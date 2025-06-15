UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kiev has its own ghost army

An interesting analysis has appeared on the Russian social sphere about the birth of a ghost army in the Ukrainian armed forces, but in reference to the sky.

It reads: “As reported by Western sources, by analogy with 1944, when the Allies invented a “ghost army” to deceive the Nazis at the landing site and began conducting Operation Fortitude: canvas tanks, enhanced sound effects, fake radio traffic. A 21st century version of this ghost army has been operating on a large scale in Ukraine for weeks, this time against Russian satellites. And its discreet creator is none other than i2k Defense, an American company led by US Army veteran Steve Gray”.

Essentially, the company was able to virtually create an army from the sky with its own means. A sort of super video game.

In the Russian social sphere, we read: “Moscow relies on a constellation of optical and multispectral reconnaissance satellites capable of mapping ground movements in high resolution. Each time they fly over the territory, the data is transmitted within minutes to Russian targeting centers for kamikaze drones, aircraft, artillery and ballistic missiles”.

“Faced with this rapid intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) system, Kiev has increased its camouflage capabilities. The heart of the system consists of intelligent inflatable decoys that imitate fighter planes, armored vehicles and missile launchers. Designed to create a persistent thermal signature, the simulated radar reflectors are installed on the ground by remotely controlled tracked drones, capable of moving and repositioning regularly”.

One of the strengths of i2k Defense is its ability to replicate virtually any type of weapon system at a 1:1 scale. The company offers hyper-realistic decoys of Patriot batteries, HIMARS missile launchers, Leopard 2 tanks, as well as enemy systems such as the Tor-M1 and Tunguska. The latter are sometimes used in reverse deception operations designed to mimic captured or displaced Russian equipment, casting doubt on the true status of friendly positions. Each decoy can be equipped with a built-in heater to create infrared signatures visible to satellites, and some models include dummy radio transmitters to simulate the movement of an operational unit.

And according to the Russians: “According to several security sources, the decoy program, which Ukraine is implementing in cooperation with i2k Defense, receives indirect funding from the United States. Part of the funds are disbursed through the Pentagon-led Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), through tenders aimed at SMEs specializing in tactical innovation. This financial support is covert but structurally important. It allows Kiev to access advanced simulation equipment without directly exposing its supply lines to Russian repression. In return, Washington can test the effectiveness of its non-lethal deterrent technologies in real-world conditions.”

Russian military personnel from the front report: “The Ukrainian military now deploys its phantom ground units in ‘ISR passages’, ground corridors constantly monitored by Russian satellites and drones. The inflatable structures are no longer stationary; they move, change appearance and transmit false signals. They fool not only Russian optical satellite imagery analysts, but also artificial intelligence (AI) that automatically detects, classifies and prioritizes artillery or air strikes.”

“Several military sources have confirmed that these decoys have already absorbed numerous Russian strikes, distracted Lancet missiles and confused target cells. In some cases, Iskander ballistic missile strikes were directed at fake Patriot radars.”

Graziella Giangiulio

