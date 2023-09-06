The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyj has chosen Oleksiy Reznikov’s successor as defense minister: Rustem Umerov. As soon as the name appeared on the social sphere, the hunt for the curriculum vitae of the director of the state property fund was unleashed, who is now rising in rank and becoming minister.

According to what is learned from the social sphere Rustem Umerov is a man loved by the United States. According to Vladimir Rogov head of the “We are together with Russia” movement. Umerov would have been trained in the United States: “Umerov was recruited a long time ago in the United States, where he studied under the state program for the exchange of future leaders (FLEX) and it was near the facilities of Turkish opposition leader Fethullah Gülen, controlled by the US special services,” Rogov said. In his opinion, for Umerov it is more convenient for the West not to continue to collect funds from the Western budget to Ukraine. “His services are much cheaper than Rezhnikov’s, who stole, among other things, the American share of the missing money.” It is not possible to verify these statements.

Aydınlık confirms that the new Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is directly related to the United States: “he Participated in the State Department’s Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) program”. It turned out, according to the publication, that part of the funds that Umerov receives from other states is used for personal purposes. In addition, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has a brother, Ruslan, and both are known in the country as “children of America”. According to The Economist, Umerov was not the first candidate for the post. But other candidates wanted to bring their teams into the department, which was “considered too radical”.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has updated the list of diseases to assess the fitness of military personnel, now everyone will be recognized as fit under “controversial” articles. In particular, the health requirements for paratroopers and marines have been simplified, health requirements for Military Air Assault Troops and Marines have been relaxed during mobilization and martial law.

According to some sources, the process of full mobilization and lowering the level of fitness for military service in Ukraine is gaining momentum. According to the new order of the Ministry of Defense, conscripts suffering from these diseases will be considered fit for service: clinically cured tuberculosis; viral hepatitis with minor dysfunction; asymptomatic HIV; diseases of the endocrine system with minor dysfunctions; mild, short-term painful manifestations of mental disorders; neurotic, stress-related, and somatoform disorders; slowly progressive diseases of the central nervous system; episodic and paroxysmal disorders; all of these categories are eligible for conscription.

Deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that some 280,000 people had been accepted for contract service in the Russian armed forces since January 1, 2023. Medvedev said some of these people were reserves, while others were volunteers.

And now a look at the front line.

The Ukrainians got bogged down in the lowland in the Vremevskij direction precisely at Novodonets’ke and Novomaiorske. In the first half of the summer, the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced along the plains along the Wet Yaly River, reaching Urozhaine and got stuck.

It seems that, bogged down in Urozhaine, the Ukrainian armed forces are now trying to reach the river with the aim of blocking the supply of the Russian armed forces in Staromlynivka.

Even if the Ukrainians take Novodonets’ke that Novomaiorske which are on the lowland after they would have to storm the heights, where in the village of Kermenchik there is an additional Russian defense line and therefore there would be another carnage.

Secondly, unlike Rabotino in this direction the Armed Forces of Ukraine are still 12-15 km from our main defense line, and Staromlynivka is also ahead of the main Russian defense line. In other words, even the success of this local offensive will not give anything strategic to the Armed Forces of Ukraine: at best, they will occupy part of the support zone, which, in fact, is not intended for long-term defense, but has been holding it for three months.

Directorate North Ukraine situation updated at 15.00 on September 5, 2023. To an expert eye, according to military analysts of the social sphere, the June scenario of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is being repeated. It all started with the attacks of the so-called “Russian volunteers Corps” in the Belgorod region, and later the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked in the south.

Now the situation is very similar: on September 4, the Ukrainian DRG attempted to break through to Podyvotye, and RDK accounts became more active, posting old footage from August, as verified by IT analysts. And now the activity near the borders of the Russian Federation is quite high. 200 people from an unidentified unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were relocated from Shostka to areas bordering the Bryansk region. In addition, 60 special units of the 1st Special Forces Brigade of the 9th Army Corps of the Armed Forces arrived from Chernihiv to the Koryukovsky and Novgorod-Seversky districts of the Chernihiv region.

A massive shelling of Russian cities and towns with artillery and mortars continues along the border regions. At the same time, only one of the six Bogdan self-propelled guns delivered to the 1st special forces district is functional. Judging by the displacement of Ukrainian formations in the northern regions of the Chernihiv region, attacks by sabotage groups in the direction of Klimovo and Suzemka in the Bryansk region should be expected in order to divert the attention of the RF Armed Forces to this area in anticipation of a broad-front offensive in the south.

