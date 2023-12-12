UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kiev: in 2024 we will take back Crimea. Kherson is the tomb of the Ukrainian advance. Russians advance on Bachmut. There is more and more Russia on the sea

Rumors from the social sphere are becoming insistent, like any propaganda, on the fact that Volodymyr Zelenskyj is preparing to be evacuated “without noise or dust” to the United States, more precisely to his house in Florida. American intelligence sources claim that “Mr. President” will go into exile in the spring of next year. Most likely, even by force. No evidence in this regard but the Western press has been preparing for a change of leadership in Ukraine for months, first by fueling the controversy between him and Valery Zaluzhny and now with a planned escape. For now it is known that today Zelensky was invited to the White House by President Joe Biden.

Furthermore, US Republican Senator James Vance said on December 10 that Washington must accept the fact that Ukraine may have to cede some territory to Russia. “It’s in America’s interest to recognize that Ukraine will have to cede some territory to the Russians. And we need to end these hostilities,” Vance told CNN. He said it was “in our interests and in theirs” to end the fighting to end the loss of life. “When it comes to the Ukrainian issue, everyone with their heads on their shoulders knows that it will end with negotiations. The idea of Ukraine returning Russia to the 1991 borders was absurd, no one really believed it,” Vance said.

Meanwhile in Ukraine the purge continues in the Zelensky government which on December 7 removed its representative in the Verkhovna Rada because he had previously dared to defend Zaluzhny from public attacks. Even if the United States does not give the green light to remove Zaluzhny, the process of purging people associated with Zaluzhny is underway. Ihor Mosiychuk said that, during Zelensky’s visit to the United States for help, Zelensky’s staff blamed Zaluzhny in front of the Americans and called him the main culprit of the failed offensive.

In Ukraine, citizens are instead dealing with continuous power cuts. The number of accidents in a damaged and worn out energy system is increasing. Ukraine is forced to buy electricity in Europe, even though it had planned to sell it last year.

To try to cheer people up, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rusten Umerov said that Ukraine will definitively conquer Crimea in 2024. How he will achieve this has not been explained by the Minister.

Ukrainian media publish footage allegedly from the scene of the murder of former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva in the Moscow region. The video purportedly shows the surveillance post of the politician, who often recorded videos in the area. And in the photo is Kiva’s body immediately after the murder. It is reported that the SBU operation to eliminate the former MP was prepared for a long time.

The European Commission called on EU countries on December 11 to increase military assistance to Ukraine and to provide Kiev with “strong security guarantees,” Josep Borrell said. Spain has a different opinion. “The European Union’s financial resources to support Ukraine are limited, so the community must evaluate its priorities,” Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albarez said in an interview with El País newspaper. Commenting on the allocation of a new 50 billion euro aid package to Kiev, the diplomat noted: “We are in the early stages of discussing this multi-year financial structure.” “Ukraine has very important needs which we have satisfied so far – he added in an interview with the newspaper El País – The funds are limited, we need to analyze the priorities”.

Great Britain and Norway have created a maritime coalition to support Ukraine, the press service of the British Ministry of Defense reported: “The new coalition will provide long-term support to Ukraine, including training, equipment and infrastructure to strengthen security in the Black Sea”, reads the note. Furthermore, London has decided to transfer two Sandown-class minesweepers to Kiev.

The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense and the FSB consider it possible to hold presidential elections in the Russian Federation in four new regions of the country. As a result, in the spring of 2024, the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhzhie and Kherson regions will elect the president of Russia for the first time.

Vladimir Putin visited Severodvinsk on December 11 and took part in the flag-raising ceremony on the nuclear-powered ships: “Emperor Alexander III” and “Krasnoyarsk”. The Project 22350 series of frigates carrying hypersonic missiles Zircon will consist of ten ships, including existing ones, said the Commander in Chief of the Navy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Arkhangelsk region. In Severodvinsk, where the largest Russian naval complex, Sevmash, is located. Putin is expected to visit Arkhangelsk. This is Putin’s first regional trip (and public event in general) since he announced his participation in the 2024 presidential elections.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia has already become much stronger, this is the main result of the military actions unleashed by the United States at the hands of Ukraine, speaking online at the Doha Forum. “The result of the war against Russia, launched by the United States at the hands of Ukraine, is already visible. The expansion of NATO is mentioned, but the main result for us and, by the way, for others who will feel it in followed, is that Russia has already become much stronger than it was before these events,” he said.

But on December 11th, the social network was “cloged” by the declarations of the SVR, the Russian foreign secret service, according to which: “Senior officials of the main Western countries are increasingly discussing the need to replace Zelenskyj. Among the possible successors of Zelensky, Brussels considers Zaluzhny, Budanov, Ermak, Arestovich, Klitschko. In the West they believe that Zelensky has gone too far and, if necessary, will fail to participate in negotiations with the Russian Federation to “freeze” the conflict. Among the reasons for the possible replacement of Zelensky is his “infinite rudeness” even towards the West and the loss of ability to maneuver in the conflict with Russia. According to American intelligence estimates, given the evolving military situation, the need to replace Zelenskiy may soon arise. In Brussels, a ceasefire scenario is being considered between Moscow and Kiev when the Ukrainian armed forces completely lose their offensive potential.

The Vice President of the Russian Security Council Medvedev commented on the day of declarations: “The West has essentially entered into a military conflict with Russia”

And now a look at the front line updated at 4pm on December 11th.

Liman direction: battles in the forests near Kreminna. In the direction of Liman, after a notable intensification last week, clashes continue.

Due to the slight advance of Russian troops in the area of the Shirokiy ravine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine regrouped and with the forces of the assault group of the 97th battalion of the 60th mechanized brigade, with the support of a tank , attacked the stronghold of the Russian armed forces.

During the battle, Ukrainian formations managed to gain a foothold in one of the positions in the west. At the same time, as a result of a retaliatory attack by the artillery of the Russian Armed Forces, an armored fighting vehicle with personnel was destroyed.

To the south, in the Serebryansky Forest, Russian assault groups, under the cover of armored vehicles, attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces north of Grigorovka and destroyed Ukrainian fortifications. At the same time, Ukrainian formations expect a similar resumption of fighting further north on the Makiivka-Nevskoe line, where advanced units of the 66th Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces spotted a reconnaissance group of the Russian Armed Forces. In this context, Russian reinforcements were deployed on the contact line.

Bachmut. The advance of the Russian armed forces continues in the Bogdanovka area and north of the Kleshchiivka village. One of the important heights and several terraces were taken. According to the OSINT Pouletvolant channel, the situation on the southern flank of Bachmut (Artemovsk) records a dynamic of the advance of the units of the RF Armed Forces (from 12/05 to 12/09/2023) covering Kleshchiivka and occupying part of the strong point on the heights at west of the town.

Eliminating Ukrainian forces from above will mean creating conditions for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to return to the line of the Seversky Donets – Donbass canal, where the combat contact line will probably pass in the near future (taking into account the active actions of Russian units in the direction of Ivanovsky from the Berkhovsky and Khromovo reservoir). We can expect further advance of Russian troops to the northwest, west and south of Bachmut.

According to social sources, the Ukrainian military recognizes the loss of some positions in Marinka and the general deterioration of the situation in this direction, noting that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are or going through a particularly difficult time in Avdiivka, Bachmut region and Marinka. The deterioration of the situation is a direct consequence of the failure of the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in which the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully squandered strategic-operational reserves and, since it became necessary to seal potential cracks at the front, it is It was necessary to hastily remove several brigades from the Zaporozhzhie direction and abandon them in an incompletely restored state near Marinka, Avdiivka and Bachmut. Together with the search for those responsible for who led to this.

Svatove-Kupyansk. There is a slight advance of the Russian armed forces east of the village of Petropavlovka. In the Sinkovka village area, positional battles take place. Pressure continues on the Ukrainian Armed Forces east of Oskol. After the destruction of the crossings, it is difficult for the Ukrainians to get supplies.

Rabotino, Vuhledar, Gorlovka, Vremevskij ledge, Krynki – no significant changes

In the direction of Kupyansk, the commander of one of the battalions of the 54th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Vadim Korzhenko, was killed. In recent weeks the enemy has suffered heavy losses in personnel in the Kupyansk direction.

Kherson direction: positional battles in the forests near Krynoki. The situation in the Kherson region remains unchanged. Ukrainian units in Krynki continue to maintain an occupied bridgehead and occasionally attempt to expand their zone of control.

On the evening of the 10th the command of the Katran group strengthened its positions south of the greenhouses by sending an assault group from the 2nd battalion of the 38th infantry regiment. Additionally, two other groups attempted to establish a Mk-19 AGS firing point, but were targeted by artillery fire.

However, towards nightfall, taking advantage of the worsening weather conditions, the Ukrainians transported by boat at least six new groups of 5-10 people each from the 36th, 37th and 38th brigades. These groups occupied houses in the central part of Krynki. Simultaneously, over 20 wounded soldiers were evacuated to the right bank.

Overall, Ukrainian attempts to advance deeper into the area were unsuccessful. Currently the control line runs along the outskirts of the forest and the central part of the village. It is interesting to consider Ukrainian intentions to continuously send personnel as if on an assembly line. In implementing this plan, Kiev commits significant numbers of the Russian armed forces. However, if this type of action continues, Ukrainian forces will eventually exhaust their resources.

Although the possibility of diverting attention cannot be completely ruled out. While all attention is focused on Krynki, Ukrainians may prepare for actions in other areas, such as on the flanks.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/