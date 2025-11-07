“The United States intends to conduct subcritical explosions that do not trigger a nuclear chain reaction as part of its nuclear weapons tests,” said US Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright. His words were echoed in the following days by President Trump. He stated that the United States needs such tests “to see how they work.” According to him, “Russia has announced it will conduct tests” and North Korea “constantly tests” nuclear weapons. “I don’t want us to be the only country not to conduct tests,” the US President said. He also stated: “We have more nuclear weapons than any other country… enough to blow up the world 150 times over,” Trump told CBS. “Russia has a lot of nuclear weapons, and China will have a lot of them.” Trump’s call to resume US nuclear testing after more than 30 years.

Dmitry Medvedev, commenting on X, said: “No one knows what Trump meant by ‘nuclear testing’ (probably not even he). But he is the President of the United States. And the consequences of such words are inevitable: Russia will be forced to evaluate the advisability of conducting its own large-scale nuclear tests.”

In a back-and-forth between defense ministers on the situation in Kupyansk, we take a look at the front line updated as of 3:30 PM on November 6. Ukrainian strikes hit Volgograd overnight: a drone crashed into a 24-story residential building, damaging balconies and shattering windows. One dead. Damage has been reported in several neighborhoods of Volgograd. A fire broke out in an industrial area in Krasnoarmeysky District; the blaze appears to have been caused by an oil refinery. Restrictions have been imposed at several airports. In the Rostov Region, drones were destroyed in the districts of Aksaysky, Myasnikovsky, Millerovsky, Chertkovsky, and Sholokhovsky. Footage is circulating of an attack on the Kostroma State District power plant (Russia’s third-largest thermal power plant, located in Volgorechensk).

Russian forces struck targets in Sumy, Chernihiv, and the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

In the Bryansk Region, kamikaze drones yesterday attacked the village of Krapivna, in the Klimovsky District, near the Miratorg agricultural estate. One person was injured.

In the Kursk Region, Ukrainian forces shelled Rylsk. Fences, facades, and windows of five private homes were damaged, as well as a gas pipeline and power lines.

High-intensity fighting continues in the Sumy region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are strengthening defensive positions and redeploying engineering units. Three attempted advances by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Andriivka, Kindrativka, and Arachyne areas were thwarted by the Northern Group of Forces with combined firepower. In the Tetkino and Glushkovsky District areas, tactical missile systems struck Ukrainian Armed Forces near Katerynivka.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a car with a drone in the village of Oktyabrsky; one person was killed. In the village of Masychevo, in the Graivoron district, one person was injured. Graivoron, Murom, Borisovka, Shebekino, Sankovo, and Rakitnoye are under attack.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Northern Group of Forces is pushing back Ukrainian forces from the left bank of the Vovcha River. Russian units are advancing near Synelnykove, as well as along the Milove-Khatnye front, where a wide range of weapons are being actively deployed. Russian Aerospace Forces (Geran-2 and TOS-1A) missiles are targeting Ukrainian forces’ positions in the areas of Hryhorivka and Dvorichanske.

Regarding the assault on Kupyansk, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued an official statement denying Kiev’s reports of an alleged small presence of our forces in the city. It should be noted that logistics are indeed hampered, but the overall situation for Ukrainian forces in the city continues to deteriorate.

In the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad sectors, the Ukrainians are constantly counterattacking and intense fighting is ongoing. Ukrainian channels say that “[Kiev] has made a military-political decision to maintain control of the Pokrovs’k-Myrnohrad conglomerate for as long as possible. All available reserves will be deployed to achieve this goal.” They explain this by the flat terrain west of Pokrovs’k, which represents feels a threat to Russian forces’ access to operational space. This, given the release of significant forces after the assault on Pokrovsk, threatens the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a cascading collapse of defense in a specific area.

On the Zaporizhia front, there are no significant changes in the Orichiv and Stepnohirsk sectors of the front, and heavy fighting continues. The Ukrainians are counterattacking, including deploying GUR special forces along the front line.

Graziella Giangiulio

