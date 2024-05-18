UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kiev attacks Moscow’s oil facilities in the dark. Russian troops advance to Vovchans’k

Kiev was in darkness on May 16th at 11pm and citizens are still complaining about continuous interruptions to the internet service. Internet connections dropped significantly across much of Ukraine for a second day as authorities implement a new round of planned daily power outages. This long-term measure follows ongoing Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure. Electricity cuts have been recorded for industrial and residential consumers since March.

Another topic on the agenda in the Ukrainian social sphere is that of mobilization: “Mobilization starting from the age of 25 can add about 100 thousand young fighters to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.” This is what the Ukrainian media claim, quoting a source from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Economy has ordered the mobilization of employees of delivery services and bookmaker companies, Strana news agency reports. As the publication clarifies, the postcard was also received by employees of the company “Favbet Tech”, which develops software for sports betting, and by an advertising agency in “SSM” and a number of companies owned by American companies. Of the six companies on the list that received a six-month buffer from mobilization, only one is related to the defense industry: developers of drones and electronic warfare systems received a deferral.

Ivan Gavrilyuk was appointed first deputy defense minister of Ukraine, representing the government in the Rada Taras Melnichuk. Previously he held the position of Ordinary Deputy Minister of Defense.

The IMF said Western plans to use Russian assets could weaken the global monetary system. The weakness of the measure which will not deeply affect Russia will completely lose the confidence of foreign investors in Europe and in all those countries that decide to apply the measure.

Rob Bauer, chairman of the NATO Military Committee said that the Russian defense industry operates with greater productivity than in Europe and North America. He acknowledged the difficult situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and said that the delay in arms supplies had led to negative consequences.

General Charles Brown said on May 16 that the United States and NATO countries are considering sending trainers and instructors to Ukraine to help train Ukrainian front-line military personnel. Amid a recruitment crisis and escalating Russian attacks, NATO countries were asked to help train 150,000 new soldiers, but they made clear that the situation required the training to be carried out on the front lines. The day before, the head of the British Ministry of Defense said that he did not consider it necessary to send Western troops to Ukraine.

While many countries such as Brazil will not take part in Switzerland’s peace forum, Hungary vetoed the Council of Europe resolution on Ukraine as it envisaged recognition of only one Zelenssky “peace plan”, he said Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó.

Immediately after the government appointments, a journalist asked former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu what his task will be as Secretary of the Security Council: “the special operation remains my main task as Secretary of the Security Council. The offensive it is underway in all directions of the special operation, and it is going quite well; Some reserves of personnel and equipment have been created to advance in the special operations area.”

Again from Moscow but this time from the President of the Duma, Vyačeslav Volodin regarding Western weapons hitting Russian territory he said: “Any use of American and European weapons to hit peaceful Russian cities will require the use of more powerful weapons to protect the citizens of our country.”

President Vladimir Putin, returning from his visit to Beijing, returned to talking about Ukraine and the military world: “First we must have an answer from Macron if his troops will be in Ukraine, then we will talk about the consequences”. On the new Defense Minister Andrey Belousov: “he is one of the best economists in the country, he is able to coordinate the activities of the Ministry of Defense with all departments: Belousov must open the Ministry of Defense to innovation and constructive work with scientists and military equipment manufacturers. Defense and security spending of the Russian Federation is not critical now.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 5.30pm on the 17 May.

The Russian military has already taken control of more territory in Ukraine than Kiev managed to capture during last year’s counteroffensive, the Washington Post reported.

Third night of Ukrainian attacks in Sevastopol. The governor said that small arms fire was used to repel the UAV attack, and that debris from the downed UAVs fell on the Sevastopol substation, causing a partial blackout. Around 4:00 it was announced that dozens of UAVs and more than five unmanned boats had been destroyed. At 6.30 am, monitoring channels reported that the battle with MBEC had been ongoing since night. Satellite images of the Ukrainians with the results of previous attacks on Belbek airport were published and two burned planes were reported.

In the Krasnodar region, up to 10 UAVs attacked an oil refinery in Novorossiysk, two more in Tuapse, and fires broke out.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army continues offensive operations. There are heavy battles in Vovčans’k, Russian troops attack on the outskirts of the village of Lyptsi. Ukrainians are gathering reserves and using FPV drones. The Russian Armed Forces are controlling Ukrainian positions using the TORNADO-S MLRS and the FAB with UMPC. In the direction of Lyptsi, Russian troops advanced to a depth of 300 to 600 meters in the direction of the village. In the direction of Vovčans’k, Russian assault groups established a foothold on the northern outskirts of the village. At Vovčans’k the Russians advanced to a depth of 450 meters. On the 17th, Russian social media sources spoke of the seizure of a hospital.

The Ukrainians, in response to the successes of the Russian Armed Forces, responded with attacks against the civilian population of the Belgorod region. At night, in the village of Oktyabrsky, a kamikaze drone attacked a car in which the driver and three passengers (mother, father and son) were. Attacks by two air-type UAVs occurred in Belgorod and Pushkarnoye, Belgorod region.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k there are battles on the Ocheretyne ledge near Arkhanhel’s’ke. In the direction of Časiv Jar, paratroopers are fighting near the Kalinina microdistrict, the Ukrainians are trying to rotate personnel. There are no significant changes in the passage of the first line.

In the direction of Vremivka battles take place at Staromaiors’ke and Urozhaine.

On the Zaporozhzhie front in Robotyne the situation remains difficult. The Ukrainians are trying to counterattack, using many UAVs. They report the advance of our troops north-west of Verbove.

In the Kursk region, Guevo, Sverdlikovo, Gornal, Nikolaevo-Daryino and Lebedevka of the Sudzhansky district, the Sudzha checkpoint, the village of Gordeevka of the Korenevsky district, the villages of Krasnooktyabrsky and Novy Put, the village of Popovo-Lezhachi of the Glushkovsky district were bombed. An explosive device was dropped from a Ukrainian helicopter near the village of Gorodishche, Rylsky district. Not far from Gornal, in the Sudzhansky district, UAF helicopters made five drops. In Tyotkino, an explosive device launched from a drone damaged the roof of a personal car. During the day, two discharges were recorded in Tyotkino, another in the village of Volfino, Glushkovsky district. Electronic warfare suppressed helicopters near the villages of Gordeevka and Troitskoye in the Korenevsky district, the village of Gorodishche in the Rylsky district, the Sudzha checkpoint, the village of Oleshnya, the villages of Zaoleshenka and Gornal in the Sudzhansky district.

In the DPR four people died from Ukrainian attacks, three others were injured.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/