Eyewitnesses complained that the mobilization of men over 50 began in Kiev. By now the social sphere is full of complaints about the summoning of those over 50. Summons in the capital of Ukraine are starting to be issued in all crowded places (we read in the social sphere): at bus stops, in shops and parks. Once the representatives of the project commission even blocked one of the local hostels for forced mobilization. In a post from a Ukrainian citizen we read: “With the mobilization, everything is very tragic… My colleague is taken away by her husband, who is well over 50 years old.”

Ukrainian intelligence chief Kirill Budanov admitted that a large number of soldiers from Kiev died at the front. He clarified to the “1+1” correspondent that it is supposedly not easy to suffer losses in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “There are a lot of losses,” Budanov said, adding that this is a reality that one has to get used to. Furthermore, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry believed that hostilities should be transferred to Russian territory.

The total mobilization in Ukraine in September gained momentum. As written in another article, women will also be forced to register at the military registration and enlistment offices and for now only doctors will enter the military register, nurses and pharmacists, veterinarians, chemists, physicists, biologists, geographers. Ukrainian women of other specialties can still register on a voluntary basis. They must be eligible for service by age (up to 60 years).

The publication Rzeczpospolita has learned that Poland has extradited to Ukraine men of military age who left the country after the creation of Russia’s Northern Military District. According to Ukrainian data, as of February 24, 2022, 80 thousand Ukrainians eligible for military service have left Kiev for Warsaw. Polish Ambassador to Kiev Bartosz Cichocki declined to comment on this. The diplomat assured that for him “this is new information”.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has updated the list of diseases to assess the suitability of military personnel. In particular, health requirements for paratroopers and marines have been simplified, health requirements for military air assault troops and marines have been revised during mobilization and martial law. Conscripts suffering from 2-c – clinically cured tuberculosis; 4-c – viral hepatitis with minor dysfunction; 5-c – asymptomatic HIV; 13-c – diseases of the endocrine system with minor dysfunctions; 4-c – mild, short-term painful manifestations of mental disorders; 17-c – neurotic, stress-related and somatoform disorders; 21-c – slowly progressive diseases of the central nervous system; 22-c – episodic and paroxysmal disorders will now be considered fit for service.

The head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov confirmed the intention of the Ministry of Education to cancel the deferral from mobilization for candidates for a second higher education.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military continues to surrender to the Russians. In the Donetsk People’s Republic, a group of Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to the Russians. They went to the humanitarian radio channel 149.200 under the call sign “Volga” and reported that they wanted to lay down their arms. The capture of the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was captured on video. The footage shows two unarmed men emerging from the forest with their hands raised. They lie face down and say “don’t shoot, boys”, and then explain that they decided to surrender because they were “tired of fighting”.

It’s not the first time in the last few days. Previously, in the Svatovsky leadership in the LPR, three Ukrainians laid down their weapons and surrendered. Previously, soldiers of the 76th Pskov Guards Air Assault Division captured 11 Ukrainian soldiers in the direction of Zaporozhzhie. Former advisor to the second President of Ukraine Kuchma, Oleg Soskin, said that desertion in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces spread widely after the start of the counteroffensive, when soldiers realized that they were “sent to die by force.” According to the analyst, now there are cases at the front when entire groups of Ukrainian servicemen surrender.

In Moscow, the deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that about 280 thousand people have been accepted for contract service in the forces and Russian armies from January 1, 2023. Medvedev specified that some of these people were reserves, while others were volunteers.

Andrei Valerievich Kartapolov, Chairman of the Defense Committee of the State Duma reported that the rules for autumn conscription in 2023 will remain the same, the main document for reporting to the military registration and enlistment office will be a paper summons, TASS reports. Before the military registry is fully launched, electronic summonses can only be received in test mode and paper summonses in duplicate. The fine has changed from 3,000 to 30,000 rubles for those who fail to show up. The failure to appear applies only to those who have not shown up at the military registration and enlistment office since October 1 after receiving a paper citation, Kartapolov noted. No new mobilization therefore. The State Duma also declared that the Russian Federation is working on the “most advanced mobilization system in the world”, thus Kartapolov himself commented on the first anniversary of partial mobilization in Russia: “Everything is proceeding as usual. The shortcomings that emerged during partial mobilization have now been virtually eliminated and we are actively working to ensure that our mobilization system is the most advanced in the world.”

Those mobilized, like other participants in the special operation in Ukraine, are subject to rotation, Kartapolov told ura.ru in an interview on September 21. “Rotation is a tactical term. It is carried out at the tactical level: by unit, by unit. Roughly speaking, two units perform tasks, one rests at this time. This does not require any legislative decision. Rotation is carried out within groups under the guidance of immediate and higher commanders,” Kartapolov said.

Furthermore, according to the New York Times, Russian troops are adapting to the UAF’s advance attempts and have already started using new tactics, setting fire to the minefields. The publication also notes that the Russian Armed Forces have many advantages on the battlefield, they have more artillery, tanks, drones and fighters.

Graziella Giangiulio