Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reportedly told NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: “Turkey is working to resume talks between Russia and Ukraine.” Meanwhile, NATO, according to Russian sources, “continues to increase its activity in the Baltic region. As part of the bloc’s military presence, the Joint Expeditionary Forces (JEF) coalition is simulating scenarios for the conquest of the Kaliningrad region,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told RIA Novosti news agency. Grushko stated that Russia will develop and strengthen its nuclear capabilities, taking into account the threats posed by NATO’s “unrestrained” buildup of nuclear potential.

Japan is not currently considering supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine; Kiev cannot be the recipient. The Japanese Embassy in Moscow stated this in a press release regarding changes to the national principles for the transfer of defense equipment and technology.

More than 10 countries have asked the United States to extend a temporary permit to purchase Russian oil, the Russian Finance Minister announced.

The European Union has given its initial approval for a €90 billion loan package for Ukraine. The first installment is scheduled for disbursement in mid-May, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced. Ukraine has a €19.6 billion defense deficit, even with the new €90 billion in European revenue, the Kyiv Independent newspaper reports. Zelensky also praised the EU for its 20th package of sanctions against Russia. Regarding the threat from Belarus, the Ukrainian president said: “The Russians have a lot of sick and fanciful ideas. That’s why I absolutely don’t want Belarus to be dragged into these fanciful ideas, so that they turn into a terrible reality,” the Ukrainian president concluded.

Andrew Hugg, head of the U.S. Army’s Chemical and Nuclear Security Branch, told an undercover reporter on camera that hundreds of millions of dollars are being stolen in Ukraine and that the primary goal of any Ukrainian official is to quickly steal as much money as possible and move to Dubai. According to Hugg, after he complained about the situation to the Obama administration, they responded, “We’re not interested.” Following the video’s publication, Andrew Hugg was suspended from his post pending an investigation.

Prince Harry of Great Britain was in Kiev on April 23 for an unannounced visit. Local sources reported that Ukraine has begun pumping oil through the Druzhba pipeline. Deliveries to Slovakia began on April 23, according to Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova. On April 24, the Belarusian industrial complex Belneftekhim confirmed the start of Russian oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia, passing through Belarus, BELTA reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “This winter was very difficult, but now the situation on the front is better than in the last 10 months.” He noted that the troops are tired, but “morale remains high.” According to Ukrainian sources: “Ukrainian soldiers in their positions are fainting from hunger and drinking rainwater. Photos of exhausted soldiers from the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the 14th Brigade have been circulating on social media. Reports indicate that the soldiers are without food, water, and communications, and the command is not providing assistance. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has already responded to the situation, stating that the problem is under control.

President Zelensky also stated: “Ukraine now needs Patriot missiles more than launchers: several times this winter the systems were available, but they remained empty.” “Stocks of air defense systems could run out at any moment due to the intensity of the attacks,” Zelenskyy said. He also noted that Ukraine has everything it needs to destroy Geranium missiles, but lacks Patriot and similar systems. He added that the country will increase its production and may do so jointly with its European partners.

Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the The SBU in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, by decree, appointed Artem Borysevych, who previously held the post of SBU head in the Kherson region, to replace Artem Bondarenko. Volodymyr Vavrukh was appointed head of the SBU in the Kherson region, replacing Borysevych, who transferred to Kyiv. Oleksandr Kuts, head of the SBU in the Kharkiv region, was also removed from his post and appointed Denys Lyutyi in his place.

The air-raid siren has reached Transcarpathia. A Russian balloon has reportedly “scanned” all of Ukraine for reconnaissance purposes.

The SBU announced in a statement that it had struck the Russian Gorky nuclear power plant, which ensures the operation of key oil pipelines. A large-scale fire affected an area of ​​20,000 square meters, according to RBC-Ukraine. The nuclear power plant is located in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation and is an important link in the Russian oil transportation system. The station transports oil through key pipelines, particularly in the Surgut-Gorky-Polotsk direction. It also ensures the pumping of raw materials on inland routes, particularly to the Lukoil refinery in the city of Kstovo. Previously, three oil tanks were damaged following a strike.

The anti-submarine vessel Severomorsk entered the Baltic Sea yesterday to monitor upcoming NATO exercises. Kazakh oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, destined for Germany, will be diverted starting May 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak announced. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attributed the disruption of Kazakh oil supplies to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline to “technical problems.” He emphasized that despite the restrictions, the interests of Kazakh partners will be secured by using alternative routes, he stated in an interview with Vesti. He also urged the public not to believe speculation spread on Telegram channels regarding a possible government resignation, which emerged following the head of state’s recent comments on the country’s economic situation.

Concentrations of harmful substances exceeding the maximum permitted limit were recorded in several districts of Tuapse due to the fire at the maritime terminal. Rospotrebnadzor regularly conducts air quality measurements in various areas of the city. On the evening of April 21, concentrations of benzene, xylene, and particulate matter in the air were two to three times higher than the permitted levels. This affects the microdistricts of Grozneft, Sortirovka, and Zvezdny, as well as some areas of the Central District,” the regional task force reported. The maritime disaster comes after Ukrainian shelling of the local port.

Local accounts from Russia confirm that drones attacked industrial facilities in Novokuibyshevsk, in the Samara region. One person died from debris falling from the drone, according to regional governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev.

The State Duma warned that “countries assisting the Ukrainian Armed Forces could be hit at any moment,” according to MP Kartapolov.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on April 23. Internet outages do not help counter drones; they only hinder communications between the various forces involved in the conflict. Repelling Ukrainian attacks. 154 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight over Russian territory. Ukrainian forces continue to deploy drones over Sevastopol and Crimea; the governor reported 15 downed targets. Around twenty drones were destroyed in seven districts while repelling an airstrike on the Rostov region. According to preliminary reports, there were casualties following an attack on industrial facilities in Novokuybyshevsk. One person was killed. A Ukrainian armed forces drone crashed into the roof of an apartment building in Samara, and one person was hospitalized.

Russian forces launched airstrikes on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk, Izyum, Pavlohrad, and the Chernihiv region.

In the Sumy region, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in heavy fighting in the same areas. Clashes are taking place in and around Myropillya.

In the region Kursk, a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attack on a car in Korenevo left one person injured.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attacks have left one person injured in Belgorod, Grayvoron, and the village of Nikolskoye. Numerous settlements are reporting daily attacks, and further destruction of civilian infrastructure has been recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Northern Group of Forces reports that the 245th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Northern Group of Forces continued to clear forested areas near the village of Veterynarne. During a firefight, a battalion of the 22nd Independent Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed and six Ukrainian soldiers were captured. In the Vovchansk sector, Russian and Ukrainian forces are engaged in fierce fighting, with Russian attack near the village of Bochkove, and are advancing towards the village of Losivka.

Fighting continues. in the north-west Kupyansk district. Military personnel report in Kupyansk chat rooms that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ positions in the western part of the city are weakening.

In the Slovyansk sector, Ukrainian forces are counterattacking near Lypivka and in the forests near Fedorivka Druha, blocking the Russian advance on Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kostyantynivka sector, fighting is ongoing near Chasiv Yar and on the outskirts of Kostyantynivka.

In the Dobropillya sector, Russian forces are maintaining the initiative near Hryshyne, attempting to expand their zone of control towards Novooleksandrivka and Vasylivka.

From the Dnipropetrovsk sector, the Eastern Group of Forces reports that Russian forces are expanding their zone of control northwest of the village of Oleksandrohrad. Fighting is ongoing in the forested area beyond the Vovchansk River, where Far Eastern troops have managed to capture several important strongholds. The Armed Forces Ukrainian forces are attempting to open up areas accessible for counterattacks, including towards Sikhneve (Yanvarsky).

On the Zaporizhia Front and in the Kherson sector, no changes have been reported. Ukrainian forces are deploying attack drones against regional energy infrastructure. The energy supply situation remains extremely critical.

Graziella Giangiulio

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