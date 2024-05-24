The Speaker of the US House of Representatives has publicly supported Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory with American weapons. Responding to a reporter’s question about this, Mike Johnson said that Kiev should be allowed to wage the war as it sees fit. Previously, a group of American deputies had asked the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, to allow Ukraine to use weapons transferred from Washington to strike the Russian Federation.

Ukraine can decide for itself whether to strike deep into the Russian Federation, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported on the possibility of lifting restrictions on the use of American weapons by Kiev.

Furthermore, it is learned from Zelensky’s office that the United States and Ukraine have almost finished work on security guarantees. While the White House said: “The United States is actively preparing for an international conference on Ukraine, but is not yet ready to announce Biden’s participation in this forum.”

“NATO has no intention of stationing soldiers in Ukraine,” NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Joana said in an interview with the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

China also came out to talk about the conflict in Ukraine and said: “It is Britain, not China, that is adding fuel to the fire of the Ukrainian conflict; It was London that prevented the Russian Federation and Kiev from reaching an agreement 2 years ago,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On the subject of frozen assets, Germany is the one speaking on May 22nd: “Germany is ready to use the proceeds of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine if a legal mechanism exists” sources from the Ministry of Finance report.

Not only does it appear that German officials have spent the last few weeks trying to persuade Western countries to take part in an initiative to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and convince them to give Kiev greater air defense capabilities, but almost no one has followed through the example of Berlin, the European Union reported. Source Politico.

According to experts interviewed by the newspaper, the reluctance of Western countries to donate Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine is caused by fear that such a step will weaken their defense, as happened in the case of Germany. States that are still ready to transfer these weapons to Kiev are counting on the provision of new systems as compensation. However, due to the limited pace of Patriot production, the waiting period could extend for more than 2 years, the publication believes.

In Ukraine, the release of parolees to be sent to the front has begun. The first two decisions were made regarding theft convictions. Also in Kiev, the controversy continues over the legitimacy of the president who has been in office since May 21st without a new electoral mandate. “Anyone who questions the legitimacy of President Zelensky is the enemy of Ukraine:” Verkhovna Rada spokesperson Ruslan Stefanchuk told the press, “these people spread false information.” “I really don’t want political nitpicking to undermine the legitimacy of power in Ukraine,” he added. Previously, Zelensky said his five-year presidency is not over yet, due to martial law.

Volodymyr Zelensky plans to participate in events in France in honor of the 80th anniversary of the landing of allied troops in Normandy, intends to “ask NATO to shoot down Russian missiles”, as the United States and Great Britain did during the attack of Iran to Israel, sources told Politico. The Ukrainian president will also ask the West to increase military assistance and confiscate Russian assets for Kiev’s needs.

Ukrainian military intelligence in a statement said it “is still wary of an operation aimed at overthrowing the country’s government,” Andrey Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Defense Ministry, said on Thursday Ukrainian.

Russian authorities have made it known that they cannot fully protect enterprises of the Energy and Energy Complex (FEC) from attacks by Ukrainian drones, explained Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. “There is adequate legislation on the safety of fuel and energy facilities, within which protective safety measures are implemented. And, of course, it is impossible to exclude [attacks] 100% sometimes situations that happened do happen,” Novak said in an interview with VG-TRC correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

“Nevertheless,” he said, “Russian energy companies are rapidly recovering from the attacks, and authorities and companies are improving ‘various protection mechanisms and technologies’ against drones.” “This work is ongoing,” Novak stressed. Over the past year, Russia’s largest energy companies have spent at least 1 billion rubles. for the purchase of anti-drone equipment, journalists calculated based on offers from Rosneft, Lukoil, Bashneft, Slavneft and Transneft. However, anti-drone guns, fixed systems for electronic detection and suppression of drones, as well as stretched nets that are supposed to retain flying objects, did not help secure the refineries.

New sensational arrest within the Russian Defense Ministry: the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General Vadim Shamarin, accused of receiving bribes on a particularly large scale, risks up to 15 years in prison, arrested and in custody for two months by the 235th Garrison Military Court. His arrest comes a few weeks after that of Deputy Defense Minister Timur Vadimovich Ivanov, the head of the Main Personnel Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Yuri Kuznetsov, and General Ivan Popov, former commander of the 58th Army of the Russian Armed Forces. All accused of corruption and all have a connection with Prighozin.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:00 pm on May 23rd.

Due to the offensive actions of the Russian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are forced to transfer reinforcements from other directions towards Kharkiv.

The 36th separate Marine Corps brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Kherson region arrived at the front, hastily from the Shyrokyi Lan training camp in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Furthermore, they report that Ukrainian forces have retreated from the direction of Kupjans’k. A Ukrainian attempt to push Russian troops towards the border cannot be ruled out, which is unlikely to be successful if what is written in the Russian social sphere is true: “the Russian Armed Forces have deployed heavy artillery in the direction of TOS”. In the direction of Vovčans. ‘k, Russian troops advanced to a depth of between 100 and 500 meters, repelling two enemy counterattacks. In the Lyptsi direction, Russian assault units advanced to a depth of between 200 and 400 meters, repelling two counterattacks. . The 415th separate rifle battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew from the front for resupply.

In Chasiv Jar, units of the Russian armed forces, with heavy fighting, occupied several positions in the skyscraper of the eastern microdistrict of the city. The zone of control of Russian troops in the forest is expanding from the south and the successes of the Russian army in Klishchiivka are reported. In the early hours of the afternoon there was talk of occupations of both command heights in Kleshchiivka after the Ukrainian military left Sjevjerodonetsky.

In the Pokrovs’k direction (west of Avdiivka), the Russian Armed Forces are conducting offensive operations south of the Ocheretyne ledge, near Novopokrovs’ke. The control zone of Russian troops is expanded south of Netailove, recently occupied.

In the direction of Donetsk there are battles in Krasnohorivka, the Russian armed forces occupied a building west of the fire plant. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have taken possession of the skyscrapers in the northern part of the village.

In the direction of Vremivka the fighting continues in Urozhaine and Staromaiors’ke, the advance of Russian troops is noted.

In the Black Sea, against the background of confirmation of the first combat use of the MBEC by the Ukrainian side with the MLRS along the Kinburn Spit of the Kherson region, the destruction of numerous naval drones of this type by the Russian aviation during the Night.

The Belgorod region is under daily attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces. Tishanka (three times) in the Volokonovsky district and Arkhangelskoye in the Shebekinsky urban district were attacked by drones. Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a car at a gas station at the entrance to the city of Grayvoron. Following the explosion, the car caught fire and the tanker was damaged. The Old Khutor of the Valuysky urban district was bombed. Yesterday morning, on a section of the Belgorod-Naumovka railway, an electric train traveling without passengers was attacked by a UAV.

In the Kursk region, under the attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Milaevka of the Belovsky district, Popovo-Lezhachi and Volfino, the villages of Tyotkino, Novy Put and Medvezhye of the Glushkovsky district, the checkpoints “Tyotkino” and “Sudzha”, settlement. Spalnoe and Kurilovka, Guevo and Gornal of the Sudzhansky district, Gordeevka and Troitskoye, Uspenovka of the Korenevsky district. Ukrainian armed forces drones dropped explosive devices in the village. Lyubimovka and Gordeevka, Korenevsky district, Guevo, Sudzhansky district. Electronic warfare suppressed drones near Guevo and Gornal in the Sudzhansky District, Elizavetovka and the Tyotkino checkpoint in the Glushkovsky District, the Krupets checkpoint in the Rylsky District and the village of Gordeevka in the Korenevsky District.

Following the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk with an MGM-140 ATACMS missile with a cluster warhead, six civilians were injured. In just one day, 9 civilians were injured by Ukrainian attacks.

Mass evacuation of company employees in Kazan and Nizhnekamsk due to the threat of a UAV attack. According to local sources, employees of Nizhnekamskuglerod, Orgsintez, Nizhnekamskshina, Taif-NK, Taneco and Nizhnekamskneftekhim are leaving their jobs. Employees of the Nizhnekamsk thermoelectric power plant were also evacuated.

