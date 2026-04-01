UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kiev is not allowing EU technicians to inspect the damage to the Druzhba pipeline. For now, they are refusing to accept the €90 billion European loan. Russian troops are in Rai-Oleksandrivka.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, and ministers from EU member states were in Kiev yesterday. “I have no good news regarding the €90 billion in aid to Ukraine, and I cannot say that this loan will be granted,” said Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Kiev: “I am here to say that Ukraine is our top priority.”

The EU has called Ukraine’s decision to suspend inspections of the Druzhba pipeline “mysterious,” according to the Euractiv portal, citing sources. An anonymous diplomat said the community “has no clear idea what Ukraine is up to.” According to the portal, an EU inspection mission has been in Ukraine for several weeks and is waiting to access the damaged pipeline site.

Residents of some regions of Estonia have begun receiving warnings about the danger of drones flying over Estonian airspace. Colonel Uku Arold, head of the Estonian Defense Forces’ Strategic Communication Department, announced the incident during the morning broadcast of Vikerraadio, according to ERR. The drones are believed to be coming from Ukraine. “Ukraine is attacking Russian military infrastructure and those supporting its war, and Russia is trying to repel these attacks, including by diverting Ukrainian drones by various means. It is very likely that last night we were dealing with Ukrainian drones that had lost their way,” Uku Arold said.

Poland has no intention of handing over its Patriot aircraft to the United States, Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz stated. “Our Patriot batteries and related weapons serve to protect Polish airspace and NATO’s eastern flank. Nothing has changed in this regard, and we have no intention of moving them anywhere,” the minister stated.

Ukrainian media have published Zelenskyy’s monthly salary: 28,000 hryvnia. His family’s total income in 2025 is approximately 7 million hryvnia – this includes salary, bank interest, and income from real estate rentals. Regarding monetary assets, the declaration lists $595,000 in cash, €342,631 in a Swiss bank account, and funds in bank accounts in hryvnias, dollars, and euros.

Ukraine will survive without EU aid until June, says Rada MP Nina Yuzhanina regarding the frozen €90 billion. She emphasized that it is now crucial to understand which resources or aid will be used for arms supplies. “The only thing [the Finance Minister] didn’t tell us was the guarantee of the procurement of military equipment and everything necessary for this sector. If we talk about €45 billion and what the military component entails, we understand that this money—€30 billion a year—can’t be replaced with anything,” Yuzhanina said.

The Russian military is mounting dummy R-60 missiles on the frigate Geranium to scare off Ukrainian aircraft and attract the attention of interceptors, according to an adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Minister. It also became known that the “Prytula Sputnik,” for which Ukrainians raised $16 million, disintegrated in the atmosphere almost six months ago. Russian forces attacked railway infrastructure in Slovyansk: four locomotive depot workers were injured, Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba reported.

In Russia, foreign currency transactions have been suspended until July 1st under budget regulations. The decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Russia’s public debt increased by 21%, or 6.1 trillion rubles, by the end of 2025. Its total reached 35.1 trillion rubles, according to a report by the Court of Auditors.

Domestic debt increased to 30.7 trillion rubles (+29.1%). External debt decreased to 4.5 trillion rubles (-15.4%). Consolidated budget revenues of Russia’s regions amounted to nearly 26 trillion rubles. Over the year, revenues increased in 71 regions, primarily due to tax and non-tax revenues, as well as revenues from other sources. free of charge.

Foreigners will be able to pay for Russian gas supplies not only through Gazprombank, but also through other banks, until July 1, 2026. Vladimir Putin signed a decree extending this regime. The document was due to expire on April 1.

The FSB refers A Russian man has foiled a terrorist attack at a defense plant in the Moscow region. According to the agency, the man who was planning the attack had found work at the plant. When arrested, he offered armed resistance and was “neutralized by return fire,” the FSB reported.

A foreigner has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Russian House in Prague. He has turned himself in to the police, the ČTK news agency reported, citing the police.

Sergei Lavrov reiterated to reporters that: “Russia is ready for dialogue with the West, but will not pursue anyone.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that: “The Russian military is analyzing the situation regarding the Ukrainian armed forces’ attacks on Russian infrastructure and is preparing proposals. “All of Russia’s critical transport infrastructure is protected, and the necessary measures are being taken,” Peskov said, commenting on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attacks on the port of Ust-Luga. He noted that “it is not always possible to guarantee 100% security at such facilities.”

And now a look at the frontline as of 3:30 PM on March 31. Between 8:00 AM and 11:00 PM on March 30, 167 fixed-wing drones were shot down. Another massive drone attack hit the port area of ​​Ust-Luga, in the Leningrad Region. At least 38 drones were shot down, causing damage to the terrain, and two children and one adult were injured. According to the Russians, the Ukrainians have apparently again used neighboring countries’ airspace for drone transit, which does not address concerns about the air defense system. Zelensky said Ukraine had received signals from its allies regarding the need to reduce attacks on the Russian oil sector. Explosions were also heard in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Smolensk regions.

The Russian Armed Forces used Kinzhal missiles on Ukrainian territory, while Geran missiles were used in the Odessa, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian forces attacked the village of Ponurovka, in the Starodub district, with FPV drones, resulting in two injuries.

In the Sumy region, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in fighting on the same front lines. The Ukrainian Armed Forces Command is redeploying units from the rear to this area. In the Sumy region, firefights are erupting near Mala Korchakivka, and Ukrainian forces are pushing infantry into the village.

In the Kursk region, two enemy drones struck the village of Obesta in the Rylsk region today, wounding one man. Ukrainian FPV systems in the Rylsk region operate using repeaters and “mother” transmitters.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian forces have again carried out several attacks against civilian targets. In the village of Gruzskoye in the Borisovsky region, a drone attacked a car, injuring three people. Five more were injured in separate Ukrainian drone attacks.

In the Kharkiv direction, fighting continues in the forests of the Lyptsi sector of the front, as well as in the Vovchansk area. Russian forces continue operations in the Velykyi Burluk sector.

South of Kupyansk, Russian forces are advancing toward Novoosynove and Kivsharivka.

In the direction of Slovyansk, Russian forces are breaking through toward Rai-Oleksandrivka from the south of Nykyforivka and from the northeast of Kalenyky.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, Ukrainian forces are witnessing intensified Russian assault operations on the flanks. Russian forces are attacking near Stepanivka and Illinivka.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian forces, with two assault groups, attacked from Dobropasove toward Hai using two armored personnel carriers and an ATV. A combined attack destroyed the ATV and the ATV, and there are reports of Ukrainian servicemen being killed.

Soldiers from the Far East, belonging to the 1198th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 35th Army of the Vostok Group of Forces, have taken control of the defense area, including the village of Luhivs’ke in the Zaporizhia region, east of Bilohir’ya.

On the Zaporizhia front, Ukrainian forces are operating in the area of ​​Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k; an attempt by the Ukrainian forces to intensify their efforts in this area cannot be ruled out. A Ukrainian drone attack on Melitopol damaged civilian infrastructure and injured six civilians.

In the Kherson region, a drone attack on a residential area in Kakhovka killed a woman. Another civilian was injured in Horn Ostavka. In the village of Shyroke, in the Skadovsk municipal district, munitions dropped from a drone injured three men. According to field reports, Ukrainian Armed Forces tactical drones are reaching Skadovsk. Dozens of other villages have been attacked.

Graziella Giangiulio

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