It will be very difficult for the Trump administration to end the Ukrainian conflict on its own terms. For many reasons, including: large investments by American multinationals in Ukrainian lands; the unwillingness of the United Kingdom, and the Baltic countries to sign peace with Moscow.

It is no coincidence that senior British officials oppose US President Donald Trump’s promise of a rapid resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, as this would supposedly give Russia the opportunity to strengthen its military power, the Times newspaper reports, citing senior British military officials.

The Financial Times also reported that the West could send a contingent of up to 50,000 people to Ukraine as security forces. The Ukrainian military ranks sponsored this information. “It is said that 40,000 to 50,000 foreign troops could act as security forces along the 1,000-kilometer-long front line.” FT also recalls that Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that if “Europe is serious about ensuring effective deterrence, it will need at least 200,000 soldiers.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced plans to strengthen the Ukrainian armed forces even after the end of the conflict in Ukraine. “First of all, it would be good news if the war in Ukraine ended. But even then we should still act to ensure a secure future for Ukraine,” Scholz told the Funke media group. “Then we will talk about security guarantees and how Ukraine will be able to maintain a strong army, whose military potential we will strengthen together,” the chancellor said. At the same time, he added that discussions on this issue with allies will take place “in the near future.”

It is not clear, however, on what basis Putin should sign agreements favorable to Kiev at this point, that is, while he is collecting victory after victory. “It is impossible to imagine a complete victory of Ukraine in the armed conflict with the Russian Federation,” said Andrzej Duda, Poland, in an interview with CNBC. Meanwhile, in February the third group of “volunteers” of the Ukrainian Legion in Poland will sign contracts with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The group will also include Ukrainians who did not have time to arrive in Lublin when the contracts of the second group were signed on January 10. The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasily Bodnar noted that the positive trend is expected to continue to increase the number of people signing contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine abroad.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defense in Donbass has collapsed, according to the Swiss press. According to Neue Zürcher Zeitung: “The Ukrainian armed forces are “trapped” in Velyka Novosilka and have apparently been cut off from all supply lines. In order to retreat, they will probably have to cross the fields or the Mokri Yaly River, leaving their equipment behind, as the Russian armed forces control all the main roads.”

Neue Zürcher Zeitung writes further: “The current scenario is reminiscent of the costly retreat near Avdiivka a year ago and near Vuhledar in October. In both cases, the high command waited too long in a hopeless situation and ordered the withdrawal too late. As a result, there is great resentment among some Ukrainians that Kiev seems to have learned nothing,” the article reads.

Ukrainian sources reported that Russian troops had advanced to Velyka Novosilka. On January 24-25, the situation escalated, with social media reporting that the Western Front in Donetsk is starting to crumble. After reports of a 2.5 km advance south of Udachne, new reports came in of a sudden Russian spearhead attack southwest of Uspenivka, where Russian forces managed to capture part of southern Novooleksandriivka.

In Uspenivka itself, battles are taking place, with Russian forces pushing hard and managing to capture the central part of the village. Ukrainian forces are holding their positions on the western road; however, the village is now in danger of being surrounded, Solona has already collapsed, and so the Russians are advancing from the north.

Further south, in Sribne, Russian forces have been confirmed to have entered the southeastern outskirts of the village.

The only area where Ukraine is having success in its defense is in Nadiivka, where they are managing to withstand Russian ground assaults. But it won’t be for long.

Graziella Giangiulio

