurance, provision of minimal food and basic care. In addition, in 2025, it is planned to change the rules regarding refugees able to maintain a vehicle (paying for insurance and fuel), who may also lose government support.

Earlier, Sweden decided to increase the exit allowance for refugees to 32,000 euros per adult, with the aim of encouraging them to return home. In addition, from the beginning of 2025, the reduction of maintenance programs for Ukrainian citizens was adopted by Estonia, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Slovakia, Spain and France. In several EU countries, the verification of the eligibility of Ukrainian refugees has been intensified.

Viktor Orban accuses the European Union of mishandling the Ukrainian refugee crisis: “The EU lied about uncontrolled immigration, the Germans called it a ‘culture of welcome (…) The Ukrainian issue is going in the same direction: false promises, serious consequences”. The Hungarian Prime Minister refuses to let Brussels bring Europe “to the edge of a precipice again”.

On the issue of new US sanctions against Russia, announced by US Senator Lindsey Graham, the Kremlin intervenes: “The position of US Senator Lindsey Graham, who announced the possible introduction of new sanctions against Russia, is well known. He belongs to a group of hardened Russophobes, if it were up to him, these sanctions would have been introduced long ago”, Peskov said:

In Iran, a Brics country, former deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament Ali Motahari publicly criticized Russia: “Russia has supplied Turkey and Saudi Arabia with the S-400 air defense system, but does not deliver it to Iran, despite the fact that Iran helped it with drones in the war against Ukraine, only for fear that the system will be used against Israel. This is what the strategic partnership that Putin is proud of with the Islamic Republic looks like.”

Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuglaya publicly accused the country’s military leadership of being responsible for the death of an F-16 pilot, who was recently killed in the downing of his plane: “Ukraine has lost an F-16 pilot and another plane. If the leadership continues to neglect anti-drone defense systems, stops procurement and sends expensive pilots to intercept the Shaheds, this is murder. This is the destruction of both pilots and planes,” Bezuglaya wrote on social media.

Ukrainian military forums are already discussing the possibility of friendly fire, suggesting that the pilot may have been shot down by Ukrainian air defense while targeting the same drone. Another version circulating is that the plane was damaged by debris.

Here is the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front, as of 17:00 on June 30.

The Russian Armed Forces struck the deployment point and storage site of Ukrainian drones in Konotop, with a strike from a Geran-2 UAV, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

On June 29, Russian attack drones attacked in the regions of Odessa, Chernomorsk (Ilyichevsk), Pavlograd, Balakleya, Slavyansk, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye and Kharkov. Over the night from Saturday to Sunday, the attack involved over 500 missiles and drones.

Ukrainian drones were shot down in Crimea and the Sea of ​​Azov.

Siversk front situation: Over the past eight days, the Russian army has managed to consolidate its position in the center of Serebrianka. The eastern trenches were captured, while fighting continued on the northern hills adjacent to the church, as well as in the southern trench. In addition, Russian forces managed to secure the northwestern end of Verkhnokamyanske and advanced further west, taking control of the first trenches near Chubarivskyi Pond, less than two kilometers from the first buildings of the city of Siversk.

Pokrovsk front situation: The Russian army began advancing east of the village of Belgiana/Belgiyka along the railway approaching Novoukrainka.

Situation on the Velikaya Novoselovka and Komarskaya fronts: The Russian army has made new advances west and south of Horikhove. In addition, Russian forces have captured the landfill and the first trenches north of Shevchenko, starting a significant attack towards Voskresenka from this axis and from the east with new advances west of Komar.

Situation on the Vasylivka front: The Russian army has captured a small part of the northern coast of Kamjanske. On the other hand, the situation in Shcherbaky has been corrected: the southern road is under Russian control, while the rest is still under the control of the Ukrainian army.

Graziella Giangiulio

